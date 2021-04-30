The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft has come to an end and five quarterbacks left the board as anticipated, but there are still some quality players to be taken on Day 2. Below are CBSSports.com's highest-ranked players still available (including their overall prospect ranking) as the draft heads to Friday in Cleveland for rounds 2 and 3:

No. 16: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB/S, Notre Dame

Owusu-Koramoah is more of a safety playing linebacker, but he will find a comfortable landing spot in the second round.

No. 17: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Moehrig is a balanced safety capable of playing single high or coming downhill to make plays in the box.

No. 18: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

Ojulari is still coming into his own but his speed around the edge is a good starting point in his development.

No. 20: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Moore is very undersized and has an injury history, but he is explosive with the ball in his hands.

No. 23: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Jenkins is a physical lineman that should be taken early on Day 2.

No. 24: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

It was surprising to see Samuel available at the conclusion of the first round but it should not be long before he hears his name called following a run on the cornerback position late in Round 1.

No. 26: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

Barmore flashed in the College Football Playoff, but he was not consistent during his final season in Tuscaloosa.

No. 28: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

Onwuzurike is a strong interior defender who can play the run and push the pocket.

No. 29: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

Ossai is a bit stiff but he has a knack for finding the football around the edge. He was more of a linebacker in 2019 and found a home at edge rusher in 2020.

No. 33: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

Moore is a speedster that is dynamic with the football in his hands. He is primarily a slot receiver.

No. 36: Richie Grant, S, UCF

Grant is a rangy, ball-hawking safety that drew a lot of buzz late in the process.

No. 38: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

Marshall was a part of a potent LSU offense last year that included Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Justin Jefferson, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. He is a big wide receiver.

No. 39: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

Campbell is a fantastic man cover cornerback who does a great job of staying in-phase but he does not have the ball production to show for it.

No. 40: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

Williams, a former linebacker, is easily the best running back remaining on the board.

No. 42: Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State

Davis battled injuries in 2020 after a fantastic 2019 season.

No. 44: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

Melifonwu has a lot of length and could be a target for a cornerback-needy team after a run at the position at the end of the first roudn.

No. 45: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

Nixon has been a bit inconsistent but he flashes the ability to shoot gaps and push the pocket.

No. 46: Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest

Basham is an inconsistent edge rusher that shows flashes of promise.

No. 47: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

Joseph could end up being the best cornerback in this draft class but he lacks experience.

No. 48: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

Robinson is a long, fluid prospect that has the versatility to play cornerback or nickelback.

No. 49: Jalen Mayfield, OT/OG, Michigan

Mayfield is a bit of a polarizing prospect that has the versatility to play either guard or tackle on the next level.

No. 51: Jackson Carman, OT/OG, Clemson

Carman has the versatility to play guard or tackle.

No. 52: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

Speed, speed, speed. Eskridge was cross-trained as a cornerback but possesses explosive traits after the catch.

No. 53: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

Humphrey plays with great leverage and a strong base. He is a valuable interior offensive line prospect to be had on Day 2.

No. 54: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

Holland is a great communicator with the ability to play slot cornerback or safety.

No. 55: Dillon Radunz, OT/G, North Dakota State

Radunz is a really athletic lineman that has been training with 49ers great Joe Staley. He has the versatility to play guard or tackle in the NFL.

The next 25

No. 56: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

No. 58: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

No. 60: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

No. 61: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

No. 62: Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State

No. 64: Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA

No. 65: Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama

No. 66: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

No. 67: Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma

No. 68: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

No. 69: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

No. 70: Alim McNeill, DT, N.C. State

No. 71: Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee

No. 72: Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

No. 73: Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana

No. 74: Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU

No. 75: Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

No. 76: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

No. 77: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

No. 78: Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU

No. 79: Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson

No. 80: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

No. 81: Camryn Bynum, CB, California

No. 82: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

The full prospect rankings can be found at CBSSports.com.