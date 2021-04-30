The New England Patriots selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Jones, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
15. Patriots: B
Pete Prisco: It's the perfect situation for him. He fits in the Josh McDaniels' offense.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: No doubt the Patriots needed a quarterback, so Mac Jones makes sense. And he's got some Tom Brady-like qualities in that he's accurate and smart. Obviously that's crucial for the Patriots, who might not have to wait too long to get him on the field because he's pretty close to a finished product. And remember, the Patriots upgraded their entire passing game this offseason, so Jones is surrounded by some good talent and a solid offensive line when it's healthy. Jones won't get picked in seasonal Fantasy leagues, and there will be mild demand for him in long-term formats, but he's interesting.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: A.J. McCarron
Best trait: Accuracy
College
Height
Weight
Arm length
Hand size
40-yard dash
Alabama
6' 2 5/8"
217
32 5/8"
9 3/4"
4.68 seconds
Strengths
- Great touch on downfield throws
- Accurate to all levels
- Delivers the ball quickly
Weaknesses
- Below average pocket mobility and awareness
- Little more than one year of starting experience
- Superior supporting cast meant that he didn't often go through progressions