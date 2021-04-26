Round 1 - Pick 1 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Kicking this article off with something that absolutely won't happen -- but isn't it kind of crazy how Urban Meyer got the Jaguars job then everyone just expected he'd pick Trevor Lawrence?

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd The same is true -- to an even crazier degree -- for the Jets. Everyone just expected them to pick Zach Wilson early on in the process. What if GM Joe Douglas and new head coach Robert Saleh like Fields more?

Round 1 - Pick 3 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The most baller Kyle Shanahan move would be to have traded up from No. 12 to No. 3 to pick a tight end to pair with George Kittle.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th At this point, everyone expects the Falcons to pick Kyle Pitts. If he's not the pick, it feels like Atlanta would trade back. A few weeks ago, no one was counting out a quarterback, but they thought it'd either be Justin Fields or Trey Lance. Where's the Jones love?

Round 1 - Pick 5 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd For a solid month now, Bengals fans have argued whether their favorite team should pick Penei Sewell or Ja'Marr Chase. What if Duke Tobin and Co. like Slater more than the Oregon tackle?

Round 1 - Pick 6 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Slater is probably the only prospect not tied to, the Dolphins at some point during the pre-draft process. Miami needs to continue to build its offensive line in front of Tua Tagovailoa.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st No one has any idea what the Lions will do, but just looking at the roster, receiver seems obvious. I wonder if Sewell on the board would push them toward the talented offensive tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Left tackle is the telegraphed position for the Panthers in Round 1. They could also use a No. 1 cornerback. And Horn represents what would be a surprising pick at that spot.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Quarterback for the Broncos, right? Well, what if they can't trade up for one, or the guy they like isn't there at No. 9 overall? Parsons has become somewhat of an enigma among the consensus first-round picks. Denver could use linebacker help.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd THERE'S NO WAY THE COWBOYS PICK OFFENSE IN ROUND 1! Crazier things have happened in the draft. Their offensive line is aging, and keeping Dak Prescott healthy is worth more than any defensive player.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st For once, Dave Gettleman isn't flat-out telling us who he's going to pick. But everyone thinks it'll either be a wide receiver -- if one of the three elite prospects falls there, even after the Kenny Golladay signing -- or an offensive linemen for Daniel Jones. That makes a classic Gettleman pick -- a defensive tackle -- the most surprising pick for the G-Men this year.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles have a million holes, so it'll likely be a true "best player available" situation. And Davis' name has been hot for a few weeks now. Most would be surprised if the Eagles went with Davis over Micah Parsons, the more household name.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Had Farley not had another back injury, this wouldn't be crazy whatsoever. But the hyper-talented cornerback is on the mend, and many believe the Chargers have to -- and will -- go offensive tackle here.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th This would be a stunner for two reasons. Jones "falling" all the way to No. 14 is one. Another has two parts -- the Vikings not going offensive line or defensive line here and going with a Kirk Cousins-esque quarterback instead of a higher-upside type.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Elijah Moore WR Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 8th This meets the surprise requirement for this piece because, given his history with first-round receivers, Bill Belichick won't pick another one, right?

Round 1 - Pick 16 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Not a gigantic surprise here, but the Cardinals haven't really been linked to Vera-Tucker at all during the pre-draft process.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th The Raiders have been sniffing around the quarterback market in this draft, and if they could land Jones -- probably would have to trade up to do it -- it'd be one of the largest surprises in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Javonte Williams RB North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 220 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd Miami going running back at 18 would be a shocker -- it not being Najee Harris or Travis Etienne would be more of a shock.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th After the signing of Curtis Samuel in free agency, no one expects the Football Team to pick receiver in Round 1. Nothing says they can't, to add to what is a nice, young, speedy duo.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Bears are a dark-horse team to trade up for a quarterback, and if they stay at No. 20, cornerback seems most likely after moving on from Kyle Fuller this offseason. Given the ages of Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, an edge rusher would represent a big surprise but wouldn't be a bad decision.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd The Colts need a left tackle, could use more receiving talent, and quietly have a cornerback need. Going Samuel Jr. over some of the longer corners would raise some eyebrows but low-key would be a fantastic pick.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Before free agency, edge rusher was the trendiest mock draft position for the Titans. After they signed Bud Dupree, most moved away from that. The Titans pass rush is far from set though. Going Ojulari would be sensible but surprising.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Jets need more offensive skill position talent, even after the Corey Davis and Keelan Cole additions. No one has really thought of Moore as a potential supplement to (or replacement of) Jamison Crowder with Gang Green.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Javonte Williams RB North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 220 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd No one would be floored if the Steelers went running back in Round 1. If it was Williams ... yes, people would be floored.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th The Jaguars should prioritize the improvement of their offensive line early in the draft. Jenkins would represent a surprise because they like 2019 second-round pick Jawann Taylor at right tackle and Jenkins would have to move to the left side to compete with Cam Robinson.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Gotta be a linebacker or some other player on defense for the Browns. Right. Right?! Not necessarily. Both Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry have hit the 30-year-old mark, and Toney is an athletic offensive weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd The Ravens need offensive tackle and receiver, but we know their GM Eric DeCosta isn't opposed to letting the draft come to him, and the Ravens adore big, versatile defensive linemen.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kellen Mond QB Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 141st POSITION RNK 9th While I don't think the chances of a sixth quarterback going in Round 1 is very high, it absolutely could happen, especially because obtaining that fifth-round option is so valuable.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Packers going receiver in the first round will be surprising simply because people won't believe it until they see it.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd After locking up Matt Milano and with Tremaine Edmunds entering his fourth year in the NFL, linebacker seems unlikely for the Bills. But JOK is a true hybrid who would represent the future of that position -- and safety -- for Buffalo.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Can't go completely off the grid for both Ravens selections in the first round, but no one has Leatherwood pegged as a prospect who'll go this high.