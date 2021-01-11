The NFL Playoffs are underway. While most will be paying attention to who advances, it's also noteworthy to see who is eliminated as their 2021 draft statuses will effectively be determined. So far, the Colts, Seahawks, Washington Football Team, Titans and Bears have all been sent packing, which means we now know where most of them will be picking. Tennessee's spot is the lone team in this group that hasn't been solidified yet as the results of Steelers-Browns could shift where they pick. The rest, however, are set in stone.

As we wait to see how all that shakes out, there looks to be a seismic pick at the top of this year's class. With the No. 1 overall pick, the Jaguars will presumably select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is billed as the most polished quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. With the top selection seemingly set in stone, the conversation really opens at No. 2 overall. Will the Jets take a quarterback or move forward with Sam Darnold? That's one of the more intriguing storylines to follow as it relates to the draft this offseason.

Of course, the main story leading up to the draft will be the quarterbacks and where they are selected. Teams often move up in the order to secure the right to select a quarterback so it could be a year of intrigue trying to decipher which teams might trade up. The Patriots could be a surprise team in the teens looking to draft a quarterback. There were rumors a few years ago that they might attempt to trade up for Baker Mayfield.

While there's plenty of time to debate these situations and more like them, one thing that is clearing up is the full draft order, which is about to add a number of teams after Super Wild-Card Weekend.

Here is the official order for April's draft:

Jaguars (1-15) Jets (2-14) Dolphins (via HOU) (4-12) Falcons (4-12) Bengals (4-11-1) Eagles (4-11-1) Lions (5-11) Panthers (5-11) Broncos (5-11) Cowboys (6-10) Giants (6-10) 49ers (6-10) Chargers (7-9) Vikings (7-9) Patriots (7-9) Cardinals (8-8) Raiders (8-8) Dolphins (10-6)

Washington (7-9) Chicago (8-8) Indianapolis (11-5)

22-32 to be determined after the playoffs

