Drew Pearson's infamous troll of Eagles fans during the 2017 draft is the stuff of legend. While he won't have the Philadelphia audience to entertain this time around, the former Cowboys Hall of Fame receiver will again announce one of his former team's picks during the 2021 draft.

Pearson is one of 32 former and current players who will announce picks during Day 2 of the draft. He is one of seven Hall of Fame players who will select a draft pick. That list of players also includes former Steelers running back Franco Harris, Bengals offensive lineman Anthony Munoz, Rams offensive lineman Orlando Pace, Vikings pass rusher John Randle, Bills offensive lineman Joe DeLamielleure, and Chiefs offensive lineman Will Shields. Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett is among the current players who will announce one of their team's draft picks.

Pick Six Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's a complete list of the past and current players who will be announcing picks for their respective teams during the second day of the draft.

After conducting the entire 2020 draft virtually, this year's in-person draft will take place in Cleveland, Ohio from April 29 through May 1 (here's how to watch). Quarterbacks Trey Lance, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson will be among the 13 players who will be in Cleveland for the draft. Fellow quarterback Justin Fields, along with running backs Travis Etienne and Najee Harris, are among the 45 prospects who will virtually participate in the draft. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to be taken by the Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick, is not participating in either the in-person or virtual draft experience.

Unlike last year, when coaches and general managers made picks from their homes, teams will be able to have socially distanced draft rooms this year. The Rams will spend draft week in Malibu after converting a 9,000 foot square foot oceanfront property into their new draft headquarters.