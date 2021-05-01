The Las Vegas Raiders selected TCU safety Trevon Moehrig with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Moehrig, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
43. Raiders: A+
Chris Trapasso: My No. 1 safety in this class. Will immediately provide a versatile upgrade over what Vegas has at that position. Tall, dynamic movements on the field, ball production. He's got it all. Raiders need playmakers on defense.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Justin Reid
Best trait: All-around game
College
Height
Weight
Hand size
Arm length
Wingspan
TCU
6-0 5/8
202
9 3/4
30 5/8
73 3/8
Strengths
- Serious versatility, makes plays at all levels of the field
- Outstanding running the alley to strike against the run
- Has the size and athleticism to matchup in the slot
Weaknesses
- Didn't test like a high-caliber athlete
- Was given a lot of free rein in TCU's defense, aided playmaking
- Speed slightly above average for the safety spot in today's NFL
40-yard dash
Bench press
Vertical jump
Broad jump
Three-cone drill
Short shuttle
4.52
14
33
n/a
n/a
4.19