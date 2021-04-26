We are entering 2021 NFL Draft day with two expectations: Trevor Lawrence to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 overall and the New York Jets picking Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall. After that, no one has a damn clue.
Every insider has admitted that this draft has the makings of being more bananas than any draft we've ever seen, for obvious reasons. So let's go with one surprise pick for every selection in the first round on Thursday night.
It's the final Mock Draft Monday before the real draft, and our draft experts simulated all 32 first-round picks; check it out by listening to the Pick Six Podcast below and be sure to follow for daily NFL goodness.
(Note: These 32 picks correspond with each pick in the first round, but this isn't a mock draft, therefore players can be used more than once.)
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kicking this article off with something that absolutely won't happen -- but isn't it kind of crazy how Urban Meyer got the Jaguars job then everyone just expected he'd pick Trevor Lawrence?
Round 1 - Pick 2
The same is true -- to an even crazier degree -- for the Jets. Everyone just expected them to pick Zach Wilson early on in the process. What if GM Joe Douglas and new head coach Robert Saleh like Fields more?
Round 1 - Pick 3
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
The most baller Kyle Shanahan move would be to have traded up from No. 12 to No. 3 to pick a tight end to pair with George Kittle.
Round 1 - Pick 4
At this point, everyone expects the Falcons to pick Kyle Pitts. If he's not the pick, it feels like Atlanta would trade back. A few weeks ago, no one was counting out a quarterback, but they thought it'd either be Justin Fields or Trey Lance. Where's the Jones love?
Round 1 - Pick 5
For a solid month now, Bengals fans have argued whether their favorite team should pick Penei Sewell or Ja'Marr Chase. What if Duke Tobin and Co. like Slater more than the Oregon tackle?
Round 1 - Pick 6
Slater is probably the only prospect not tied to, the Dolphins at some point during the pre-draft process. Miami needs to continue to build its offensive line in front of Tua Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
No one has any idea what the Lions will do, but just looking at the roster, receiver seems obvious. I wonder if Sewell on the board would push them toward the talented offensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Left tackle is the telegraphed position for the Panthers in Round 1. They could also use a No. 1 cornerback. And Horn represents what would be a surprising pick at that spot.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Quarterback for the Broncos, right? Well, what if they can't trade up for one, or the guy they like isn't there at No. 9 overall? Parsons has become somewhat of an enigma among the consensus first-round picks. Denver could use linebacker help.
Round 1 - Pick 10
THERE'S NO WAY THE COWBOYS PICK OFFENSE IN ROUND 1! Crazier things have happened in the draft. Their offensive line is aging, and keeping Dak Prescott healthy is worth more than any defensive player.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
For once, Dave Gettleman isn't flat-out telling us who he's going to pick. But everyone thinks it'll either be a wide receiver -- if one of the three elite prospects falls there, even after the Kenny Golladay signing -- or an offensive linemen for Daniel Jones. That makes a classic Gettleman pick -- a defensive tackle -- the most surprising pick for the G-Men this year.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs
The Eagles have a million holes, so it'll likely be a true "best player available" situation. And Davis' name has been hot for a few weeks now. Most would be surprised if the Eagles went with Davis over Micah Parsons, the more household name.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Had Farley not had another back injury, this wouldn't be crazy whatsoever. But the hyper-talented cornerback is on the mend, and many believe the Chargers have to -- and will -- go offensive tackle here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
This would be a stunner for two reasons. Jones "falling" all the way to No. 14 is one. Another has two parts -- the Vikings not going offensive line or defensive line here and going with a Kirk Cousins-esque quarterback instead of a higher-upside type.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
This meets the surprise requirement for this piece because, given his history with first-round receivers, Bill Belichick won't pick another one, right?
Round 1 - Pick 16
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Not a gigantic surprise here, but the Cardinals haven't really been linked to Vera-Tucker at all during the pre-draft process.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
The Raiders have been sniffing around the quarterback market in this draft, and if they could land Jones -- probably would have to trade up to do it -- it'd be one of the largest surprises in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Miami going running back at 18 would be a shocker -- it not being Najee Harris or Travis Etienne would be more of a shock.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
After the signing of Curtis Samuel in free agency, no one expects the Football Team to pick receiver in Round 1. Nothing says they can't, to add to what is a nice, young, speedy duo.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Kwity Paye EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
The Bears are a dark-horse team to trade up for a quarterback, and if they stay at No. 20, cornerback seems most likely after moving on from Kyle Fuller this offseason. Given the ages of Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, an edge rusher would represent a big surprise but wouldn't be a bad decision.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
The Colts need a left tackle, could use more receiving talent, and quietly have a cornerback need. Going Samuel Jr. over some of the longer corners would raise some eyebrows but low-key would be a fantastic pick.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Azeez Ojulari EDGE
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Before free agency, edge rusher was the trendiest mock draft position for the Titans. After they signed Bud Dupree, most moved away from that. The Titans pass rush is far from set though. Going Ojulari would be sensible but surprising.
Round 1 - Pick 23
The Jets need more offensive skill position talent, even after the Corey Davis and Keelan Cole additions. No one has really thought of Moore as a potential supplement to (or replacement of) Jamison Crowder with Gang Green.
Round 1 - Pick 24
No one would be floored if the Steelers went running back in Round 1. If it was Williams ... yes, people would be floored.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
The Jaguars should prioritize the improvement of their offensive line early in the draft. Jenkins would represent a surprise because they like 2019 second-round pick Jawann Taylor at right tackle and Jenkins would have to move to the left side to compete with Cam Robinson.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Gotta be a linebacker or some other player on defense for the Browns. Right. Right?! Not necessarily. Both Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry have hit the 30-year-old mark, and Toney is an athletic offensive weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
The Ravens need offensive tackle and receiver, but we know their GM Eric DeCosta isn't opposed to letting the draft come to him, and the Ravens adore big, versatile defensive linemen.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Kellen Mond QB
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
While I don't think the chances of a sixth quarterback going in Round 1 is very high, it absolutely could happen, especially because obtaining that fifth-round option is so valuable.
Round 1 - Pick 29
The Packers going receiver in the first round will be surprising simply because people won't believe it until they see it.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
After locking up Matt Milano and with Tremaine Edmunds entering his fourth year in the NFL, linebacker seems unlikely for the Bills. But JOK is a true hybrid who would represent the future of that position -- and safety -- for Buffalo.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Can't go completely off the grid for both Ravens selections in the first round, but no one has Leatherwood pegged as a prospect who'll go this high.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Davis Mills QB
Stanford • Jr • 6'4" / 214 lbs
Don't think the Buccaneers will ignore quarterback because they have Tom Brady.