The 2021 NFL Draft is less than 50 days away and there's plenty left to be decided. The Senior Bowl is behind us and a pandemic-modified combine, along with ongoing pro days, will play a role in how NFL clubs value these draft-eligible players and, ultimately, where these players will be selected.

With that in mind, here are four names you will likely see go in Round 1 -- but they come with caveats. Yes, the headline says "buyer beware" but a more apt, less pithy description might be something like, "Here are four players who are undoubtedly first-round talents but because of circumstances (mostly) beyond their control, they might find themselves going in Round 2."

Let's get to it.

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

First things first: I love Mac Jones. Like, a lot, and to the point where it may be unhealthy. But if you've seen any of my weekly mock drafts (I'm at version 27 and counting) you'd recognize that I routinely have Jones as a top-10 pick, going as high as No. 4 to the Falcons and regularly landing at No. 8 to the Panthers (Carolina's staff coached Jones at the Senior Bowl in January).

That said, media folks aren't nearly as high on him as I am (though that tide seems to be turning a bit) and here are the typical reasons: Jones lacks athleticism, he lacks arm strength and he's throwing to wide-open receivers, many of whom are future first-round picks. And we get all those concerns but we've also talked to folks around the league who, like me, really like Jones because -- despite the warts -- he does a lot of things at a high level.

Jones' accuracy and anticipation are among the best in this draft class. His ability to consistently throw the deep ball is also noteworthy. He's one of the smartest players -- at any position -- in this class, and while he's not mobile in the Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen or Kyler Murray sense of the position, he moves well inside the pocket.

We've also heard former teammates DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle say they both are taking Jones over Tua Tagovailoa. That says more about Jones than Tagovailoa, who was a top-five pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and started nine games as a rookie for the Dolphins. It's also worth mentioning that many of the questions surrounding Jones -- arm strength, throwing to wide-open receivers -- also applied to Tagovailoa a year ago. And you could even include mobility since Tagovailoa was coming off a serious hip injury. (And while Tua appears to be close to fully recovered, he'll never be mistaken the aforementioned, Jackson, Allen or Murray when it comes to out-of-the-pocket athleticism.)

So, yes, Jones is a risk in the first round but no more so (and arguably less so) than Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in last year's draft. And though his ceiling may be low, his floor is high -- higher than Tua's and a handful of quarterbacks in the 2021 class as well.

Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

This is pretty straightforward: Moore has only played in seven games the last two seasons, in part due to injuries. He's also listed at 5-foot-9, which is, well, short by NFL standards unless you're a kicker. So that -- size and injury history -- concludes the list of concerns because everything else about Moore is truly special.

For a glimpse, just flip on the 2018 tape vs. Ohio State. As a freshman against the Buckeyes, he had 12 receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns. In 13 games that season, Moore went over 100 receiving yards seven times, and finished the campaign with 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 14 total touchdowns. Oh, and he can also return punts and kickoffs.

And while Moore was limited to just those seven games in 2019 and 2020, he still managed to have at least 11 catches in four of the games and more than 115 receiving yards in three of them -- including a 220-yard effort vs. Vanderbilt in '19. Moore ran a 4.33 during his college recruitment process and last month he registered a vertical leap of 42 inches. In terms of measurables, he's in some lofty company -- as in, he'd be the only player drafted since 2000 who is no taller than 5-foot-9, runs a sub-4.4 40 and has a vertical north of 40 inches. When you loosen the criteria to sub-4.45 40 and at least a 38-inch vertical you get names like Andy Isabella, Isaiah McKenzie, Dri Archer, Kashif Moore, Trindon Holliday and Steve Smith.

Isabella and McKenzie were valuable contributors in 2020 for the Cardinals and Bills but neither were ever first-round considerations; Archer and Moore had short NFL careers and Holliday was at his best as a returner. Smith, the former second-rounder who starred for the Panthers and Ravens, is the exception. He's a first-round talent all day long and if the expectation is that Moore's career will mirror that of Smith, then he's a top-15 pick. But if there are worries that he's something less than that -- and the floor could be considerably less -- then teams may have pause when it comes to taking Moore in Round 1.

Greg Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

This is partially a case of "what have you done for me lately?" but also a case of Rousseau putting up gaudy numbers in 2019 but the way he got there probably won't translate at the next level. Rousseau opted out of the 2020 season after getting 15.5 sacks in 2019. At 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, he looks the part, for sure, but Rousseau, a converted wide receiver, could stand to add 15 pounds of muscle.

In fact, the man who replaced Rousseau on the defensive line (and wore the same No. 15 too), Jaelan Phillips, is the body type Rousseau should be aiming for; Phillips is listed at 6-foot-5, 266 pounds, and he was dominant in both stopping the run and getting after the quarterback (he had eight sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in his one season with the U).

In addition to a frame that could use some weight, Rousseau did most of his damage as a pass rusher from inside on the defensive line, something he likely won't be able to replicate in the NFL because of his size and the level of competition. And how NFL teams view those two issues -- can he put on weight and maintain his twitchiness, and can he consistently win against NFL offensive tackles -- will determine where he's drafted.

If you looked at just about any mock draft heading into the 2020 college season, Rousseau was widely considered a top-five pick. Now he seems more likely to go in the bottom half of Round 1, behind Phillips and more physically established edge rushers like Kwity Paye and Azeez Ojulari.

Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

At Georgia, Campbell played alongside cornerbacks Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel, giving the Bulldogs one of the best secondaries in the the SEC. But unlike Stokes, who had four interceptions in 2020, or Daniel, who had eight pass-breakups in 2019 (he was limited by injuries in '20), Campbell finished his three-year career with just 10 total pass-breakups and an interception.

But Campbell is also 6-foot-2, incredibly rangy and has the fluidity to get in and out of breaks like a much smaller player. His size allows him to battle for balls in the air and he's a great tackler. It's just that the production -- play in and play out -- isn't there yet. Put another way: the potential to be an NFL lockdown corner is there but it's going to require coaching and patience.

And with talents like Caleb Farley, Patrick Surtain II, Jaycee Horn and Greg Newsome II all likely to go in Round 1, it wouldn't be a surprise if Campbell slipped into Round 2. Still, we like him a lot and think his best football is ahead of him.