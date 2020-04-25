2020 Round 4 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars stop Jacob Eason's slide, Jake Fromm lands as Kirk Cousins' backup

Round 4 - Pick 1 (107) Prince Tega Wanogho OL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 12th The Bengals have to address the offensive line at this point to help build around Joe Burrow.

Round 4 - Pick 2 (108) Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 9th Washington must address its secondary, and Hall is an instinctive playmaker with outstanding size.

Round 4 - Pick 3 (109) Gabriel Davis WR UCF • Jr • 6'2" / 216 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 20th Davis gives the Lions a well-rounded downfield threat to complement Kenny Golladay.

Round 4 - Pick 4 (110) Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 6th There's no reason Weaver should still be available. He's the exact type of polished edge rusher the Giants need.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 4 - Pick 5 (111) Troy Pride Jr. CB Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 87th POSITION RNK 13th Pride is a supremely light-footed, fluid cornerback who just needs to find the football more frequently as it's arriving.

Round 4 - Pick 6 (112) Antonio Gandy-Golden WR Liberty • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 99th POSITION RNK 16th Gandy-Golden gives the Chargers another rebounder on the outside to pair with Mike Williams.

Round 4 - Pick 7 (113) Ben Bartch OL NFL Draft • 6'6" / 309 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 98th POSITION RNK 20th Bartch is a refined pass protector with good size and balance. He's just making a gigantic jump in competition.

Round 4 - Pick 8 (114) Harrison Bryant TE Florida Atlantic • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 90th POSITION RNK 4th Bryant is a YAC-monster at the tight end spot and has the on-field speed to stretch the seam. Fun addition to the Cardinals offense.

Round 4 - Pick 9 (115) Bradlee Anae EDGE Utah • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 93rd POSITION RNK 11th Anae isn't a superb athlete but is a hand-work magician on the outside.

Round 4 - Pick 10 (116) Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 5th Eason's slide finally stops with Jacksonville, who bring in the big-armed quarterback to improve a QB depth chart that features just Gardner Minshew and Joshua Dobbs.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 4 - Pick 11 (117) Kenny Willekes EDGE Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 264 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 142nd POSITION RNK 16th The Vikings could use another edge rusher, and Willekes has an advanced pass-rush move toolbox.

Round 4 - Pick 12 (118) Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 73rd POSITION RNK 5th Davis-Gaither gives the Broncos more athleticism at the second level of their defense.

Round 4 - Pick 13 (119) Troy Dye LB Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 231 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 82nd POSITION RNK 6th Dye gives Dan Quinn more legitimate coverage ability at the linebacker spot.

Round 4 - Pick 14 (120) Josiah Scott CB Michigan State • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 134th POSITION RNK 17th Scott has rapid footwork and starting-caliber speed to go along with phenomenal play against the run.

Round 4 - Pick 15 (121) Leki Fotu DL Utah • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 172nd POSITION RNK 14th Fotu gives the Raiders intimidating size and some upfield rushing ability.

Round 4 - Pick 16 (122) Alton Robinson EDGE Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 135th POSITION RNK 14th More defensive end depth for the Colts as Justin Houston enters a contract year.

Round 4 - Pick 17 (123) Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 14th Not your typical Wisconsin blocker, yet there is the natural movement ability with Biadasz that he could ultimately be Dallas' starting center.

Round 4 - Pick 18 (124) Hakeem Adeniji OL Kansas • Sr • 6'4" / 302 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 128th POSITION RNK 29th Adeniji is a college tackle likely to convert to guard in the NFL and his combination of strength and movement skills should entice the Steelers.

From From New England Patriots Round 4 - Pick 19 (125) James Lynch DL Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 289 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 184th POSITION RNK 15th The Jets could use more interior disruptors on defense, and Lynch has high-end athleticism for the defensive tackle spot.

Round 4 - Pick 20 (126) Danny Pinter OL Ball State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 175th POSITION RNK 36th Sean McVay would be drawn to Pinter's awesome athletic gifts in the trenches.

Round 4 - Pick 21 (127) Dane Jackson CB Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 138th POSITION RNK 18th Jackson is an scrappy, in-your-face cornerback who competes for the football in any situation and has the athleticism needed to start in the NFL.

Round 4 - Pick 22 (128) Isaiah Hodgins WR Oregon State • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 129th POSITION RNK 23rd Hodgins won't have to be a major contributor as a rookie yet will give the Bills size at the receiver spot.

From From New England Patriots Round 4 - Pick 23 (129) Joe Reed WR Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 224 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 131st POSITION RNK 24th Reed is a stocky YAC machine at the receiver spot.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 4 - Pick 24 (130) K'Von Wallace S Clemson • Sr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 105th POSITION RNK 8th Another defensive back for Minnesota. Wallace has magnificent versatility from the safety spot.

From From Houston Texans Round 4 - Pick 25 (131) Derrek Tuszka EDGE North Dakota State • Jr • 6'5" / 251 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 209th POSITION RNK 20th Here's some edge-rusher depth for the Cardinals in the middle of the draft.

Round 4 - Pick 26 (132) Jake Fromm QB Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 123rd POSITION RNK 7th Fromm is a Kirk Cousins type of quarterback that'd make sense in Minnesota as a backup.

Round 4 - Pick 27 (133) L'Jarius Sneed S Louisiana Tech • Sr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 331st POSITION RNK 28th Smaller safety with freaky speed, playmaking ability, and tackling prowess.

From From Baltimore Ravens Round 4 - Pick 28 (134) Eno Benjamin RB Arizona State • Jr • 5'9" / 207 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 108th POSITION RNK 8th Benjamin gives the Falcons a pass-catching back behind Todd Gurley.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 4 - Pick 29 (135) Joshua Kelley RB UCLA • Sr • 5'11" / 212 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 137th POSITION RNK 10th More running back depth for the Steelers because James Conner is in a contract year.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 4 - Pick 30 (136) K.J. Hill WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 118th POSITION RNK 19th Hill is a savvy route runner who'll win underneath for Tua Tagovailoa.

From From Denver Broncos Round 4 - Pick 31 (137) Saahdiq Charles OL LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 321 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 157th POSITION RNK 30th The Jaguars have to plan for the future at offensive tackle, and despite his inconsistencies, Charles has the length and athleticism to be a star.

Round 4 - Pick 32 (138) John Hightower WR Boise State • Sr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 150th POSITION RNK 27th There was speculation about the Chiefs trading up for a receiver in Round 1. Instead, they wait and get another burner to add to the offense.

From From New England Patriots Round 4 - Pick 33 (139) Shane Lemieux OL Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 168th POSITION RNK 35th Lemieux gives the Raiders a reliable, versatile interior lineman for depth.

From From Chicago Bears Round 4 - Pick 34 (140) Antoine Brooks Jr. S Maryland • Sr • 5'11" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 213th POSITION RNK 18th Brooks makes tons of plays in the box because of his instincts, short-area quickness and hustle. There are some quality plays in coverage on film too.

Round 4 - Pick 35 (141) Anthony McFarland Jr. RB Maryland • Soph • 5'8" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 111th POSITION RNK 7th McFarland is naturally elusive and can hit home runs down the field.

Round 4 - Pick 36 (142) Alex Taylor OL NFL Draft • Sr • 6'8" / 308 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 164th POSITION RNK 34th Taylor has unbelievable physical tools to be molding into a stellar pass protector. He's worth the pick here for the Redskins.

Round 4 - Pick 37 (143) A.J. Green CB Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 228th POSITION RNK 32nd The Ravens add more length to their cornerback room with Green.

Round 4 - Pick 38 (144) Jack Driscoll OL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 306 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 113th POSITION RNK 22nd Driscoll is a movement specialist who can play tackle or guard. Nice depth for Seattle.

Round 4 - Pick 39 (145) Tyler Johnson WR Minnesota • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 13th Why not double up on receiver for the Eagles? Johnson is a sleeper who can flourish out of the slot.