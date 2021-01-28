Matthew Stafford is going to be traded this offseason, and it's a transaction that will impact more than just the two teams involved in the deal.In a rare, straight-forward, matter-of-fact report on a team moving on from an established veteran quarterback, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network tweeted "the Lions and Stafford have mutually agreed to part ways" this offseason and the team will begin exploring trade options. We've already broken down the five teams most likely to swing a blockbuster trade for Stafford prior the draft. Over a third of the league has reportedly already made calls inquiring about Stafford.

Basically, it's just a matter of time before the Lions ship out their long-time starting quarterback. Of course, everything that occurs with veterans early in the offseason affects the draft in April, and this would be a big domino to fall, so let's pinpoint how it'd change things on the draft side.

(Some) QBs will be pushed down the board

Whether it's the talented but enigmatic North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance or Alabama's Mac Jones, the penciled in fourth quarterback off the board in the 2021 draft will be picked later than originally expected when Stafford is traded. Lawrence, Wilson, and Fields are all destined for the top 10. After that, there's been a race for the fourth quarterback for a while.

Lance is an in-the-shadows prospect because he only played in one game in 2020 and had just a single year of full starting experience at the FCS level. He's raw but uber-talented. Then there's Jones, who's fresh in everyone's mind after a ridiculously productive season for the national champion Crimson Tide.

The two likeliest destinations for Stafford -- Washington and Indianapolis -- pick at No. 19 and No. 21 overall respectively. Each of those clubs would be sensible for Lance or Jones, although Lance is presumed to be gone before Washington goes on the clock. After spending his career insulated in Alabama's amazing environment for a quarterback, the Colts, given their offensive line and Frank Reich at head coach, seemed like an ideal landing spot for Jones.

This is the type of move that will push Jones -- and possibly Lance -- further down the board in late April.

A former contender could bounce back quickly

If the Lions are only staring at one first-round pick from teams picking and No. 19 and No. 21, it'd be perfectly reasonably for them to hold out for a better offer in Round 1.

The Patriots pick at No. 15 overall, the 49ers have their selection at No. 12 overall (I'll get to them in a minute). Heck, maybe the Steelers (No. 24) or Saints (No. 28) will be interested and are willing to send more than just their first-round pick in a swap to get Stafford onto their roster.

A rebuild could be accelerated, sure. But the soon-to-be 33-year-old passer screams "win-now" as this offseason's discount Deshaun Watson.

The 49ers could emerge again

Last offseason, San Francisco traded DeForest Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick. They ultimately selected defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw at No. 14 overall and Brandon Aiyuk after trading up to No. 25 overall. So the 49ers had an extra first-round pick in 2020, which would lessen the risk in sending this year's Round 1 selection to the Lions for Stafford.

And, the mobile, strong-armed Stafford would be a tremendous fit in Kyle Shanahan's zone-blocking, play-action rollout based offense. He'd be the most talented quarterback Shanahan has coached since at least Matt Ryan in 2016. Add Nick Bosa returning from injury, and the 49ers would instantly be serious Super Bowl contenders again.

More WRs in Round 1

This prediction isn't directly tied to a Stafford trade, but the trade itself is absolutely going to have a ripple effect on the rest of the league. For years, Stafford, a quarterback with undeniable high-level talent, was essentially rendered useless in Detroit. While never really elite, he was consistently productive and made some of the most difficult throws in the NFL each season.

Him landing on a "win-now" contender will generate serious buzz about a Stafford-led offense becoming one of the better groups in the league on a team that previously didn't hang its hat on offensive firepower. That will signal to other clubs that however important they believe offense is, it's actually more important because Stafford won't be in a wasteland anymore.

And the teams unable to sign a veteran in free agency or via trade and don't love the value of, say, Kyle Trask in Round 1, will be forced to address the receiver position for their incumbent starting quarterback in hopes of keeping pace with the rest of the NFL, a league that will feature yet another potent offense in 2021.

The Giants, Vikings, Cardinals, Titans, Browns, Ravens, Saints, and Packers could all see the Stafford trade as a reminder to continue to add more offensive weaponry in the draft as the league gets more pass-happy.