2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa goes to Patriots as Tom Brady's heir, Raiders add some serious speed
After long discussions with his buddy Nick Saban, Bill Belichick picks Tagovailoa despite his serious hip injury
I still think Tua Tagovailoa goes in the first round. That fifth-year option is just too valuable. And it's aligning for the New England Patriots to have a legitimate chance to pick the Alabama star, even though it's unclear when he'll return to football after suffering a serious hip injury.
And that's precisely what goes down in this mock draft.
How far will Tua fall in the draft? Brady Quinn and Ryan Wilson join Will Brinson to size up the 2020 Draft, break down the MVP race and more. Listen below and be sure to subscribe to get daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.
The order of selections below is based on teams' records through the first 11 weeks of the season. Position rankings are based on our Top 32 Composite Big Board.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Burrow can't be stopped. The Bengals can't stop losing this season. Perfect match here.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Everyone will be pointing to offense for the Dwayne Haskins-led Redskins. But the pass rush should be addressed too, and Young is simply too talented to pass here.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Dave Gettleman will likely be pining for a top receiver for Daniel Jones. Jeudy's movement skills are sharper than any wideout in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
After the Tua injury, the Dolphins turn their attention to Herbert, a big, athletic, experienced quarterback who's had a tremendous senior season.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Jets go the D'Brickashaw Ferguson route with Thomas here and give Darnold a franchise left tackle. Smart.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Even with all the young investments in the secondary, the Buccaneers can't pass on Okudah. He's over 6-foot with slot-corner like twitchiness and outstanding ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Although he's had a fine year at left tackle -- after moving from the right side -- this represents the ceiling in terms of where Leatherwood could be picked. The Broncos need upgrades up front.
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Fulton is probably better in off man and zone than he is as a true man-to-man cornerback, and that's totally fine with Dan Quinn. The Falcons need more secondary reinforcement.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Kinlaw is 6-6 and over 300 pounds but penetrates like a 6-1, 310-pound three technique. He can win anywhere across the defensive line, and the Cardinals have to get better in the trenches.
Round 1 - Pick 10
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
This is mostly a value-based selection, as Lamb will give an already solid offense more firepower.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Sure, the Chargers would peek around at quarterbacks but ultimately decide to bolster the offensive line that has been a major problem this season with Wirfs.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
I could totally see the Jaguars wanting to construct another dominant defensive line by going with Brown here, a freakish athlete at the nose tackle position.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
John Dorsey wasn't afraid to pick Eric Fisher, an offensive tackle from Central Michigan, with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 Draft. He goes small-ish school again with Jones, an experienced edge protector.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 14
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The NFL deserves this pairing. Jon Gruden -- and Derek Carr -- get a true burner on the outside in Ruggs, a receiver who's not just a straight-line specialist.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Higgins has it all at 6-4 and 215 pounds with quality release skills, body control, and high-point ability. He also has impressive long speed. He's what the Eagles need.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 16
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Epenesa has come on strong over the past month for the Hawkeyes and at 6-6 and 280 pounds, he has positional versatility and immense strength.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Gross-Matos and Harold Landry would formulate a fun, explosive edge-rushing tandem in Nashville.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs
Carolina has been hindered on defense in 2019 by the loss of Kawann Short, so they pick a similar type of powerful penetrator in Gallimore.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Linebacker is still a glaring weak spot on the Raiders roster, and Simmons would instantly be one of the most talented players on the entire team.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Same pairing as last week. While the Jaguars offense has taken a clear step forward in 2019, a seam-stretching tight end would be music to the ears of Nick Foles.
Round 1 - Pick 21
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Terrell doesn't have gaudy numbers because quarterbacks typically stay away from him due to his sticky coverage ability and awareness when the ball is arriving.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
I have a feeling this is going to be a trendy pairing over the next few months. Shenault is a big YAC-machine and would fit wonderfully in Frank Reich's West Coast system.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 23
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Jackson needs to get stronger and nastier. But his movement skills are of the elite variety, and his high upside would intrigue the Dolphins.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
The Vikings are happy to end Delpit's fall here. While there are some tackling issues to clean up, Delpit has the size, athleticism, and improving coverage skills to be a star in Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
For a change, how about something other than a defensive back for the Chiefs? Murray is the most athletically gifted linebacker in the class after Simmons.
Round 1 - Pick 26
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
I really think it's going to be receiver here for Buffalo, and after Tyler Johnson last week, I'm going to another senior who's been productive for many years. Edwards has good size, YAC skills, and he tracks the football well downfield.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 256 lbs
Freiermuth is young but is actually draft-eligible despite being a sophomore -- quirk with his longer-than-normal high school career - and is the latest in a long line of explosive athletes from Penn State.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Same selection as a week ago. The Seahawks will like Biadasz's experience and plus-footwork in their zone scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
The Ravens get one of the most refined edge rushers to boost their emerging defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Reagor won't enter the league after a super-productive career, but he's lightning fast and routinely generates major separation.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
The other 31 teams collectively drop their jaws at the same time. To get the fifth-year option on him, the Patriots take the injured Tagovailoa to plan for their post-Tom Brady future.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
McKinney comes up and hits people in the run game and has the fluidity to make plays across the field in coverage.
