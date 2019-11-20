2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa goes to Patriots as Tom Brady's heir, Raiders add some serious speed

After long discussions with his buddy Nick Saban, Bill Belichick picks Tagovailoa despite his serious hip injury

I still think Tua Tagovailoa goes in the first round. That fifth-year option is just too valuable. And it's aligning for the New England Patriots to have a legitimate chance to pick the Alabama star, even though it's unclear when he'll return to football after suffering a serious hip injury. 

And that's precisely what goes down in this mock draft.

How far will Tua fall in the draft? Brady Quinn and Ryan Wilson join Will Brinson to size up the 2020 Draft, break down the MVP race and more. Listen below and be sure to subscribe to get daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

The order of selections below is based on teams' records through the first 11 weeks of the season. Position rankings are based on our Top 32 Composite Big Board

 Now, to the picks.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Burrow can't be stopped. The Bengals can't stop losing this season. Perfect match here.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Everyone will be pointing to offense for the Dwayne Haskins-led Redskins. But the pass rush should be addressed too, and Young is simply too talented to pass here.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Dave Gettleman will likely be pining for a top receiver for Daniel Jones. Jeudy's movement skills are sharper than any wideout in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
After the Tua injury, the Dolphins turn their attention to Herbert, a big, athletic, experienced quarterback who's had a tremendous senior season.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jets go the D'Brickashaw Ferguson route with Thomas here and give Darnold a franchise left tackle. Smart.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Even with all the young investments in the secondary, the Buccaneers can't pass on Okudah. He's over 6-foot with slot-corner like twitchiness and outstanding ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
7th
Although he's had a fine year at left tackle -- after moving from the right side -- this represents the ceiling in terms of where Leatherwood could be picked. The Broncos need upgrades up front.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Fulton is probably better in off man and zone than he is as a true man-to-man cornerback, and that's totally fine with Dan Quinn. The Falcons need more secondary reinforcement.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Kinlaw is 6-6 and over 300 pounds but penetrates like a 6-1, 310-pound three technique. He can win anywhere across the defensive line, and the Cardinals have to get better in the trenches.
Round 1 - Pick 10
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
This is mostly a value-based selection, as Lamb will give an already solid offense more firepower.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Sure, the Chargers would peek around at quarterbacks but ultimately decide to bolster the offensive line that has been a major problem this season with Wirfs.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
I could totally see the Jaguars wanting to construct another dominant defensive line by going with Brown here, a freakish athlete at the nose tackle position.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
8th
John Dorsey wasn't afraid to pick Eric Fisher, an offensive tackle from Central Michigan, with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 Draft. He goes small-ish school again with Jones, an experienced edge protector.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 14
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The NFL deserves this pairing. Jon Gruden -- and Derek Carr -- get a true burner on the outside in Ruggs, a receiver who's not just a straight-line specialist.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
Higgins has it all at 6-4 and 215 pounds with quality release skills, body control, and high-point ability. He also has impressive long speed. He's what the Eagles need.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 16
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Epenesa has come on strong over the past month for the Hawkeyes and at 6-6 and 280 pounds, he has positional versatility and immense strength.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Gross-Matos and Harold Landry would formulate a fun, explosive edge-rushing tandem in Nashville.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Neville Gallimore DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
5th
Carolina has been hindered on defense in 2019 by the loss of Kawann Short, so they pick a similar type of powerful penetrator in Gallimore.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Linebacker is still a glaring weak spot on the Raiders roster, and Simmons would instantly be one of the most talented players on the entire team.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Brycen Hopkins TE
Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
1st
Same pairing as last week. While the Jaguars offense has taken a clear step forward in 2019, a seam-stretching tight end would be music to the ears of Nick Foles.
Round 1 - Pick 21
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Terrell doesn't have gaudy numbers because quarterbacks typically stay away from him due to his sticky coverage ability and awareness when the ball is arriving.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
5th
I have a feeling this is going to be a trendy pairing over the next few months. Shenault is a big YAC-machine and would fit wonderfully in Frank Reich's West Coast system.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 23
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
4th
Jackson needs to get stronger and nastier. But his movement skills are of the elite variety, and his high upside would intrigue the Dolphins.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Vikings are happy to end Delpit's fall here. While there are some tackling issues to clean up, Delpit has the size, athleticism, and improving coverage skills to be a star in Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
For a change, how about something other than a defensive back for the Chiefs? Murray is the most athletically gifted linebacker in the class after Simmons.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Bryan Edwards WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
10th
I really think it's going to be receiver here for Buffalo, and after Tyler Johnson last week, I'm going to another senior who's been productive for many years. Edwards has good size, YAC skills, and he tracks the football well downfield.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Pat Freiermuth TE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 256 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
NA
POSITION RNK
NA
Freiermuth is young but is actually draft-eligible despite being a sophomore -- quirk with his longer-than-normal high school career - and is the latest in a long line of explosive athletes from Penn State.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Tyler Biadasz OL
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Same selection as a week ago. The Seahawks will like Biadasz's experience and plus-footwork in their zone scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Curtis Weaver LB
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Ravens get one of the most refined edge rushers to boost their emerging defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
6th
Reagor won't enter the league after a super-productive career, but he's lightning fast and routinely generates major separation.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The other 31 teams collectively drop their jaws at the same time. To get the fifth-year option on him, the Patriots take the injured Tagovailoa to plan for their post-Tom Brady future.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Xavier McKinney CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
McKinney comes up and hits people in the run game and has the fluidity to make plays across the field in coverage.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories