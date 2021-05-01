The Arizona Cardinals selected Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore with the 49th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Moore, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

49. Cardinals: A

Chris Trapasso: Giddy. Up. If Moore is healthy (big if) he's a clear-cut first-round talent. Andy Isabella hasn't materialized to much with Cardinals, but Moore is a different animal. Short not small. Insanely explosive with contact balance. Fun piece. Grade: A

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Smaller D.J. Moore

Best trait: Suddenness

College Height Weight Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Purude 5-7 181 8 3/4 28 1/4 69 3/8

Strengths

Ridiculously explosive, in his routes, after the catch and down the field

Insane elusiveness with the ball in his hands

Contact balance like a power running back

Weaknesses

Extremely short with minimal length

Dealt with a myriad of injuries in college

Freshman season was his most productive year at Purdue