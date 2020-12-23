If you haven't jumped on, you better do it now, because the Zach Wilson for No. 2 quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft train has started its engine and is leaving the station momentarily. The BYU quarterback completely shredded the UCF defense to pieces in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl -- say that five times fast -- that will leave lasting memories in the eyes of many scouts and GMs across the league.

You can find the full bowl schedule with results as they happen here. Below, we'll be tracking the draft-relevant prospects you need to know heading into upcoming bowl games, plus the notable performances from some of the top players in the country after they happen with analysis about what it means for each heading into draft season.

Upcoming bowl schedule

R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern

Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. on ESPN (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Georgia Southern EDGE Raymond Johnson III leads the team with five sacks and has 13.5 tackles for loss on the season. At 6-3 and 270 pounds, he has NFL defensive end size and has steadily improved his elementary statistics every year in college. Johnson is 11th in the country with 43 pressures.

Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic

Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. on ESPN (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Memphis CB T.J. Carter has the athletic gifts to play in the NFL. He was injured earlier in the season and returned in late November, so his statistics don't jump off the page. He had two picks and 12 pass breakups as a freshman in 2018 and has remained explosive out of his breaks.

Florida Atlantic EDGE Leighton McCarthy is a small edge rusher, not even listed at 230 pounds, so he's probably an off-ball linebacker at the next level. But he plays with impressive twitch and sustained speed to the quarterback and knows how to defeat blocks at the point of attack with quick -- not necessarily powerful -- hands. He has nine sacks on the season.

New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii vs. Houston

Dec. 24 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Hawaii WR Rico Bussey Jr. does have a knee injury, so we aren't sure if he'll play in this bowl game, but he's on the fringe of the draft radar despite minimal statistical output this season in an offense that really liked to spread around the football. A transfer from North Texas, Bussey went over 1,000 yards with 12 scores in 2018. At 6-2 and 190 pounds he's a smooth route runner and can be impactful after the catch.

Houston WR Marquez Stevenson missed plenty of time this season with an injury, but returned for the Cougars December 12 game against Memphis. The 6-0, 190-pound Louisiana native absolutely flies down the field -- and on kick returns -- had logged a pair of 100-plus yard receiving games in October.

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Marshall

Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson was shut down by a Ball State defense that repeatedly loaded the box in the MAC title game, but the fire hydrant of a back was magnificently productive this season, rushing for over 1,000 yards on just 141 carries (7.6 yards per). His low center of gravity boosts his contact balance, and he has prolific vision and lateral quickness.

Buffalo OT Kayode Awosika has been a force on the Bulls powerful offensive line for years, and he has the long, chiseled, and athletic body type NFL scouts want in a developmental tackle.

Union Home Gasparilla Bowl: South Carolina vs. UAB

Dec. 26 at 12 p.m. on ABC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

UAB EDGE Jordan Smith is one of the most disruptive outside rushers in the country. The Florida transfer is a menacing presence on the edge at 6-7 and 255 pounds with a pterodactyl wingspan, and he has a nasty array of pass-rushing moves and quality bend for such a tall edge rusher. He enters this bowl third in the country in pressures (50).

Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina

Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Liberty QB Malik Willis transferred from Auburn and has been a multi-dimensional weapon for the Flames this season. He's completed 64% of his passes at 8.6 yards per attempt with 20 passing touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's been electric with 10 rushing scores and a hefty 6.7 yards per rush carry on 120 attempts.

Coastal Carolina EDGE Tarron Jackson is the current FBS leader in quarterback pressures with 52. A high-motor, speed-to-power rusher, Jackson wins with good hand work and a quick first step around the corner at 6-2 and 260 pounds. He has 18 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in his last two seasons.

LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State

Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Western Kentucky EDGE DeAngelo Malone has produced in each of the past three seasons as a member of the Hilltoppers. While not quite as a dynamic as 2019 when he tallied 20.5 tackles for loss, Malone has 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks this season to go along with 33 pressures of the quarterback.

Georgia State OG Shamarious Gilmore is a brick in pass protection thanks to immense point-of-attack power in his upper half and sturdy anchor. That's especially impressive because he's only listed at 6-3 and 295 pounds. With more weight on his frame in the NFL, he can be a reliable contributor.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Louisiana vs. UTSA

Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. on ABC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Louisiana RB Elijah Mitchell carries a rather large 6.2 career yards-per-rush average into this bowl game. He is a burst-based back who can hit the home run on any given play.

Key performances from completed bowls

Myrtle Beach Bowl: North Texas vs. Appalachian State

Appalachian State CB Shemar Jean-Charles had a pair of tackles in the devastation of North Texas. No picks, no pass breakups but another solid performance from the lengthy and athletic corner.

Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada

Nevada QB Carson Strong had a quality, mostly underrated season at Nevada in his redshirt sophomore campaign there, and he generated seriously draft buzz with a national TV audience seeing how impressive of a thrower he is. He went 22 of 28 for 297 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. His second touchdown toss of the day was a gorgeous touch throw over the shoulder of his receiver in the end zone. Strong stretched the field early and was very methodical and accurate in the quick game throughout the contest. At 6-4 and 215 pounds, even if Strong doesn't declare for the 2021 draft, he'll have plenty of hype for the following draft cycle.

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. BYU