The New York Giants selected Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari with the 50th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Ojulari, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
50. Giants: A-
Chris Trapasso: My EDGE1 in this class. Plays the run better than expected for smaller outside rusher because of his long arms and leverage. Freaky explosive. Good bend, Good pass-rush moves. Giants needed more juice up front. But is the knee issue worrisome?
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Yannick Ngakoue
Best trait: First step quickness
College
Height
Weight
40-yard dash
Broad jump
3-cone drill
Georgia
6' 2"
249
4.62 seconds
10' 7"
7.27 seconds
Strengths
- Speed and quickness
- Aggressive
- Capable of dropping into coverage
Weaknesses
- Ability to diagnose plays
- Struggled against bigger OL
- Limited pass rush arsenal