2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa goes to Patriots as Tom Brady's heir, Raiders add some serious speed

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Burrow can't be stopped. The Bengals can't stop losing this season. Perfect match here.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Everyone will be pointing to offense for the Dwayne Haskins-led Redskins. But the pass rush should be addressed too, and Young is simply too talented to pass here.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Dave Gettleman will likely be pining for a top receiver for Daniel Jones. Jeudy's movement skills are sharper than any wideout in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th After the Tua injury, the Dolphins turn their attention to Herbert, a big, athletic, experienced quarterback who's had a tremendous senior season.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets go the D'Brickashaw Ferguson route with Thomas here and give Darnold a franchise left tackle. Smart.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Even with all the young investments in the secondary, the Buccaneers can't pass on Okudah. He's over 6-foot with slot-corner like twitchiness and outstanding ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th Although he's had a fine year at left tackle -- after moving from the right side -- this represents the ceiling in terms of where Leatherwood could be picked. The Broncos need upgrades up front.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Fulton is probably better in off man and zone than he is as a true man-to-man cornerback, and that's totally fine with Dan Quinn. The Falcons need more secondary reinforcement.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Kinlaw is 6-6 and over 300 pounds but penetrates like a 6-1, 310-pound three technique. He can win anywhere across the defensive line, and the Cardinals have to get better in the trenches.

Round 1 - Pick 10 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd This is mostly a value-based selection, as Lamb will give an already solid offense more firepower.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Sure, the Chargers would peek around at quarterbacks but ultimately decide to bolster the offensive line that has been a major problem this season with Wirfs.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd I could totally see the Jaguars wanting to construct another dominant defensive line by going with Brown here, a freakish athlete at the nose tackle position.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 8th John Dorsey wasn't afraid to pick Eric Fisher, an offensive tackle from Central Michigan, with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 Draft. He goes small-ish school again with Jones, an experienced edge protector.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 14 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The NFL deserves this pairing. Jon Gruden -- and Derek Carr -- get a true burner on the outside in Ruggs, a receiver who's not just a straight-line specialist.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Higgins has it all at 6-4 and 215 pounds with quality release skills, body control, and high-point ability. He also has impressive long speed. He's what the Eagles need.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 16 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Epenesa has come on strong over the past month for the Hawkeyes and at 6-6 and 280 pounds, he has positional versatility and immense strength.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Gross-Matos and Harold Landry would formulate a fun, explosive edge-rushing tandem in Nashville.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th Carolina has been hindered on defense in 2019 by the loss of Kawann Short, so they pick a similar type of powerful penetrator in Gallimore.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Linebacker is still a glaring weak spot on the Raiders roster, and Simmons would instantly be one of the most talented players on the entire team.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Brycen Hopkins TE Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 1st Same pairing as last week. While the Jaguars offense has taken a clear step forward in 2019, a seam-stretching tight end would be music to the ears of Nick Foles.

Round 1 - Pick 21 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Terrell doesn't have gaudy numbers because quarterbacks typically stay away from him due to his sticky coverage ability and awareness when the ball is arriving.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th I have a feeling this is going to be a trendy pairing over the next few months. Shenault is a big YAC-machine and would fit wonderfully in Frank Reich's West Coast system.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 23 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 4th Jackson needs to get stronger and nastier. But his movement skills are of the elite variety, and his high upside would intrigue the Dolphins.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings are happy to end Delpit's fall here. While there are some tackling issues to clean up, Delpit has the size, athleticism, and improving coverage skills to be a star in Minnesota.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd For a change, how about something other than a defensive back for the Chiefs? Murray is the most athletically gifted linebacker in the class after Simmons.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Bryan Edwards WR South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 10th I really think it's going to be receiver here for Buffalo, and after Tyler Johnson last week, I'm going to another senior who's been productive for many years. Edwards has good size, YAC skills, and he tracks the football well downfield.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 256 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK NA POSITION RNK NA Freiermuth is young but is actually draft-eligible despite being a sophomore -- quirk with his longer-than-normal high school career - and is the latest in a long line of explosive athletes from Penn State.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Same selection as a week ago. The Seahawks will like Biadasz's experience and plus-footwork in their zone scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 3rd The Ravens get one of the most refined edge rushers to boost their emerging defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th Reagor won't enter the league after a super-productive career, but he's lightning fast and routinely generates major separation.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The other 31 teams collectively drop their jaws at the same time. To get the fifth-year option on him, the Patriots take the injured Tagovailoa to plan for their post-Tom Brady future.