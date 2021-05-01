TrevonMoehrig.jpg
The Las Vegas Raiders selected TCU safety Trevon Moehrig with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Moehrig, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

43. Raiders: A+ 

Chris Trapasso: My No. 1 safety in this class. Will immediately provide a versatile upgrade over what Vegas has at that position. Tall, dynamic movements on the field, ball production. He's got it all. Raiders need playmakers on defense.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Justin Reid
Best trait: All-around game

College

Height

Weight

Hand size 

Arm length

Wingspan

TCU

6-0 5/8

202

9 3/4

30 5/8

73 3/8

Strengths

  • Serious versatility, makes plays at all levels of the field
  • Outstanding running the alley to strike against the run
  • Has the size and athleticism to matchup in the slot

Weaknesses

  • Didn't test like a high-caliber athlete
  • Was given a lot of free rein in TCU's defense, aided playmaking
  • Speed slightly above average for the safety spot in today's NFL

40-yard dash

Bench press

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Three-cone drill

Short shuttle

4.52

14

33

n/a

n/a

4.19