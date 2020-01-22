2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tom Brady sticks with Patriots and they get him a speedy receiver, Jaguars add defense
Tom Brady decides to stay put, and the Patriots reward him more juice at receiver
Senior Bowl week is here, which marks the start of draft season, and rumors are running rampant about basically every prospect. Javon Kinlaw was the best player on the field in Mobile on Tuesday, and he lands inside the top 10 in this mock.
Also, there's no way the Patriots let Tom Brady sign with another team, right? In this mock, he stays in Foxborough, and the front office gets him an ultra-gifted wideout who can get open.
The draft order is now set through No. 30 overall. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
The Bengals will get some calls for the No. 1 pick, but it'll be a downright shocker if Burrow is not the pick for Cincinnati.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Young is too talented and too productive for the Redskins to pass on him, especially with Ryan Kerrigan entering the twilight of his career.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The top three have been locked in for a while. With Young gone, the Lions improve the defense with the best cornerback in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Curveball from Dave Gettleman? No way. Wirfs going before Andrew Thomas would be a surprise, but it's not a bad pick by the Giants. Wirfs is as strong as they come, athletic for his size and has experience at right and left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
I can't see the Dolphins passing on Tagovailoa sitting here at No. 5 overall, even if they aren't convinced he'll be ready to play the entire 2020 season.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Herbert is the most physically gifted quarterback at the Senior Bowl, and even if he sits beyond Tyrod Taylor at times early on in his career, the Chargers have to seriously consider him here.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Luke Kuechly retires and Simmons falls into Carolina's lap. Perfect situation for new head coach Matt Rhule.
Round 1 - Pick 8
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Buzz has materialized about Lamb being the consensus top receiver and will likely to be the first player off the board at his position in April.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Derrick Brown may be a more household name, but Kinlaw provides more as a pass rusher and can play multiple positions across the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Browns' war room erupts with the board falling this way. Thomas will be the top offensive lineman for many teams in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs
Joe Douglas decides first to go offensive line to protect Sam Darnold first in what is a deep receiver class. Becton is a behemoth with high-end athletic traits and vines for arms.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Henderson is flying under the radar now but expect a rise when more get to his film. He's very sticky in man coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
How about this pairing? Jeudy in Frank Reich's West Coast offense would be glorious.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
More youthful secondary pieces for the Buccaneers, a team with a defense no one wanted to play down the stretch. McKinney does everything well.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
With Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, and Brown up front, they have one of the more ferocious defensive fronts in the AFC in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 16
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
If he was a little taller, Fulton would be a consensus top 10 pick. He slides a bit, but the Falcons are happy to add him to their secondary that needs reworking.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
With Byron Jones likely to bolt in free agency, the Cowboys need a physical corner to man the perimeter. That is Diggs' forte at his size, playing style and length.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Dolphins pair Tagovailoa with his blindside protector in Wills, an overwhelmingly powerful blocker with outstanding fundamentals and good feet.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
The Raiders want more offensive weapons. Shenault is a horse in the open field.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Good luck running to the outside against the Jaguars with Myles Jack and Murray at linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Dream come true for the Eagles, a team starved to inject more youth and talent to its receiver group.
Round 1 - Pick 22
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Chassion is a relatively young but powerful, bendy, and refined pass rusher who has the athleticism to play some SAM linebacker if need be.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
In this scenario, Tom Brady returns to New England and the Patriots get him more explosion and separation ability at receiver with the hyper-quick Reagor.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
While the Saints don't pass down the field much at this point in Drew Brees' career, Ruggs is a threat to score on screens and slants because of his world-class speed.
Round 1 - Pick 25
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Jackson needs to add strength but has physical traits of a first-round left tackle.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
The Dolphins stop Delpit's slide and get a big, springy safety who can carry out a multitude of responsibilities on the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Can't get away from this pairing. Hall is a long, instinctive-in-zone cornerback with long arms. Perfect in Seattle.
Round 1 - Pick 28
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
This would represent a sizable plummet from where the consensus is right now on Epenesa, but the Ravens love big, oversized defenders up front, and Epenesa is a mammoth presence.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Weaver is very bendy for being 260-ish pounds and has coverage chops thanks to how Boise State used him. Mike Vrabel will love him.
Round 1 - Pick 30
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 192 lbs
Jefferson steps in and gives Aaron Rodgers a sizable pass-catching target with good YAC skills.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'2" / 250 lbs
The Chiefs get a multi-dimensional second-level player in Uche who already has stellar pass-rushing ability and can be coached on the coverage aspect of playing linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 32
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Terrell had some lowlights in the national title game but is a long man-to-man corner with plus mirroring skills.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
Senior Bowl recap: Kinlaw wins on Day 1
The opening day of practices at the Senior Bowl was highlighted by strong defensive play
-
Seahawks 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
Seattle exceeded expectations in 2019 but the roster could look much different next season
-
Saints 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
Saints season ends unexpectedly after fantastic regular season
-
Buccaneers 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
The Buccaneers have some areas in need of an upgrade ahead of Bruce Arians' first full offseason
-
Bears 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
The Bears will be competing atop the NFC North soon if they make the right moves