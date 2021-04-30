The Dallas Cowboys selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Parsons, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

12. Cowboys: B-

Pete Prisco: Do the Cowboys really need a linebacker? I know their linebackers didn't play as well last year, but this wasn't a major need.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Faster Clay Matthews

Best trait: Size/speed combination

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Penn State 6-3 1/8 246 11 31 1/2 78 7/8

Strengths

Freakish size/speed combination to the football

Sheds blocks like than NFL veteran

Has first-round edge-rushing polish

Weaknesses

Limited coverage production/experience

Faster than he is quick

Range is average relative to his speed