The Los Angeles Chargers selected Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Slater, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
13. Chargers: B
Pete Prisco: He will be immediate stater at left tackle, which fills a major need. Justin Herbert will be happy.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Leon Searcy
Best trait: Positional flexibility
Height
Weight
Arm length
40-yard dash
10-yard split
3-cone drill
6'4"
304
33 inches
4.88 seconds
1.68 seconds
7.48 seconds
Strengths
- Capable of playing all five positions along the offensive line
- Physical
- Quickness to get to the second level
Weaknesses
- Below average arm length
- Problems with speed rushers countering inside
- Hands get wide at times