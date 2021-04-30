micahparsonscbs.jpg
The Dallas Cowboys selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Parsons, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

12. Cowboys: B-

Pete Prisco: Do the Cowboys really need a linebacker? I know their linebackers didn't play as well last year, but this wasn't a major need.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Faster Clay Matthews
Best trait: Size/speed combination

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan

Penn State

6-3 1/8

246

11

31 1/2

78 7/8

Strengths

  • Freakish size/speed combination to the football
  • Sheds blocks like than NFL veteran
  • Has first-round edge-rushing polish

Weaknesses

  • Limited coverage production/experience
  • Faster than he is quick
  • Range is average relative to his speed
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jumpThree-cone drillShort shuttle

4.36

19

34

126

6.98

4.4