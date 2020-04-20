2020 NFL Mock Draft (three rounds): Four teams aggressively trade into the top-10, QB Jordan Love slides far
The top of the quarterback class is safe, but after the big three comes a big slide
It's almost here. The 2020 NFL Draft is now just days away. In the next few days you will likely be hearing a flurry of rumors and reports about team X who wants to trade with team Y, or team X who is interested in prospect X, etc. The best thing you can do is ignore all of it. This is silly season. Draft rumors and reports are more often than not strategically and purposely leaked by agents or organizations prior to the draft. My plan is to skim over all of that and not let it impact my mock draft below.
There will be trades, albeit fewer than usual due to the circumstances, so keep that in mind when reading through this mock. For reference, I used CBS Sports' draft trade value chart.
Before we get to all 106 picks, here are the terms of the mock-draft trades:
- Dolphins get No. 3; Lions get No. 5, No. 39
- Browns get No. 4; Giants get No. 10, No. 41, No. 97
- Buccaneers get No. 7; Panthers get No. 14, No. 45
- Jets get No. 9, No. 116; Jaguars get No. 11, No. 79
OK, let's get to it.
Jump to a specific round in the mock draft
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
You can knock Burrow for the small sample size, but he flashed signs of what makes him a special prospect dating back to his 2018 tape -- anticipatory throwing, advanced mental processing after the snap, and perhaps most importantly, the accuracy and willingness to fit pass attempts into tight windows (the hole shots). Is it possible that he had a perfect storm of talent around him and Brady's pro-style system? Maybe. But I would bet on the traits above before worrying about how much of a role the system played in his performance.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
If the pre-draft process was normal, it's possible the Redskins would've pulled a Cardinals and drafted Tua only to trade Haskins, but I still think it would've been unlikely. In this truncated pre-draft process, Young to the Redskins feels like almost as much of a lock as Burrow to the Bengals. The Maryland native has already expressed his desire about coming home to play for the Redskins and that's something owner Dan Snyder will love to hear. It also helps that he's probably the best player in this class and at a premium position of value.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
The Dolphins have used the circumstances to quiet their interest in Tua, but I'm not buying it. Not only is he and has he been their guy for longer than a calendar year, but they will make sure there's no way they miss out on him by trading up to No. 3, using No. 5 and No. 39 overall as leverage. I have my concerns about Tua (windup throwing motion, size/durability, the fact that he played with so much talent around him), but he has displayed enough of an advanced level of anticipatory throwing to get the Dolphins (or any QB-needy team) excited about his upside.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 4
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Everyone expects the Browns to draft an OT, but with a roster that's closer to contention than expected if Baker Mayfield returns to his rookie form, they instead make a bold move to trade up for my second-highest grade non-QB in the class. The Browns have an even bigger need at inside linebacker than at OT (believe it or not), but Simmons will play all over the defense (safety, slot, even off the edge at times) and provide a playmaking ability that could prove as the final piece to jolt an already talented defense over the top.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
It's do or die time for the Patricia-Quinn show in Detroit (each entering year three of a four-year contract) so that means they will want an immediate impact defender. Okudah allows Detroit to replenish a secondary they've ravaged by trading away two excellent defensive backs who "didn't fit the culture" Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn are trying to create.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
The Chargers stay patient and land a quarterback prospect who can benefit from one year behind Tyrod Taylor. There is untapped potential when it comes to Herbert because the Oregon offense he played in didn't fit his skill set at all (he should have been in a vertically-oriented passing attack). More importantly, Herbert's ability to throw accurately on the move, his size, arm talent, and running ability are reminiscent of Bills QB Josh Allen but with more upside as a passer. Buffalo has proven that you can win with a QB like Allen with the right roster around him. Los Angeles has the right pieces in place -- specifically on defense and with the improvements they made on the offensive line this offseason.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
The Bucs aren't taking any chances after leaving the RT position wide open following free agency. They understand the short window they are in with Tom Brady so they trade up to draft the most NFL-ready offensive tackle on my board and my OT1. The good news is, he can slide right in at RT. No one looks smoother and smarter than Wills with his textbook pass sets and ability to seamlessly react to stunts like a seasoned veteran. None of these OTs prep for their opponents' pass rush moves better than Wills.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Cardinals offense took massive strides in the second half of 2019 despite having a rookie QB and an offensive line that graded out well below average. Upgrading the line is key to unlock both Kyler Murray's potential and the upside of Kliff Kingsbury's system -- trust me when I tell you that he wants to take more vertical shots with a QB like Murray whose deep-ball accuracy is off the charts. By drafting Wirfs, the Cardinals also grab the draft's most athletic OT and that should come in handy with all the quick-hitting perimeter throws and outside run designs that we've seen from this offense.
Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 9
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Jets don't chance a team trading up ahead of the Giants to draft the third of the big-four OTs (before their cross-town rival snags the last one at No. 10). The Jets lose their best Day 2 pick in the process (but grab back an early Day 3 pick), but that's a fine price to pay to lock in their choice of the final two OTs (an absolute must given the current depth chart). Thomas has played against some of the best competition in the SEC, but he is my OT4 in this class (only slightly behind the top three) due to issues I spot in pass protection. At times when you watch Thomas, it also feels like he was hidden by Georgia's play-action heavy system. A case can be made that Thomas is OT1 and for some teams who just might be -- the Jets come away thrilled with this pick.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
GM Dave Gettleman is not one for smokescreens (see: Barkley, Jones) and during a pre-draft presser he told reporters he will be making calls to teams to try and trade the No. 4 pick (he hopes to have a deal done prior to the draft). It will be easier said than done to find a trade partner considering the Giants are unlikely to want to move outside of the top 10. In this scenario, they find one. In the process, they lock in one of the big-four OTs and it's unlikely Becton is last of the four on their board. While it's true Becton isn't the most technically sound, I'm not sure it matters. He is in the 99th percentile when it comes to height, reach, hand size, and weight (despite running a 40 in the 81st percentile). It doesn't always look pretty, but more times than not defenses simply can't get around him due to his naturally quick feet. At just 20 years old, it's easy to say that an improvement in his technique could morph him into a dominant OT and he's already shown signs of progress (in training videos released) with OL guru/teacher Duke Mayweather. Becton will immediately transform an offensive front's physicality and run blocking and he has experience at RT -- he'll be a Day 1 starter.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 11
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
The Jaguars need to replace the massive hole left by trading Calais Campbell and they not only fill a major need but also get a player they have graded among the five best overall in the entire class -- after already trading pick and acquiring another asset in the process. Jacksonville continues to rebuild the defense with a lot of talent at solid rate considering how much talent from the 2017 AFC Championship roster they've traded away.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The Raiders have been transparent about their interest in upgrading at wide receiver this offseason, but that doesn't mean they'll draft one first -- the sheer depth at WR in this class should give any GM some first-round pause -- unless they get a chance to draft their WR1. In this mock, they do. Lamb is my WR1. He glides with the football after the catch and uses the angles to create big plays. He's also arguably the best pound for pound contested-catch WR in this class. Straight-line speed might be the only question (good, not elite), but that was the same question that led to draft slides for notable WRs A.J. Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cooper Kupp and DeAndre Hopkins.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Henderson is a top-10 player overall for me because he is one of only two CBs who will lock down on the boundary in coverage on Day 1. There are so few of those players in the NFL -- and it's so important to counter top wide receivers -- so I place a premium on drafting them. Henderson has tackling issues that are well documented, but teams will trade a missed tackle for a boundary CB who can track No. 1 WRs and has the straight-line speed (4.39) and length to soon match up against any WR.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 14
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
After acquiring more draft capital via trading back, the Panthers strike early to replace Luke Kuechly. Queen can step into his role; combined with Shaq Thompson, the duo would make up arguably the most athletic off-ball linebacker tandem in the league. There's not much to dislike about Queen's game, though some have pointed to concerns about his size. A case can be made Queen is the best one for one replacement for Kuechly in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
The Broncos can go in a number of directions here, but if they stay at the pick, Jeudy is their highest-rated player and at a position of need (to some degree) -- especially after the team spent major cap space upgrading the offensive line in free agency. Jeudy joins Lamb in a tier of their own at the top for me. He wins in different ways, but Jeudy is a lock to evolve into a WR1 and adds a creative addition to a Broncos offense that has a lot more talent than is being discussed. Melvin Gordon, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant, and Jeudy sounds like an incredible group for Drew Lock to work with in year two.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Most expect the Falcons to draft a CB here, but they don't have any of the remaining CBs graded at this level. Instead, they upgrade the defense (arguably more) by drafting an interior defensive lineman who should combine with Grady Jarrett to provide an interior push and make life easier for the rest of the pass rushers.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
McKinney has been my pick for the Cowboys since my first mock because he is typically the best defensive back remaining here independent of position. His versatility will remind the Cowboys a little of early days Bryon Jones, but more importantly, he is one of the few impact DBs in this round. He'll be an immediate contributor and even if he's not in on early base downs, he'll be on the field whenever Dallas is in subpackage defense (75% of the time or more).
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
The Dolphins stay patient here -- banking on a cushion in the pick before them created by the top WRs and Dallas' roster construction -- and it pays off. The best thing the Dolphins could do first for Tua was to use their very next draft pick on an offensive lineman. Jones is a bit riskier than the top-four OTs because he dominated a lower level of competition, but he has the upside of starting in Week 1.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Terrell is going to be drafted higher than people expect -- here he comes off the board as the CB3. Raiders GM Mike Mayock is going to love -- and has proven his love for -- his pedigree (Clemson). He's an excellent fit on an improving Raiders defense that can use another boundary CB.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
The Jaguars find a replacement for the losses of A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey over the last calendar year. Fulton is more Bouye than Ramsey, but he'll add a much-needed improvement on the boundary.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
The draft falls into the Eagles' laps again as their patience rewards them with Ruggs at No. 21 overall. If teams get more aggressive at WR, I imagine the Eagles will be fine grabbing Justin Jefferson in this spot. If DeSean Jackson can stay healthy, the presence of Ruggs could open up the middle of the field for Carson Wentz to get back to his MVP level of play. He adds game-altering plays on offense and potentially on special teams to an offense that looked like it needed it in 2019.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Johnson's medicals are trending in the right direction and Mike Zimmer will love to get him as he might be the best fit in the entire class for Minnesota's defense. In a way, he replaces Xavier Rhodes on the boundary and adds physicality and man coverage skills -- something Rhodes lacked in his latter years as the injuries caught up.
Round 1 - Pick 23
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Patriots are not a team that you would expect to use consecutive first-round picks at the WR position, but they find the value too strong to pass up here on Jefferson. If you're looking for someone to fit what Josh McDaniels' passing game has been all about, then Jefferson is your guy.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
The Saints can go in a number of directions here, but they decide the best way to capitalize on Drew Brees' window is to get him another WR who can offer some of what makes Michael Thomas so special in this offense. The Saints would benefit from adding another offensive weapon outside of Thomas and Alvin Kamara, even after the addition of Emmanuel Sanders, and they can afford to given the resources they've invested in their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 25
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The Vikings grab a player who some felt would go higher and add another element to a pass rush that can use a boost. Fans might not like both first-rounders used on the defensive side of the ball, but it's the fastest way back to the divisional round and beyond.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
I have to give credit to my colleague Ryan Wilson for nailing this 1-2-3 for Miami a couple of weeks ago, and in my mock, the board falls in a way where the Dolphins can draft Tua and two big bodies to protect him and they can develop together. If Miami can leave the first round with a top quarterback, offensive tackle, and center -- without reaching to get any of them -- then they've done an excellent job. A strong case can be made that this plan accomplished that.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Cleveland has all the traits the Seahawks like in their prospects from an athletic standpoint. Cleveland was better in 2018 than 2019, but when you factor in that he played through a nasty turf toe injury in 2019, it makes sense. If Cleveland can get stronger and more technically sound he'll emerge as a definitive starter for Seattle. It's time to get Russell Wilson another big body up front.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
The Ravens don't have to search any longer for C.J. Mosley's replacement. Murray looks a little out of control at times when I watch him, but you can't deny his raw athleticism and ability to impact plays when attacking downhill. You will see a lot of that right away as a rookie from Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 29
The Titans make a surprising selection to some by grabbing Chinn -- out of Southern Illinois -- but it's also the most exciting pick. Chinn lined up all over in college and the Titans will have a lot of fun lining Chinn up with the goal of using him to attack downhill on the line of scrimmage. Chinn is what so many teams are now looking for and so few teams have at the linebacker position -- and that's where I feel he will ultimately settle in.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
The Packers are in a prime spot to draft another outside WR for Aaron Rodgers and why not try to replicate the success he's found with bigger-bodied WRs by drafting an athletic specimen like Mims. At 6-foot-3 and 207, Mims ran a 4.38 with jumps in the 84th and 94th percentiles. Mims can ball even if Baylor's QB situation didn't always make that obvious.
Round 1 - Pick 31
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Blalock will likely be too good of a value to pass up for the 49ers after trading DeForest Buckner earlier this offseason. A somewhat subpar combine isn't going to drop Blalock out of the first round with a team like the 49ers wise enough to make a play that hopefully leads to a less noticeable drop-off on defense without Buckner.
Round 1 - Pick 32
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Delpit was my pick for the Chiefs in my only other mock and I love what he offers the secondary and what it allows DC Steve Spagnuolo to do with Tyrann Mathieu. Delpit's ugly tackling issues crept up in 2019, but that's fixable, you're looking at a potential top-10 pick talent wise -- with range in the deep half that only a few prospects in his class have -- at the end of Day 1.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Wilson is a late-riser in the process who the Bengals can pair with 2019 first-round pick Jonah Williams to provide a much-improved front for Burrow. Wilson should be an immediate boost for Joe Mixon in the ground game.
From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
The Colts are thrilled to get a big-bodied boundary WR who perfectly fits Philip Rivers' skill set. Jon Ledyard compared Pittman to Vincent Jackson and you can see it when you watch him consistently win on downfield throws with positioning, body control, and the ability to box out defenders (almost all of whom are smaller than him).
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Lions want to upgrade at DE on the opposite side of Trey Flowers and Epenesa fits the defensive system well.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Baun could end up playing on the EDGE where he was very successful against Big Ten OTs or kick inside to an off-ball LB position. The Giants don't care. They can use an upgrade at both spots. More likely than not, Baun's role will change based on the down, distance, and opponent. He embodies everything the Giants have said they want in a defender and they've done a lot of homework on him. It's not a lock he falls to this spot, but if he's on the board, I expect them to take him.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
The Chargers immediately find a new running mate for Herbert who adds an element of vertical explosiveness and speed to the offense. An argument can be made that Reagor should be a first-rounder, and while he likely would be in most classes, the depth of the position dropped him right into Los Angeles' laps.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Jackson looks like an elite OT prospect on paper and tested as such, but when you watch him, that image is quickly replaced with another one. Jackson has a ways to go in his development, but there's always the chance it all clicks for the athletically-gifted tackle with the right coaching.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
Using the extra pick they acquired from the Dolphins, the Lions take the first RB off the board. I see Taylor as the clear-cut RB1 and it's odd that a prospect with his game film -- backed up by his athleticism on display at the combine -- is not a consensus top RB. Taylor needs to work on ball production and route running, but they are coachable. The Lions find their foundation back for the power offense they want to run behind center Frank Ragnow.
From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
With the pick they acquired for Hopkins, the Texans get a player many expected would come off the board on Day 1. Gross-Matos is a bit raw but flashes big-time pass-rushing upside and can provide this defense what it lost when Houston traded Clowney to Seattle.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
California • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Tempted by Antoine Winfield Jr., the Giants pass due to injury concerns (and his size doesn't help the cause) and instead get my favorite free safety in the draft class. Davis is a rock star who converted from cornerback to safety and looked like a natural fit. More importantly, Davis spent more time in single-high safety looks (and he was very successful in doing so) than any safety in this class. The Giants need a deep-half safety to allow DC Patrick Graham more flexibility and to fill a role past starters like Antoine Bethea, Curtis Riley, and Darian Thompson never could. Davis has injury concerns of his own, but nothing concerning enough to pass on a high-upside pick at a unicorn position -- and that's what a deep-half safety with range has become.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
The Jaguars replenished the defense on Day 1 and now they shift their focus to finding another playmaker on offense for Gardner Minshew. Shenault is another one of these WRs who would normally be a Day 1 pick and Jacksonville can get creative in how they use him -- with prensap motion and jet sweep action.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
The Bears need to find a replacement for Prince Amukamara, and Gladney's production should wash away any concerns about his combine.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
The Colts have not committed long term to Marlon Mack for a reason, but they want to be a physical team and they have the offensive line to back it up. They can't pass on the value here even if it means giving up a position that is considered more of a need.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Panthers find their replacement for the loss of No. 1 CB James Bradberry in free agency. Diggs is not the same kind of prospect, but he'll add athleticism and ball skills to a new Panthers defensive system.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Denver has made it clear they're open to moving away from Garett Bolles at OT so they take a swing on Niang. In 2018, Niang was one of the best tackles in CFB (see: Ohio State game). He dropped off during an injury-plagued 2019, but that shouldn't define him.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
The Falcons draft the highest-rated defender on their board, and he's an absolute playmaker in center field. They will find ways to use Winfield early and often and he will continue to make big plays as he did during 2019 season.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
KJ Hamler WR
Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 178 lbs
After finding Darnold an OT, the Jets give him one of the players most fun for me to evaluate this pre-draft process. At times when watching Hamler, he reminds you of Tyreek Hill-lite. He will add an element of vertical speed the Jets currently only have with Perriman, but he's not a one-trick pony. The best part about Hamler is his ability to create separation on a wide variety of routes. That's his trump card -- the trait that makes him special. It will also make him an immediate fit for a QB like Darnold who likes to throw on the move and is accurate doing so.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
The Steelers are not going to let their offensive line get weak and after a regression in 2019 followed by Ramon Foster's decision to retire, they don't wait long to replenish with Jackson. He might be the cleanest OG in the entire class.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
The Bears continue to replenish their secondary here with a player who may eventually have to settle in to a variety of roles with one key goal in mind: attacking downhill on the line of scrimmage. He will be an excellent addition to an already stout Bears defense at all three levels.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The Cowboys add one of the bendiest edge rushers in the entire class. Okwara's upside as a pass rusher is through the roof. His stock was dragged a bit during the pre-draft process as he recovers from a broken fibula and that opens the door for Dallas to find value.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
The Rams cannot wait any longer to upgrade their rapidly-declining offensive line, which was the key culprit behind their 2019 collapse.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
The Eagles need to upgrade at LB and Gay adds an element of speed and athleticism, and he graded out as PFF's No. 1 coverage linebacker.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
The Bills upgrade their pass rush with a highly-productive EDGE out of Boise.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
Uche is an excellent fit for the Ravens as he can play a variety of roles as the second level. They double up at a position they need to replenish through the first two picks knowing they can find value at WR later.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
The retooling of the Dolphins' offense continues with the one-cut-and-go runner. Dobbins can add an immediate explosive play element to a Dolphins offense that needs it.
Mock Trade from Houston Texans
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
The Rams add another pass rusher off the edge. Despite signing Leonard Floyd, the Rams have no depth behind him after losing Dante Fowler in free agency and letting go of Clay Matthews.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Minnesota • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
The Vikings grab the Minnesota native. Johnson may not flash at a combine, but when you watch him, he gets open. He gets open all the time.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Cole Kmet TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
Seattle has never been shy about using 12 personnel (two tight ends) and Greg Olsen won't be around forever. Will Dissly is a question mark after season-ending surgery. Kmet is a value for Seattle here the as first TE off the board.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Ravens stayed patient and were able to get a steal by landing the explosive playmaker. He will boost special teams and work well to fit in as a complement to Hollywood Brown.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
The Titans improve their interior pass rush and help to make up for the loss of Jurrell Casey -- arguably the NFL's most underrated interior defensive lineman over the last several seasons.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs
The Packers find a replacement for what they lost with Blake Martinez by drafting an unheralded small-school prospect who has a case to go even higher.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
The Chiefs need to start thinking about a long-term plan at center and Cushenberry is the answer. It can never hurt adding more protection around Patrick Mahomes.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Seattle can't let the slide continue and takes the highest-graded overall player on their board to help them up front.
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
The Bengals' linebacker corps has needed a makeover for quite some time. It starts with Harrison.
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs
The Redskins need to start rebuilding their secondary now in the post-Josh Norman era.
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Jordan Love's draft slide finally ends with Detroit. The Lions take a chance on his arm talent, movement skills, and all the raw traits that suggest he has incredible upside if he can process and improve learning under Matt Stafford.
From New York Giants
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Darrell Taylor EDGE
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 267 lbs
Rather than force the issue at CB, or double-dip at WR now knowing there will be value at the position with their next pick, the Jets grab an EDGE who threatens to be their most athletic pass rusher right away. With the right coaching, he can soon evolve into New York's best player off the edge.
Round 3 - Pick 5 (69)
Utah • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs
Carolina could use help at safety and Burgess can help in a variety of roles in different subpackages right away.
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 212 lbs
Miami continues to build around Tua by finding him another weapon. If Edwards had anywhere close to acceptable QB play during his collegiate career, he would go 30 picks earlier.
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
Netane Muti OL
Fresno State • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
The Chargers add more depth, talent and competition to their offensive line by taking one of my favorite players to watch in the entire class. Muti is a mauler. If his medicals check out, he can be an immediate contributor.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Arizona needs to get more physical up front on the defensive side of the ball so they can stay off the field.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
Jacksonville takes a much-needed swing to upgrade their offensive line with a small-school prospect who has the upside to be one of the better linemen in the class but may have to kick inside to guard.
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 306 lbs
Cleveland adds a tackle who I believe will go higher than people realize -- specifically in my tackle-heavy mock. Driscoll has more upside than given credit for after a strong career at Auburn. He can fit what the Browns want to do on offense.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
The Colts need a long-term plan to replace LT Anthony Castonzo, who flirted with retirement this offseason.
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
The Bucs add my RB2 in this class (behind Taylor). Edwards-Helaire is the perfect fit for Tom Brady and one of the best route-running backs to come out in quite some time. He's also an excellent runner in space. He's a complete back minus the combine numbers.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Iowa • Jr • 5'10" / 207 lbs
The Broncos add a safety to give them a unique look with Stone and franchise player Justin Simmons.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
The Falcons grab a value here with a player who should fit their system right away.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Jalen Hurts QB
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'1" / 222 lbs
The Jaguars take a chance on a unique dual-threat QB with more upside as a passer than he is maybe given credit for. They grab competition for Minshew at a minimal salary cap hit on another cheap four-year mid-round rookie deal. It's a swing they should take.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Las Vegas continues to add talent at WR by adding the prospect with the best athletic profile in the class. At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, Claypool ran a 4.42 with jumps in the 93rd and 83rd percentiles, respectively.
From Chicago Bears
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
With their second consecutive pick, the Raiders continue to build out their secondary with a CB who was viewed as a first-round pick this time last year.
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs
Dallas finds a replacement for Travis Frederick with a tough kid from northern New Jersey who played the pivot very strongly at Temple.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Pride would be a Day 1 pick if he had the perfect frame and a Day 2 pick if he was just a little bigger. The Broncos didn't care about size when they found Chris Harris Jr. as an undrafted free agent. They try to find his replacement here in Round 3.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
The Lions get stronger up front and find a replacement for what they'll lose by letting go of Damon Harrison.
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Cam Akers RB
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 217 lbs
The Bills aren't afraid to add talent at running back and Akers has the talent to take over as the lead back early on. He was miscast on a really bad Florida State offense, but what he can do independent of his supporting cast is very impressive.
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
The Patriots get their guy and they have never been hesitant to draft a QB in the middle rounds. Every year QBs move up the process late as first-rounders, but that was never likely for Eason. The Patriots grab a strong-armed QB with the frame they're looking for. They hope to have time to groom him and get him up to speed with McDaniels' offense.
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
Damien Lewis OL
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 327 lbs
The Saints nip a future problem in the bud like smart teams do by replenishing the offensive line before it becomes too late.
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 5'8" / 187 lbs
The Vikings love defensive backs and they can't pass up on a Week 1 starter at nickel who might be a first-round pick if not for his height.
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
Clemson • Sr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
The Clemson safety has surprisingly gone under the radar this pre-draft process. I have a feeling we'll look back at this as a major value pick.
From Houston Texans
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
The Raiders take another swing off the edge to find a pass rusher from a major program who hasn't quite put it all together yet.
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Baltimore is another wise franchise that doesn't neglect the offensive line. They need more ammo to keep their style of offense rolling.
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 248 lbs
The Titans try to find another weapon and an answer at tight end to pair with Ryan Tannehill.
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
Kansas • Sr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Green Bay looks to replace Bryan Bulaga and or find a long-term solution at either OT spot.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
Kenny Willekes EDGE
Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 264 lbs
The Broncos add to their depth of pass rushers with another player to help on key passing downs.
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
Zack Moss RB
Utah • Sr • 5'9" / 223 lbs
Moss is one of the best RBs in the entire class when it comes to forcing broken missed tackles and creative yards after first contact. These are two advanced stats that have translated well to the NFL level.
Round 3 - Pick 33 (97)
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
The Giants address their glaring hole at center with a player who was widely projected as a first-round pick after the 2018 season but battled injuries in 2019 that led to poor play. If he can return to 2018 form, the Giants get themselves a Week 1 starter and an absolute steal.
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Charles protected Joe Burrow's blindside and now he will be tasked with joining one of the NFL's most consistent offensive lines over the last decade.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
Logan Wilson LB
Wyoming • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
The Giants need to get more athletic at LB so they can compete on obvious passing downs with their pass coverage in the middle of the field and Wilson helps them accomplish that.
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
The Patriots are never happy and will always look to improve their pass coverage. They value pass coverage over pass rush.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Memphis • Sr • 6'0" / 228 lbs
Seattle drafts the freakishly-athletic playmaker and they could decide to give him a go at RB or WR -- or both. He adds another element for Wilson.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Jabari Zuniga EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
After a freakishly athletic combine, Zuniga has quickly become one of the highest-upside developmental EDGE prospects in the class. The Steelers won't pass on that.
Round 3 - Pick 39 (103)
K.J. Hill WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Eagles double-dip at WR with the highly-productive slot target. Hill is a value outside of the top 100 picks.
Round 3 - Pick 40 (104)
Jake Fromm QB
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
The Rams buy insurance in case they move on from Jared Goff as they did with Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks.
Round 3 - Pick 41 (105)
Alex Highsmith EDGE
Charlotte • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
The Vikings don't believe you can ever have too many pass rushers.
Round 3 - Pick 42 (106)
Baltimore finds another weapon for Lamar Jackson.
