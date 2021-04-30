After months of uncertainty, the Atlanta Falcons held onto their No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. With that selection, they took former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts -- making him the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. Not only was Pitts the highest-drafted tight end, he also became the first tight end to be the first non-quarterback selected in any NFL draft.

Pitts is arguably the best player in this draft class and is a special playmaker. Last year with the Gators, he caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games. He was a unanimous All-American and was honored as the best tight end in college football with the John Mackey Award. While the Heisman Trophy was reserved for DeVonta Smith of Alabama, Pitts became the first tight end to finish in the top 10 of Heisman voting since 1977.

Pitts leaves Florida as its all-time leader in receiving yards by a tight end and its single-season leader in receiving touchdowns by a tight end. It's the first draft pick for first-year head coach Arthur Smith, who was hired to turn this Falcons franchise around. Atlanta passed on taking a quarterback with its first pick because the Falcons' new leadership believes Matt Ryan clearly has some tread left on the tires, and that having a new reliable pair of hands in Pitts will help immediately. The tight end position has become very important in the NFL, and it appears the Falcons have found a future star.