The Las Vegas Raiders selected TCU safety Trevon Moehrig with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Moehrig, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

43. Raiders: A+

Chris Trapasso: My No. 1 safety in this class. Will immediately provide a versatile upgrade over what Vegas has at that position. Tall, dynamic movements on the field, ball production. He's got it all. Raiders need playmakers on defense.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Justin Reid

Best trait: All-around game

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan TCU 6-0 5/8 202 9 3/4 30 5/8 73 3/8

Strengths

Serious versatility, makes plays at all levels of the field

Outstanding running the alley to strike against the run

Has the size and athleticism to matchup in the slot

Weaknesses

Didn't test like a high-caliber athlete

Was given a lot of free rein in TCU's defense, aided playmaking

Speed slightly above average for the safety spot in today's NFL