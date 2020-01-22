2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tom Brady sticks with Patriots and they get him a speedy receiver, Jaguars add defense

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals will get some calls for the No. 1 pick, but it'll be a downright shocker if Burrow is not the pick for Cincinnati.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Young is too talented and too productive for the Redskins to pass on him, especially with Ryan Kerrigan entering the twilight of his career.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The top three have been locked in for a while. With Young gone, the Lions improve the defense with the best cornerback in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Curveball from Dave Gettleman? No way. Wirfs going before Andrew Thomas would be a surprise, but it's not a bad pick by the Giants. Wirfs is as strong as they come, athletic for his size and has experience at right and left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd I can't see the Dolphins passing on Tagovailoa sitting here at No. 5 overall, even if they aren't convinced he'll be ready to play the entire 2020 season.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th Herbert is the most physically gifted quarterback at the Senior Bowl, and even if he sits beyond Tyrod Taylor at times early on in his career, the Chargers have to seriously consider him here.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Luke Kuechly retires and Simmons falls into Carolina's lap. Perfect situation for new head coach Matt Rhule.

Round 1 - Pick 8 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Buzz has materialized about Lamb being the consensus top receiver and will likely to be the first player off the board at his position in April.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Derrick Brown may be a more household name, but Kinlaw provides more as a pass rusher and can play multiple positions across the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Browns' war room erupts with the board falling this way. Thomas will be the top offensive lineman for many teams in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Joe Douglas decides first to go offensive line to protect Sam Darnold first in what is a deep receiver class. Becton is a behemoth with high-end athletic traits and vines for arms.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Henderson is flying under the radar now but expect a rise when more get to his film. He's very sticky in man coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd How about this pairing? Jeudy in Frank Reich's West Coast offense would be glorious.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Xavier McKinney CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd More youthful secondary pieces for the Buccaneers, a team with a defense no one wanted to play down the stretch. McKinney does everything well.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st With Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, and Brown up front, they have one of the more ferocious defensive fronts in the AFC in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd If he was a little taller, Fulton would be a consensus top 10 pick. He slides a bit, but the Falcons are happy to add him to their secondary that needs reworking.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th With Byron Jones likely to bolt in free agency, the Cowboys need a physical corner to man the perimeter. That is Diggs' forte at his size, playing style and length.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins pair Tagovailoa with his blindside protector in Wills, an overwhelmingly powerful blocker with outstanding fundamentals and good feet.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th The Raiders want more offensive weapons. Shenault is a horse in the open field.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st Good luck running to the outside against the Jaguars with Myles Jack and Murray at linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Dream come true for the Eagles, a team starved to inject more youth and talent to its receiver group.

Round 1 - Pick 22 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Chassion is a relatively young but powerful, bendy, and refined pass rusher who has the athleticism to play some SAM linebacker if need be.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th In this scenario, Tom Brady returns to New England and the Patriots get him more explosion and separation ability at receiver with the hyper-quick Reagor.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th While the Saints don't pass down the field much at this point in Drew Brees' career, Ruggs is a threat to score on screens and slants because of his world-class speed.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Jackson needs to add strength but has physical traits of a first-round left tackle.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins stop Delpit's slide and get a big, springy safety who can carry out a multitude of responsibilities on the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Can't get away from this pairing. Hall is a long, instinctive-in-zone cornerback with long arms. Perfect in Seattle.

Round 1 - Pick 28 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd This would represent a sizable plummet from where the consensus is right now on Epenesa, but the Ravens love big, oversized defenders up front, and Epenesa is a mammoth presence.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Weaver is very bendy for being 260-ish pounds and has coverage chops thanks to how Boise State used him. Mike Vrabel will love him.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 192 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 7th Jefferson steps in and gives Aaron Rodgers a sizable pass-catching target with good YAC skills.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Josh Uche EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'2" / 250 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 7th The Chiefs get a multi-dimensional second-level player in Uche who already has stellar pass-rushing ability and can be coached on the coverage aspect of playing linebacker.