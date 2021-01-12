Nick Saban won his seventh national title -- and sixth at Alabama -- by crushing Ohio State 52-24, an outing that at times early on seemed competitive but never really was.

Of course, the Crimson Tide trotted out an assortment of future first- and- second-round picks, and that, along with creative offensive play designs from offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, led to Alabama's offense compiling 621 total yards in victory.

Let's dive deep on the performances of the biggest draft prospects on the field in last night's national title game.

Alabama

WR Devonta Smith

It was fitting that Smith ended his Alabama career with a masterful showcase of his talents -- in the first half against Ohio State en route to a national title. He had the easiest 12-catch, 215-yard, three-touchdown performance imaginable, not that you're going to see many first-half stat lines like that one.

From insane acceleration on swing passes to a long ball down the sideline and a deep over against a linebacker in coverage -- what was that, Ohio State? -- Smith was basically untouchable for the first two quarters. While his stats set title game records, it could've been even more epic had he not missed most of the second half with a finger injury. The super-smooth, spindly Heisman winner played like one against the Buckeyes.

RB Najee Harris

From a yardage accumulate standpoint, Harris' stat line doesn't jump off the computer screen -- 22 carries for 79 yards and seven catches for 77 yards -- but Harris churned out yards when they simply weren't there, frequently showing off his unfathomably loose hips and freaky cutting skills at at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds. He scored three touchdowns, one of which featured an awesome display of his body control and soft hands as a receiver.

Harris looked like a mid-round pick in 2019. Now, he should seriously challenge Travis Etienne to be the first running back off the board. He is that talented, runs with that kind of vision, and pound-for-pound is one of the most impressive athletes I've ever scouted at the running back position -- up there with Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott and Joe Mixon.

CB Patrick Surtain II

Surtain wasn't tested much against the Buckeyes and their top receiver, Chris Olave, was held to 69 yards on eight catches. Scouts won't be able to take much from this game for Surtain because Alabama got out to a big lead and played a lot of softer Cover 4 zone in the second half.

QB Mac Jones

Jones was the Jones we've seen all season -- an accurate point guard who got it out of his hands in a hurry and made good reads. His fumble in the first quarter on a blitz that came on a play that featured play action directly into the free rusher was a difficult situation for a quarterback to be in, but you'd like him to hang onto the football and just take the sack.

Other than that, Jones was nearly perfect, completing 36-of-45 passes for 464 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. A large chunk of Alabama'a offense featured short throws across the field into space. Jones did showcase his touch downfield on a few passes in the first half -- mostly to Smith and one to Harris. This outing won't change the draft perception of Jones whatsoever, and while he doesn't have first-round traits, he absolutely had first-round production at Alabama.

DT Christian Barmore

After a dominant effort against Notre Dame to advance to the championship game, Barmore again was relentless on a national stage. He had four tackles and one tackle for loss and repeatedly won on the inside against a typically sturdy Alabama interior offensive line. Against the Fighting Irish, Barmore had a ridiculous seven pressures and tacked on four more against Ohio State.

Barmore didn't erupt out of the gates in Quinnen Williams fashion like many believed he would. That's fine. Williams' season in 2018 was extremely rare. In the final two months of the season, Barmore was as disruptive as any defensive tackle in college football, playing with a first-round blend of quickness, power, and hand work. His stock is up.

OT Alex Leatherwood

Leatherwood was fantastic against a short-handed Ohio State defensive line, surrendering just one pressure of Jones all night. The guard-turned-tackle found his true calling on the edge and plays with a quality combination of athleticism and power. He's not the most athletic nor the most powerful, but some NFL team will be getting a long, battle-tested blocker -- likely in Round 1 -- whom they can rely on as a run blocker or pass protector early in his NFL career.

OG Deonte Brown

Center Landon Dickerson was unable to play meaningful snaps due to the freak injury he suffered against Florida -- he ceremoniously got to snap the football late in the game with the Crimson Tide in victory formation -- but Brown playing next to Dickerson, and on the same line as Leatherwood, Brown became somewhat of a forgotten commodity.

At 6-4 and 350 pounds, Brown is a human wrecking ball who leaves dust in his path in the run game and only allowed 15 pressures on 428 pass-blocking snaps in 2020, including just two against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State

QB Justin Fields

Fields actually played decently well against Alabama, although I don't even think an effort to the caliber of what he showed against Clemson would've been enough to upset the Crimson Tide.

In the first quarter, Fields ripped a corner route to Olave and dropped it in the bucket down the seam to talented tight end Jeremy Ruckert on a seam throw that looked completely covered but ended as a 36-yard gain. His touchdown in the third quarter to Garrett Wilson on a corner route from the slot was a thing of beauty too. Fields also put his running talents on a display with a few scrambles and a keeper on a run-pass option in the second half. He moved around in the pocket decently too.

The only thing I didn't like from Fields -- a few too many checkdowns in the first half. Maybe nothing was there, but the game-plan should've been ultra-aggressive against team with such a high-powered offense.

WR Chris Olave

The crisp route runner made a nice hands catch in the first quarter on the aforementioned corner route and tapped his feet in bounds near the sideline. Other than that, Olave struggled to be the big-play specialist we'd seen for the Buckeyes all season. Some of that was Surtain -- although he didn't follow Olave -- and some of that was the game script that allowed Alabama to sit back with two deep safeties for most of the contest.

iOL Wyatt Davis



Davis -- and the Ohio State offensive line -- has had better nights, but all wasn't lost for the former consensus top guard in the 2021 class. The Buckeyes actually averaged 5.1 yards per carry and some sizable lanes were paved in the first quarter that allowed Ohio State to keep it competitive.

The biggest takeaway for Davis was the leg injury he suffered right before halftime. He was spotted standing on the sideline with crutches in the second half.

CB Shaun Wade

Wade had a tremendous open-field tackle in the red zone against Najee Harris -- a challenging feat for anyone. That and a pass breakup were the defensive back's lone highlights against Alabama. He was scorched by Smith down the field for a score and simply didn't appear to have first-round cornerback twitch and agility for most of the evening.

Day 2 is firmly in play for Wade, and early Day 3 is not out of the question after the disappointing final season in Columbus.