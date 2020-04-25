2020 Round 4 NFL Mock Draft: Jake Fromm lands in the perfect spot to develop, Jacob Eason's slide finally ends
The third day of the 2020 NFL Draft is upon us, so it's time for a fourth-round mock draft
We're through three rounds in the 2020 NFL Draft, but still have the marathon Day 3 in front of us with more than 100 picks remaining. Remember, future All-Pros will be picked today. And, yes, there are still quality receivers on the board.
Here's a fourth-round mock draft. Enjoy.
Round 4 - Pick 1 (107)
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
The Bengals have to address the offensive line at this point to help build around Joe Burrow.
Round 4 - Pick 2 (108)
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Washington must address its secondary, and Hall is an instinctive playmaker with outstanding size.
Round 4 - Pick 3 (109)
UCF • Jr • 6'2" / 216 lbs
Davis gives the Lions a well-rounded downfield threat to complement Kenny Golladay.
Round 4 - Pick 4 (110)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
There's no reason Weaver should still be available. He's the exact type of polished edge rusher the Giants need.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 4 - Pick 5 (111)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Pride is a supremely light-footed, fluid cornerback who just needs to find the football more frequently as it's arriving.
Round 4 - Pick 6 (112)
Liberty • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Gandy-Golden gives the Chargers another rebounder on the outside to pair with Mike Williams.
Round 4 - Pick 7 (113)
Bartch is a refined pass protector with good size and balance. He's just making a gigantic jump in competition.
Round 4 - Pick 8 (114)
Florida Atlantic • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Bryant is a YAC-monster at the tight end spot and has the on-field speed to stretch the seam. Fun addition to the Cardinals offense.
Round 4 - Pick 9 (115)
Bradlee Anae EDGE
Utah • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Anae isn't a superb athlete but is a hand-work magician on the outside.
Round 4 - Pick 10 (116)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Eason's slide finally stops with Jacksonville, who bring in the big-armed quarterback to improve a QB depth chart that features just Gardner Minshew and Joshua Dobbs.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 4 - Pick 11 (117)
Kenny Willekes EDGE
Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 264 lbs
The Vikings could use another edge rusher, and Willekes has an advanced pass-rush move toolbox.
Round 4 - Pick 12 (118)
Appalachian State • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Davis-Gaither gives the Broncos more athleticism at the second level of their defense.
Round 4 - Pick 14 (120)
Josiah Scott CB
Michigan State • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Scott has rapid footwork and starting-caliber speed to go along with phenomenal play against the run.
Round 4 - Pick 16 (122)
Alton Robinson EDGE
Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
More defensive end depth for the Colts as Justin Houston enters a contract year.
Round 4 - Pick 17 (123)
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
Not your typical Wisconsin blocker, yet there is the natural movement ability with Biadasz that he could ultimately be Dallas' starting center.
Round 4 - Pick 18 (124)
Kansas • Sr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Adeniji is a college tackle likely to convert to guard in the NFL and his combination of strength and movement skills should entice the Steelers.
Round 4 - Pick 19 (125)
James Lynch DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 289 lbs
The Jets could use more interior disruptors on defense, and Lynch has high-end athleticism for the defensive tackle spot.
Round 4 - Pick 20 (126)
Danny Pinter OL
Ball State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
Sean McVay would be drawn to Pinter's awesome athletic gifts in the trenches.
Round 4 - Pick 21 (127)
Dane Jackson CB
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Jackson is an scrappy, in-your-face cornerback who competes for the football in any situation and has the athleticism needed to start in the NFL.
Round 4 - Pick 22 (128)
Oregon State • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Hodgins won't have to be a major contributor as a rookie yet will give the Bills size at the receiver spot.
Round 4 - Pick 23 (129)
From New Orleans Saints
Round 4 - Pick 24 (130)
Clemson • Sr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Another defensive back for Minnesota. Wallace has magnificent versatility from the safety spot.
From Houston Texans
Round 4 - Pick 25 (131)
Here's some edge-rusher depth for the Cardinals in the middle of the draft.
Round 4 - Pick 26 (132)
Jake Fromm QB
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Fromm is a Kirk Cousins type of quarterback that'd make sense in Minnesota as a backup.
Round 4 - Pick 27 (133)
Louisiana Tech • Sr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Smaller safety with freaky speed, playmaking ability, and tackling prowess.
From Baltimore Ravens
Round 4 - Pick 28 (134)
Eno Benjamin RB
Arizona State • Jr • 5'9" / 207 lbs
Benjamin gives the Falcons a pass-catching back behind Todd Gurley.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 4 - Pick 29 (135)
UCLA • Sr • 5'11" / 212 lbs
More running back depth for the Steelers because James Conner is in a contract year.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 4 - Pick 30 (136)
From Denver Broncos
Round 4 - Pick 31 (137)
LSU • 6'4" / 295 lbs
The Jaguars have to plan for the future at offensive tackle, and despite his inconsistencies, Charles has the length and athleticism to be a star.
Round 4 - Pick 32 (138)
Boise State • Sr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
There was speculation about the Chiefs trading up for a receiver in Round 1. Instead, they wait and get another burner to add to the offense.
Round 4 - Pick 33 (139)
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Lemieux gives the Raiders a reliable, versatile interior lineman for depth.
From Chicago Bears
Round 4 - Pick 34 (140)
Maryland • Sr • 5'11" / 220 lbs
Brooks makes tons of plays in the box because of his instincts, short-area quickness and hustle. There are some quality plays in coverage on film too.
Round 4 - Pick 35 (141)
Maryland • Soph • 5'8" / 208 lbs
McFarland is naturally elusive and can hit home runs down the field.
Round 4 - Pick 36 (142)
Taylor has unbelievable physical tools to be molding into a stellar pass protector. He's worth the pick here for the Redskins.
Round 4 - Pick 37 (143)
A.J. Green CB
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
The Ravens add more length to their cornerback room with Green.
Round 4 - Pick 38 (144)
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 306 lbs
Driscoll is a movement specialist who can play tackle or guard. Nice depth for Seattle.
Round 4 - Pick 39 (145)
Minnesota • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Why not double up on receiver for the Eagles? Johnson is a sleeper who can flourish out of the slot.
Round 4 - Pick 40 (146)
Khalid Kareem EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 268 lbs
Kareem has lead pipes for arms he uses well to work around the corner.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Eagles planning two-QB packages?
There is divided opinion about whether Philly should've taken Hurts so early in the 2020 draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
Here are all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
NFL Draft trade tracker: All the details
Find out the details of every draft day trade right here
-
Best players available entering Day 3
A talented group of players await teams on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
When is the 2020 NFL Draft: Full info
Everything you need to know to tune in for this year's virtual event
-
Saints trade final four draft picks
New Orleans packaged a handful of late-rounders to move up for a tight end on Friday