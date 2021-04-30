The New York Giants selected Florida receiver Kadarius Toney with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Toney, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

20. Giants: B

Pete Prisco: He has the tools to really add a big-play threat to the offense. Trading down and getting a playmaker and a first-round pick next year is a good move.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: I kind of love this pick more for the Giants than I do for Fantasy purposes. Toney's speed and explosiveness will take the top off and force defenses to not hone in on the run game. It should make things easier for Saquon Barkley to beat eight-man fronts. But the spotlight on Daniel Jones will only get brighter. If he can't connect with Toney (and frankly, with Kenny Golladay, who also should benefit some from Toney being there), then this offense just won't be helpful for Fantasy purposes. The good news for the Giants? They have the Bears' first-round pick in 2022 along with their own to use in case Jones doesn't pan out. Toney has late-round appeal in seasonal leagues and will probably get taken between ninth and 17th overall in rookie-only drafts.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Kendall Wright

Best trait: Basketball-style jukes

College Height Weight Hand size Arm Length Wingspan Florida 5-11 5/8 193 9 1/4 31 1/4 74 1/2

Strengths

Capable of creating highlight-reel YAC

Wiggle is tremendous off the line of scrimmage

Flashed the ability to hit big plays down the field

Weaknesses

Routinely dances instead of taking what's there

Some easy drops on film

Can be disrupted at the outset of his route by physical corners