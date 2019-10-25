2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa leads group of six quarterbacks taken in the first round

Round 1 - Pick 1 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Andy Dalton is not Cincinnati's quarterback of the future. The Bengals are at a critical juncture in their franchise's history. They could turn it around quickly with the right selections. Tagovailoa can lead them.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Miami simply needs to bolster their offensive line and Thomas is the best available. If they do not have a supportive offensive line, then no skill player will be able to have success. The Dolphins have a few other first-round picks to address needs.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Terry McLaurin has looked really good for the Redskins this season but they need more help. Applying Jeudy to the offense would open things up for both players.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Young is the best pass rusher in this draft class. It is entirely possible that he goes sooner than No. 4 overall. Atlanta's defense has been awful this season so supplementing their pass rush was the best route to take.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Trumaine Johnson has not worked out in New York. They have a couple of talented safeties but they need additional help at the cornerback position. Okudah is a fluid athlete that can be an impact starter from Day One.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs The Giants need to improve their linebacker group. Simmons is the best open field tackler in this draft class and he gets better at the other nuances of the position on a daily basis. He is a difference maker.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs There are a lot of pieces to be excited about on that Chargers defense. Before teams can worry about the likes of Melvin Ingram, Joey Bosa and Derwin James, they must worry about Kinlaw, who is a strong, physical specimen capable of pushing the pocket up the middle.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs A year ago, John Elway was waiting for someone to fall to him, and when he went off the board, they called the Steelers back to trade. The Broncos still need some attitude and an identity in the middle. It may be a little high for Moses right now but he should be healthy when the pre-Draft process gets going.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs The Browns have big needs along the offensive line but it is impossible to justify reaching for one of those players when a special player like Delpit is still on the board. Cleveland can address the position with their other choices.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 10 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs The trade, in hindsight, is essentially Minkah Fitzpatrick for Herbert. It is either a grand slam or a huge swing and miss. Miami needs to build up the collection of talent on their roster.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jake Fromm QB Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Bruce Arians had Carson Palmer in Arizona. There are a few similarities between Palmer and Fromm. Fromm is a tough leader that is unfazed by opposing defenses. The crux with Jameis Winston is that he turns the ball over too much. Those issues should dissipate with Fromm.

Round 1 - Pick 12 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Detroit needs a star running back. Kerryon Johnson has looked good at times but the Lions have lacked a true star at the position since Barry Sanders. Swift has a strong base, great lateral agility and the speed to make opposing defenses pay.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs When Utah State and LSU played earlier this year, the difference in arm talent between Love and Joe Burrow was noticeable. Love has great ability but he makes some really disappointing decisions as well.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Burrow is a fiery leader and accurate with the football. He has taken to LSU's new offensive scheme like a duck to water. Tennessee's defense is getting stronger annually. Jeffery Simmons looks like a star. They just need someone that is going to motivate the offense while also giving them a chance.

Round 1 - Pick 15 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs The rich get richer. Philadelphia has one of the better rosters in the league but they are aging in the trenches as well. Chaisson, when healthy, shows All Pro potential as an edge rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 16 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs The difference between Jerry Jeudy and Lamb may not be as large as indicated in this mock draft. I have trumpeted Lamb as the No. 2 wide receiver in this class since before it was cool. He has great body control.

Round 1 - Pick 17 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Epenesa would step in right away and provide some pass rush ability on the edge. They invested a lot in their offense last offseason -- and there is more to be done -- but more of those future assets need to go towards stabilizing the defense.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 18 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs The Raiders have exceeded expectations this season with a wide receiver unit that would be unrecognizable to the average NFL fan. Derek Carr is not able to maximize Jon Gruden's scheme. Eason has that potential.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 19 Lamar Jackson CB Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs The Jaguars need a replacement for Jalen Ramsey. Jackson is one of the most undervalued names at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Lucas Niang OL TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Carolina needs some assistance at offensive tackle. Niang is a physical player that can supplement the team's offense via the run and pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs If (recently traded for) Michael Bennett is part of the plans over the next few years then this would appear unlikely but Weaver is a fantastic player familiar with star linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 22 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs Humphrey has surpassed Tyler Biadasz as the top center prospect. He is a rock at the middle of the offensive line; he simply does not move. Miami needs to build a brick wall around whoever they put out there at quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs The team has some issues when they are without T.Y. Hilton. If they can add a bigger body threat that can hold his own with or without Hilton, then it will serve Jacoby Brissett well.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Prince Tega Wanogho OT Auburn • Sr • 6'7" / 305 lbs Tega Wanogho is underappreciated. He shows great athletic ability at a position of need for Seattle.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin • Jr • 5'11" / 219 lbs Imagine the current Ravens offense with Lamar Jackson, Marquise Brown and Taylor. It would be a sight to behold. Mark Ingram is a perfectly fine stop gap and Justice Hill offers a lot of explosion but Taylor is a different level talent. Options would be nearly impossible to defend.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Minnesota has some talent on the edges. If they could supplement their interior defensive line, then it should free up lanes for the linebackers.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Gross-Matos has special talent. He could replace Jerry Hughes on the edge in that young, improving defense.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Ruggs in the slot with Michael Thomas on the outside is terrifying. It could be something similar to what Minnesota has with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Kansas City's offensive line has been somewhat exposed this season. Injuries have forced them to rotate their lineup. Biadasz can't cover receivers but he can replace Mitch Morse.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Shenault is a versatile talent that could be used in a lot of ways. Aaron Rodgers misses Randall Cobb a lot so the void could be filled with the rookie from Colorado.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs San Francisco lost franchise left tackle Joe Staley to injury recently. It may be time to plan for his replacement. Mike McGlinchey looks solid on the other side.