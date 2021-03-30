Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields watched silently as he slipped down the 2021 NFL Draft's quarterback rankings and mock draft projections knowing that he was scheduled to make a statement on March 30. After working out with personal quarterback coach John Beck for most of the offseason, Fields arrived back in Columbus to put his talents on display for NFL talent evaluators at the Ohio State Pro Day.

The Georgia native ran a 4.43 second unofficial 40-yard dash, which is noteworthy for the quarterback position. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the only quarterback taken in the first round since 2006 to run a faster 40-yard dash was Robert Griffin III, who ran a 4.41 second 40-yard dash at the 2012 NFL Combine. Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray did not run the 40-yard dash at their Pro Day or Combine. It is assumed that both would have registered faster times.

The quarterback continued his impressive day and statement of natural abilities into the throwing session. He went through a scripted throwing session with urgency before taking requests from the scouts in attendance. On a rollout to the left, Fields threw an off-platform throw off his back foot that traveled roughly 65 yards through the air and landed accurately in the arms of his wide receiver. When the transfer from Georgia released the throw, his hips were square, pointing downfield and both feet were off the ground. It was a remarkable display of natural ability and arm strength.

There is little for Fields to do but continue impressing during individual meetings with interested teams. Those personal interactions that he has with key decision-makers could ultimately determine where he is taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. As it currently stands, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson are the presumptive first two selections by the Jaguars and Jets, respectively.

CBS Sports spoke to Fields' teammate, running back Trey Sermon, to gain some insight into the quarterback's leadership.

"Justin is a great quarterback. He is versatile. He is accurate. He can make things out of nothing. He is a great leader as well. I don't know why people are down on him. He is just a great player. He has battled through adversity as well; getting hurt, coming back, completing passes, throwing touchdowns and making plays to help the team succeed," Sermon finished.

After trading up to No. 3 overall, San Francisco has introduced themselves as a team in the quarterback market. Although a lot of the buzz surrounds Alabama's Mac Jones being the choice, there are some ties between Fields and the 49ers as well. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and Fields are both members of QB Collective, which is a meeting of minds of sorts with coaches and upcoming, arrived quarterbacks. ESPN's Nick Wagoner also notes that Beck and Shanahan remain close friends dating back to their time together with the Washington Football Team.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin April 29 from Cleveland, Ohio.