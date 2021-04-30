The Los Angeles Chargers selected Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Slater, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

13. Chargers: B

Pete Prisco: He will be immediate stater at left tackle, which fills a major need. Justin Herbert will be happy.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Leon Searcy

Best trait: Positional flexibility

Height Weight Arm length 40-yard dash 10-yard split 3-cone drill 6'4" 304 33 inches 4.88 seconds 1.68 seconds 7.48 seconds

Strengths

Capable of playing all five positions along the offensive line

Physical

Quickness to get to the second level

Weaknesses