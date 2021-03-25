It might take us a few years to realize it but at the outset of the 2021 NFL Draft, a small collection of picks will get selected much too early. Happens in every single draft class.

While I'm not insinuating these prospects are guaranteed to bust, they're just the most risky propositions who could still land somewhere in the first round or very early on Day 2. In my estimation, they'll have a difficult time living up to their draft positions. These are my "buyer-beware" prospects in the 2021 class.

Gregory Rousseau, EDGE/DL, Miami

Why: Lack of pass-rushing moves; minimal leverage/power

Rousseau's production rightfully made him impossible to miss on the draft radar -- 15.5 sacks in a redshirt freshman season is tremendous. That, combined with being listed at 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds, Miami's youthful star appeared destined for the top 10, if not the top 5.

But, of course, draft evaluations aren't directly tied to statistics or height/weight measurements.

Upon further review, Rousseau's production wasn't a byproduct of super-polished hand work that led to clear one-on-one wins against offensive tackles. He often got to the quarterback well into the play thanks to impeccable coverage by Miami's secondary, or was the sack recipient of a teammate's initial pressure.

Trait-wise, Rousseau is undeniably long and decently explosive. Does he have pass-rush plans? Rarely, if ever. And because he's so tall, his center of gravity is naturally very high, meaning it's difficult for him to win the leverage battle and play to every ounce of his inherent strength.

Like in college, Rousseau's unique frame and first step could be difficult for guards to block on occasion. But many of those interior blockers are magnificently strong and built low to the ground. They'll get up and under Rousseau and stop him in his tracks before any disruption is created. As an edge-rusher, he doesn't possess the dip, bend, or power to win consistently around the corner.

Rousseau will probably still land in the first round. And whichever team ultimately picks him will likely be banking on its defensive line coach teaching him rush moves while he adds weight and strength as a pro. If I were a GM, I wouldn't be able to select such a raw specimen in today's rapidly moving NFL.

Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

Why: Route-running inefficiencies; dances too much after the catch

Toney is a blast to watch -- he's elastic with the football in his hands and when he pieces everything together, he's a highlight generator. And for as much as the NFL has become a "space" league on offense, Toney doesn't provide first-round caliber refinement as a receiver right now.

At Florida, he was utilized almost strictly in a gadget role, and he's much quicker than he is fast, which limits his big-play potential as a pro. Also, his creativity as a runner is a blessing and a curse. For every juke and spin through a tackle, Toney will simply try to do too much instead of making one cut and maximizing the yardage in front of him. That dancing mentality creates negative plays that had no business of being negative plays.

If a team picks him in Round 1, it'll likely be doing so largely because of the insane, bouncy YAC displays he showcased at Florida, especially in 2020. But for as good as he seems to be on the surface with the ball in his hands, Toney's not nearly as efficient as he should/could be in that department. And I don't know if that can ever be fully coached out of him.

Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

Why: Limited pass-rush moves; doesn't play to his athletic gifts

Oweh improved every year at Penn State, and a No. 2 spot on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list before the season opened eyes in the scouting community -- there's no doubt about it, Oweh looks like he's already been in the NFL for a few years. He's chiseled with noticeable burst off the snap. There are moments of awesome bend, too.

Is he a dynamic hand-work player, the final element needed to emerge as a star at his position? No. Outside of an elementary swipe move, Oweh is exclusively an outside-speed-rush defender right now. And while he might test through the roof at the Penn State pro day, he doesn't look like a generationally gifted athlete on the field. Would I consider him one of the better athletes at the edge spot in this class? Absolutely. Does he look miles ahead of other top rushers? No.

Therefore, with Oweh, a team will be picking an unpolished rusher who might not be as flexible and twitchy on the field as he is during a workout. And those are the two reasons I wouldn't pick him in the first round.

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Why: Lacking short-area quickness; doesn't have standout ball skills

When it comes to checking traditional boxes, Surtain checks them all. He has NFL bloodlines. He played at Alabama and got on the field in his freshman season. He's over 6-0 and 200 pounds with long arms. He's patient in press coverage.

But the draft is all about traits, and Surtain simply isn't a sudden, springy athlete. A decade ago, he would've had a much easier acclimation process to the league because size and rebounding skills were still clearly held in higher regard than separation skill at the receiver position. That's no longer the case.

Surtain is going to have problems with savvy veterans who can get a clean release off the line in a variety of ways and change directions in a flash. And while Surtain reeled in four picks and defended 24 passes over three seasons, there are too many instances for my liking in which he doesn't find the football as it's arriving, which leads to a completion that should've been knocked away.

I like Surtain -- he's a first-round prospect on my board. But I would not feel comfortable picking him in the top half of Round 1, and the top 10 is too high for him.