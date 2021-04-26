It's thus far the biggest mystery in the 2021 NFL Draft. Sure, everyone wants to see what will happen at the No. 4 pick and beyond, but what takes place when the San Francisco 49ers go on the clock at No. 3 will have ramifications on the remainder of the first round, and the first two picks seem to be fairly easy to discern -- Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, respectively. Truth be told, the New York Jets could shake the entire table if they pass on Wilson for someone else, but assuming they don't, it's all eyes on the 49ers, who have reportedly narrowed down their interest to Mac Jones and Trey Lance, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

When the 49ers struck a deal with the Miami Dolphins in March to trade up to the third-overall pick, there was instant speculation they had googly eyes for Jones, the former Alabama star quarterback. Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch were hands-on at Jones' pro day in Tuscaloosa, AL, deepening the belief he was a/the frontrunner to succeed an angry Jimmy Garoppolo.

Since then, however, they were also participants in the second Ohio State pro day of Justin Fields, leading to rumors he might be the one to get the nod. Lance, the former North Dakota State star who's seen his stock climb tremendously this offseason thanks in large part to an eye-opening initial NDSU pro day, never fell out of the conversation for the 49ers either, and has now allegedly passed Fields on their board. In continuing their due diligence, the club also sent Shanahan and Lynch to attend Lance's second pro day on April 19.

Lance is ranked as the fourth-best quarterback on the CBS Sports big board, behind only Lawrence, Wilson and Fields. Jones is ranked fifth amongst QB prospects. Soon the world will know what the 49ers have actually decided, and if all of the speculation leading up to April 29 in Cleveland, OH is simply smoke and mirrors -- the opposite of what's been deployed by a rather definitive Jacksonville Jaguars team that recently admitted it's "heading toward" Lawrence. Will San Francisco take Jones -- who is ranked behind both Fields and Lance -- do away with the rumors and select Fields, or split the difference and select the fourth-ranked Lance?

It's almost time to find out.