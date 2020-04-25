2020 Round 4 NFL Mock Draft: Jake Fromm lands in the perfect spot to develop, Jacob Eason's slide finally ends

The third day of the 2020 NFL Draft is upon us, so it's time for a fourth-round mock draft

We're through three rounds in the 2020 NFL Draft, but still have the marathon Day 3 in front of us with more than 100 picks remaining. Remember, future All-Pros will be picked today. And, yes, there are still quality receivers on the board. 

Here's a fourth-round mock draft. Enjoy.

Round 4 - Pick 1 (107)
Prince Tega Wanogho OL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
71st
POSITION RNK
12th
The Bengals have to address the offensive line at this point to help build around Joe Burrow.
Round 4 - Pick 2 (108)
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
9th
Washington must address its secondary, and Hall is an instinctive playmaker with outstanding size.
Round 4 - Pick 3 (109)
Gabriel Davis WR
UCF • Jr • 6'2" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
119th
POSITION RNK
20th
Davis gives the Lions a well-rounded downfield threat to complement Kenny Golladay.
Round 4 - Pick 4 (110)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
6th
There's no reason Weaver should still be available. He's the exact type of polished edge rusher the Giants need.
  From Miami Dolphins
Round 4 - Pick 5 (111)
Troy Pride Jr. CB
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
87th
POSITION RNK
13th
Pride is a supremely light-footed, fluid cornerback who just needs to find the football more frequently as it's arriving.
Round 4 - Pick 6 (112)
Antonio Gandy-Golden WR
Liberty • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
99th
POSITION RNK
16th
Gandy-Golden gives the Chargers another rebounder on the outside to pair with Mike Williams.
Round 4 - Pick 7 (113)
Ben Bartch OL
NFL Draft • 6'6" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
98th
POSITION RNK
20th
Bartch is a refined pass protector with good size and balance. He's just making a gigantic jump in competition.
Round 4 - Pick 8 (114)
Harrison Bryant TE
Florida Atlantic • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
90th
POSITION RNK
4th
Bryant is a YAC-monster at the tight end spot and has the on-field speed to stretch the seam. Fun addition to the Cardinals offense.
Round 4 - Pick 9 (115)
Bradlee Anae EDGE
Utah • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
93rd
POSITION RNK
11th
Anae isn't a superb athlete but is a hand-work magician on the outside.
Round 4 - Pick 10 (116)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
5th
Eason's slide finally stops with Jacksonville, who bring in the big-armed quarterback to improve a QB depth chart that features just Gardner Minshew and Joshua Dobbs.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 4 - Pick 11 (117)
Kenny Willekes EDGE
Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
142nd
POSITION RNK
16th
The Vikings could use another edge rusher, and Willekes has an advanced pass-rush move toolbox.
Round 4 - Pick 12 (118)
Akeem Davis-Gaither LB
Appalachian State • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
73rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Davis-Gaither gives the Broncos more athleticism at the second level of their defense.
Round 4 - Pick 13 (119)
Troy Dye LB
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 231 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
82nd
POSITION RNK
6th
Dye gives Dan Quinn more legitimate coverage ability at the linebacker spot.
Round 4 - Pick 14 (120)
Josiah Scott CB
Michigan State • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
134th
POSITION RNK
17th
Scott has rapid footwork and starting-caliber speed to go along with phenomenal play against the run.
Round 4 - Pick 15 (121)
Leki Fotu DL
Utah • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
172nd
POSITION RNK
14th
Fotu gives the Raiders intimidating size and some upfield rushing ability.
Round 4 - Pick 16 (122)
Alton Robinson EDGE
Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
135th
POSITION RNK
14th
More defensive end depth for the Colts as Justin Houston enters a contract year.
Round 4 - Pick 17 (123)
Tyler Biadasz OL
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
76th
POSITION RNK
14th
Not your typical Wisconsin blocker, yet there is the natural movement ability with Biadasz that he could ultimately be Dallas' starting center.
Round 4 - Pick 18 (124)
Hakeem Adeniji OL
Kansas • Sr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
128th
POSITION RNK
29th
Adeniji is a college tackle likely to convert to guard in the NFL and his combination of strength and movement skills should entice the Steelers.
  From New England Patriots
Round 4 - Pick 19 (125)
James Lynch DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 289 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
184th
POSITION RNK
15th
The Jets could use more interior disruptors on defense, and Lynch has high-end athleticism for the defensive tackle spot.
Round 4 - Pick 20 (126)
Danny Pinter OL
Ball State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
175th
POSITION RNK
36th
Sean McVay would be drawn to Pinter's awesome athletic gifts in the trenches.
Round 4 - Pick 21 (127)
Dane Jackson CB
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
138th
POSITION RNK
18th
Jackson is an scrappy, in-your-face cornerback who competes for the football in any situation and has the athleticism needed to start in the NFL.
Round 4 - Pick 22 (128)
Isaiah Hodgins WR
Oregon State • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
129th
POSITION RNK
23rd
Hodgins won't have to be a major contributor as a rookie yet will give the Bills size at the receiver spot.
  From New England Patriots
Round 4 - Pick 23 (129)
Joe Reed WR
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
131st
POSITION RNK
24th
Reed is a stocky YAC machine at the receiver spot.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 4 - Pick 24 (130)
K'Von Wallace S
Clemson • Sr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
105th
POSITION RNK
8th
Another defensive back for Minnesota. Wallace has magnificent versatility from the safety spot.
  From Houston Texans
Round 4 - Pick 25 (131)
Derrek Tuszka EDGE
North Dakota State • Jr • 6'5" / 251 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
209th
POSITION RNK
20th
Here's some edge-rusher depth for the Cardinals in the middle of the draft.
Round 4 - Pick 26 (132)
Jake Fromm QB
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
123rd
POSITION RNK
7th
Fromm is a Kirk Cousins type of quarterback that'd make sense in Minnesota as a backup.
Round 4 - Pick 27 (133)
L'Jarius Sneed S
Louisiana Tech • Sr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
331st
POSITION RNK
28th
Smaller safety with freaky speed, playmaking ability, and tackling prowess.
  From Baltimore Ravens
Round 4 - Pick 28 (134)
Eno Benjamin RB
Arizona State • Jr • 5'9" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
108th
POSITION RNK
8th
Benjamin gives the Falcons a pass-catching back behind Todd Gurley.
  From Miami Dolphins
Round 4 - Pick 29 (135)
Joshua Kelley RB
UCLA • Sr • 5'11" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
137th
POSITION RNK
10th
More running back depth for the Steelers because James Conner is in a contract year.
  From Green Bay Packers
Round 4 - Pick 30 (136)
K.J. Hill WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
118th
POSITION RNK
19th
Hill is a savvy route runner who'll win underneath for Tua Tagovailoa.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 4 - Pick 31 (137)
Saahdiq Charles OL
LSU • 6'4" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
157th
POSITION RNK
30th
The Jaguars have to plan for the future at offensive tackle, and despite his inconsistencies, Charles has the length and athleticism to be a star.
Round 4 - Pick 32 (138)
John Hightower WR
Boise State • Sr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
150th
POSITION RNK
27th
There was speculation about the Chiefs trading up for a receiver in Round 1. Instead, they wait and get another burner to add to the offense.
  From New England Patriots
Round 4 - Pick 33 (139)
Shane Lemieux OL
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
168th
POSITION RNK
35th
Lemieux gives the Raiders a reliable, versatile interior lineman for depth.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 4 - Pick 34 (140)
Antoine Brooks Jr. S
Maryland • Sr • 5'11" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
213th
POSITION RNK
18th
Brooks makes tons of plays in the box because of his instincts, short-area quickness and hustle. There are some quality plays in coverage on film too.
Round 4 - Pick 35 (141)
Anthony McFarland Jr. RB
Maryland • Soph • 5'8" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
111th
POSITION RNK
7th
McFarland is naturally elusive and can hit home runs down the field.
Round 4 - Pick 36 (142)
Alex Taylor OL
NFL Draft • Sr • 6'8" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
164th
POSITION RNK
34th
Taylor has unbelievable physical tools to be molding into a stellar pass protector. He's worth the pick here for the Redskins.
Round 4 - Pick 37 (143)
A.J. Green CB
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
228th
POSITION RNK
32nd
The Ravens add more length to their cornerback room with Green.
Round 4 - Pick 38 (144)
Jack Driscoll OL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 306 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
113th
POSITION RNK
22nd
Driscoll is a movement specialist who can play tackle or guard. Nice depth for Seattle.
Round 4 - Pick 39 (145)
Tyler Johnson WR
Minnesota • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
81st
POSITION RNK
13th
Why not double up on receiver for the Eagles? Johnson is a sleeper who can flourish out of the slot.
Round 4 - Pick 40 (146)
Khalid Kareem EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 268 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
103rd
POSITION RNK
12th
Kareem has lead pipes for arms he uses well to work around the corner.

