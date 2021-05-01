The first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft have concluded, but there are still some quality players to be taken Saturday on Day 3 from Cleveland. Below are CBSSports.com's highest-ranked players still available -- including their overall prospect ranking -- as the draft wraps up with rounds 4-7:

Best 25 remaining

No. 45: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

Nixon flashes interior pass-rush production but needs to show it more consistently.

No. 62: Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State

Nasirildeen is a big, long safety that is capable of playing weakside linebacker and making plays in the box.

No. 69: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

Wallace is a strong wide receiver with tremendous play strength.

No. 71: Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee

Smith shows flashes of Round 1 potential but those moments are fleeting.

No. 73: Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana

Johnson is a rangy safety that could provide some spot starting help.

No. 74: Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU

Washington is a productive and instinctive safety that lacks ideal size.

No. 75: Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

The lightning to Javonte Williams' thunder at North Carolina.

No. 76: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

Jordan is a move tight end that can offer another level to the passing offense.

No. 77: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

The North Dakota State transfer is a bit undersize but very productive.

No. 78: Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU

LSU defensive backs have historically fared well in the NFL and Vincent is hopeful to follow that trajectory.

No. 79: Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson

A hulked up linebacker that played his best football in 2020 after Justyn Ross suffered an unfortunate injury.

No. 81: Camryn Bynum, CB, California

A long cornerback out of the Pac-12.

No. 84: Deonte Brown, OG, Alabama

A mammoth of an interior offensive lineman from one of college football's best units.

No. 89: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

Gainwell could pass as a wide receiver with his ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

No. 90: Jay Tufele, DT, USC

Tufele is one of two Trojans interior defenders still on the board. He was once considered a Day 2 pick.

No. 91: Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh

Weaver is half of the effective edge-rush tandem -- Patrick Jones, who went to Vikings, being the other.

No. 93: Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest

Surratt, the younger brother of North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, who was taken earlier by Minnesota, opted out of the 2020 season.

No. 94: Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU

A more traditional nose tackle that can plug run gaps and provide some occasional pass rush.

No. 97: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, EDGE, Notre Dame

Ogundeji has strong hands and can push the pocket with a diversified, but inconsistent pass-rush skill set.

No. 98: James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

A former defensive lineman that has his best football ahead of him.

No. 100: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

St. Brown's brother, Equanimeous, is already in the NFL. Younger brother is a productive slot receiver.

No. 101: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma

Stevenson is a big, powerful back capable of catching passes out of the backfield.

No. 102: Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina

Newsome was a productive pass catcher in North Carolina's offense but there are concerns with inconsistency.

No. 103: Hamilcar Rashed Jr., EDGE, Oregon State

Rashed has played more of an off-ball linebacker role but his future is best served as an edge rusher.

No. 105: Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami

Roche is not a flashy edge rusher but he produces and could be a solid rotational edge rusher.

Next 25

No. 107: Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

No. 108: Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh

No. 109: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

No. 110: Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma

No. 113: Bryce Hargrove, OG, Pittsburgh

No. 116: Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State

No. 118: Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston

No. 119: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

No. 120: Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC

No. 121: Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas

No. 122: Jamie Newman, QB, Wake Forest

No. 123: Thomas Graham Jr., CB, Oregon

No. 124: Cameron Sample, EDGE, Tulane

No. 125: Brenden Jaimes, OG, Nebraska

No. 126: Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn

No. 127: Jordan Smith, EDGE, UAB

No. 131: Chris Rumph II, EDGE, Duke

No. 132: Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri

No. 133: Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

No. 134: Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida

No. 135: Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State

No. 136: Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State

No. 137: Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M

No. 138: Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State

No. 141: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

The full prospect rankings can be found at CBSSports.com.