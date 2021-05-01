The first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft have concluded, but there are still some quality players to be taken Saturday on Day 3 from Cleveland. Below are CBSSports.com's highest-ranked players still available -- including their overall prospect ranking -- as the draft wraps up with rounds 4-7:
Best 25 remaining
No. 45: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
Nixon flashes interior pass-rush production but needs to show it more consistently.
No. 62: Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
Nasirildeen is a big, long safety that is capable of playing weakside linebacker and making plays in the box.
No. 69: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
Wallace is a strong wide receiver with tremendous play strength.
No. 71: Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee
Smith shows flashes of Round 1 potential but those moments are fleeting.
No. 73: Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana
Johnson is a rangy safety that could provide some spot starting help.
No. 74: Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU
Washington is a productive and instinctive safety that lacks ideal size.
No. 75: Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina
The lightning to Javonte Williams' thunder at North Carolina.
No. 76: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
Jordan is a move tight end that can offer another level to the passing offense.
No. 77: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
The North Dakota State transfer is a bit undersize but very productive.
No. 78: Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU
LSU defensive backs have historically fared well in the NFL and Vincent is hopeful to follow that trajectory.
No. 79: Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson
A hulked up linebacker that played his best football in 2020 after Justyn Ross suffered an unfortunate injury.
No. 81: Camryn Bynum, CB, California
A long cornerback out of the Pac-12.
No. 84: Deonte Brown, OG, Alabama
A mammoth of an interior offensive lineman from one of college football's best units.
No. 89: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
Gainwell could pass as a wide receiver with his ability to catch passes out of the backfield.
No. 90: Jay Tufele, DT, USC
Tufele is one of two Trojans interior defenders still on the board. He was once considered a Day 2 pick.
No. 91: Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh
Weaver is half of the effective edge-rush tandem -- Patrick Jones, who went to Vikings, being the other.
No. 93: Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest
Surratt, the younger brother of North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, who was taken earlier by Minnesota, opted out of the 2020 season.
No. 94: Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU
A more traditional nose tackle that can plug run gaps and provide some occasional pass rush.
No. 97: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, EDGE, Notre Dame
Ogundeji has strong hands and can push the pocket with a diversified, but inconsistent pass-rush skill set.
No. 98: James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati
A former defensive lineman that has his best football ahead of him.
No. 100: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
St. Brown's brother, Equanimeous, is already in the NFL. Younger brother is a productive slot receiver.
No. 101: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma
Stevenson is a big, powerful back capable of catching passes out of the backfield.
No. 102: Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina
Newsome was a productive pass catcher in North Carolina's offense but there are concerns with inconsistency.
No. 103: Hamilcar Rashed Jr., EDGE, Oregon State
Rashed has played more of an off-ball linebacker role but his future is best served as an edge rusher.
No. 105: Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami
Roche is not a flashy edge rusher but he produces and could be a solid rotational edge rusher.
Next 25
No. 107: Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State
No. 108: Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh
No. 109: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
No. 110: Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma
No. 113: Bryce Hargrove, OG, Pittsburgh
No. 116: Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State
No. 118: Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston
No. 119: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
No. 120: Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC
No. 121: Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas
No. 122: Jamie Newman, QB, Wake Forest
No. 123: Thomas Graham Jr., CB, Oregon
No. 124: Cameron Sample, EDGE, Tulane
No. 125: Brenden Jaimes, OG, Nebraska
No. 126: Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn
No. 127: Jordan Smith, EDGE, UAB
No. 131: Chris Rumph II, EDGE, Duke
No. 132: Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri
No. 133: Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
No. 134: Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida
No. 135: Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State
No. 136: Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State
No. 137: Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M
No. 138: Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State
No. 141: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
