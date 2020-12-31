While the Florida Gators didn't have most of their marquee offensive weapons against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, who's been phenomenally productive this season, likely left a bad taste in the mouths of many scouts and GMs with a three-interception dud in the humiliating defeat at the hands of the Sooners.

You can find the full bowl schedule with results as they happen here. Below, we'll be tracking the draft-relevant prospects you need to know heading into upcoming bowl games, plus the notable performances from some of the top players in the country after they happen with analysis about what it means for each heading into draft season.

Upcoming bowl schedule

Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose State

Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

San Jose State WR Tre Walker has been one of the nation's most productive slot receivers. He went over 1,100 yards at 14.7 yards per grab and averaged 14.4 yards per catch. With slot receivers we tend to think of small targets with suddenness, and while Walker can open, his catch radius might be his most impressive attribute.

Peach Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Georgia

Jan. 1 at noon ET on ESPN (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders is a long, explosive, bendy, and powerful defender who's been among the nation's leaders in pressures all season. He has seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss entering this game and has early-round potential in the 2021 draft.

Georgia CB Tyson Campbell was a prized recruit and has come into his own in 2020 with four pass breakups and an intercepted on a limited amount of targets in his direction. Listed at 6-foot-2, Campbell has the size many teams want for their outside cornerbacks.

Citrus Bowl: Northwestern vs. Auburn

Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Auburn WR Seth Williams is arguably the best pure rebounder of the football in the nation at 6-foot-3 and around 210 pounds. He's scored 17 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Tigers and plays with more twitch than most wideouts of his type. Williams has averaged 16.4 yards per catch this year.

Key performances from completed bowls



Cotton Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida

Florida QB Kyle Trask's lack of a rocket arm showed up on more than one occasion in the loss to the Sooners, as he wasn't able to drive the football outside the numbers on two of his interceptions.

Mayo Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest

Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn was around the football as usual with 11 tackles, and he added an interception for good measure. He really cleaned up his play against the run this season and was easily one of the most well-rounded linebackers in the country.

Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Colorado

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger hasn't made his decision yet on whether he'll return to Texas for a fifth season or enter the NFL Draft. While freshman runner Bijan Robinson stole the show with 183 yards and a score on just 10 rushes, Ehlinger pieced together an efficient, low-volume outing: 10-of-16 for 160 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Miami

Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel had six tackles and a pass breakup in what could be his final game with the Cowboys. The talented junior defensive back is sudden and plays with awesome instincts in coverage.

First Responder Bowl: Louisiana vs. UTSA

Louisiana RB Elijah Mitchell produced as usual in this bowl game, averaging 6.7 yards per rush with one score 27 carries. He also caught two passes for 45 yards. While probably a Day 3 selection, Mitchell has proven to have NFL skills during his illustrious career with the Ragin' Cajuns.

LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State



Western Kentucky EDGE DeAngelo Malone had a strong performance disrupting the pocket against Georgia State. He finished the game with four pressures and 36 on the season.

Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina



Liberty QB Malik Willis tossed two interceptions in the thrilling overtime win over previously unbeaten Coastal Carolina but ran 21 times for 137 yards with four touchdowns in victory. He probably won't declare for the 2021 draft but has proven to be a legitimate multi-dimensional weapon at quarterback.

Coastal Carolina EDGE Tarron Jackson was a force against Liberty, generating seven pressures to bring his season total up to 59. Unless Alabama rusher Will Anderson registers seven or more pressures during the College Football Playoff, Jackson will finish the year with the most pressures in the nation.

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Marshall



Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson made a (smart) business decision and didn't play in this bowl contest after injuring his knee in the MAC title game. But teammate Kevin Marks -- who's quietly a very talented runner in his own right -- was a workhorse, carrying the ball 35 times for 138 yards with a touchdown in the Bulls' 17-10 win. He finished his junior season averaging 6.6 yards per tote.

New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii vs. Houston



Hawai'i defensive back Khoury Bethley was all over the field in the Warriors win over Houston. He finished the bowl with 14 tackles, two sacks, one pass breakup, and three tackles for loss. The junior has three full seasons as a contributor under his belt.

Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic



Memphis QB Brady White went 22-of-34 for 284 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in his final game with the Tigers. He threw 92 touchdowns to 31 picks at a respectable 8.6 yards-per-attempt average in his career at Memphis, which included three years as a full time starter.

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern EDGE Raymond Johnson III was a monster in the beatdown of Louisiana Tech, registering six more pressures to finish the season with 49, which is currently the fourth-most in the country.

Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. BYU

BYU QB quarterback Zach Wilson put a plethora of ridiculous, downfield throws into the bucket on film against UCF. He was phenomenal in the first half, getting the football out of his hands quickly with velocity and ideal ball placement through tiny windows. Wilson finished 26 of 34 for 425 yards with three touchdowns, and he scored twice on the ground.

BYU OT Brady Christensen had one heck of an outing against the Golden Knights too. Wilson was only sacked once and the Cougars ran for 38 times at 5.6 yards per pop. He finished the year with only four pressures allowed on 385 pass-blocking snaps. Impressive.

Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada

Nevada QB Carson Strong had a quality, mostly underrated season at Nevada in his redshirt sophomore campaign there, and he generated seriously draft buzz with a national TV audience seeing how impressive of a thrower he is. He went 22 of 28 for 297 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. His second touchdown toss of the day was a gorgeous touch throw over the shoulder of his receiver in the end zone. Strong stretched the field early and was very methodical and accurate in the quick game throughout the contest. At 6-4 and 215 pounds, even if Strong doesn't declare for the 2021 draft, he'll have plenty of hype for the following draft cycle.

Myrtle Beach Bowl: North Texas vs. Appalachian State