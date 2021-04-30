The New England Patriots selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Jones, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

15. Patriots: B

Pete Prisco: It's the perfect situation for him. He fits in the Josh McDaniels' offense.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: No doubt the Patriots needed a quarterback, so Mac Jones makes sense. And he's got some Tom Brady-like qualities in that he's accurate and smart. Obviously that's crucial for the Patriots, who might not have to wait too long to get him on the field because he's pretty close to a finished product. And remember, the Patriots upgraded their entire passing game this offseason, so Jones is surrounded by some good talent and a solid offensive line when it's healthy. Jones won't get picked in seasonal Fantasy leagues, and there will be mild demand for him in long-term formats, but he's interesting.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: A.J. McCarron

Best trait: Accuracy

College Height Weight Arm length Hand size 40-yard dash Alabama 6' 2 5/8" 217 32 5/8" 9 3/4" 4.68 seconds

Strengths

Great touch on downfield throws

Accurate to all levels

Delivers the ball quickly

Weaknesses