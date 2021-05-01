The New York Giants selected Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari with the 50th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Ojulari, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

50. Giants: A-

Chris Trapasso: My EDGE1 in this class. Plays the run better than expected for smaller outside rusher because of his long arms and leverage. Freaky explosive. Good bend, Good pass-rush moves. Giants needed more juice up front. But is the knee issue worrisome?

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Yannick Ngakoue

Best trait: First step quickness

College Height Weight 40-yard dash Broad jump 3-cone drill Georgia 6' 2" 249 4.62 seconds 10' 7" 7.27 seconds

Strengths

Speed and quickness

Aggressive

Capable of dropping into coverage

Weaknesses