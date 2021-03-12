As more film is digested, CBS Sports' 2021 NFL Draft prospect rankings are being updated. From the initial top 100 aggregate rankings released early in the college football season, there have been several risers and fallers. Each group of 25 players is examined to highlight a few takeaways. Below is the updated top 150:

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

4. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

5. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

6. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

7. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

8. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

9. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

10. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

11. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

12. Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

13. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

14. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

15. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

16. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

17. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

18. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

19. Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC

20. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

21. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

22. Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

23. Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

24. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

25. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig and Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins were big risers in the aggregate update. Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is the only defensive player within the top 10. One of every five prospects in the top 25 is a quarterback.

26. Zaven Collins, EDGE, Tulsa

27. Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

28. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

29. Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

30. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

31. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

32. Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington

33. Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

34. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

35. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

36. Christian Barmore, IDL, Alabama

37. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

38. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

39. Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

40. Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

41. Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

42. Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

43. Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa

44. Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

45. Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest

46. Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

47. Ifeatu Melifonwu, S, Syracuse

48. Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

49. Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington

50. Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State

Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau fell several spots to No. 42 overall. Ohio State offensive guard Wyatt Davis and Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore were two others in descent. From No. 37-41, there are four cornerbacks: South Carolina's Jaycee Horn, Northwestern's Greg Newsome II, UCF's Aaron Robinson and Kentucky's Kelvin Joseph. Teams will be sorting through that group of players. Clemson's Travis Etienne is the first running back to make the list.

51. D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

52. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

53. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

54. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

55. Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State

56. Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

57. Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma

58. Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

59. Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma

60. Richie Grant, S, UCF

61. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

62. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

63. Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh

64. Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

65. Alim McNeill, IDL, NC State

66. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

67. Landon Dickerson, OT, Alabama

68. James Hudson III, OT, Cincinnati

69. Osa Odighizuwa, EDGE, UCLA

70. Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee

71. Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU

72. Payton Turner, DL, Houston

73. Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

74. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

75. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey stands out as a great value in this range. Alabama center Landon Dickerson has battled injuries but has the ability to be taken in the first round. Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith is one of the biggest fallers, along with Humphrey, in this grouping. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is the sixth rated quarterback, after the five projected to go in the first round.

76. Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama

77. Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

78. Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

79. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

80. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

81. Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh

82. Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

83. Walker Little, OT, Stanford

84. Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest

85. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

86. Jay Tufele, IDL, USC

87. Tyler Shelvin, IDL, LSU

88. Marlon Tuipulotu, DL, USC

89. Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

90. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

91. Adetokunbo Ogundeji, EDGE, Notre Dame

92. Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

93. Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami

94. Josh Myers, IOL, Ohio State

95. Quinn Meinerz, OG, Wisconsin-Whitewater

96. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma

97. Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

98. Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

99. Thomas Graham Jr., CB, Oregon

100. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses is in one of the steepest declines, similar to the one Mack Wilson went through a few years ago. Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers stands out as one of the safest players in the draft. Ohio State center Josh Myers is another who fell substantially. Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little has essentially been off the grid because of injuries and an opt out this past season.

101. Chris Rumph II, EDGE, Duke

102. Jordan Smith, EDGE, UAB

103. Jaylen Twyman, IDL, Pittsburgh

104. Darius Stills, IDL, West Virginia

105. Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

106. Victor Dimukeje, EDGE, Duke

107. Marlon Williams, WR, UCF

108. Hamilcar Rashed Jr., EDGE, Oregon State

109. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

110. Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn

111. Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

112. Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

113. Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina

114. Marvin Wilson, IDL, Florida State

115. Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State

116. Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

117. Damonte Coxie, WR, Memphis

118. Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson

119. Robert Jones, IOL, Middle Tennessee State

120. Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

121. Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee

122. Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State

123. Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

124. Camryn Bynum, CB, California

125. Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

UAB edge rusher Jordan Smith has immense potential. His natural ability to bend around the corner is among the best in the class. Oregon State's Hamilcar Rashed Jr. has been misused in college and could be a steal if he lands in Tennessee, Indianapolis or another destination that will utilize him as a stand-up edge rusher. Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade is one of the free falling talents. Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown is mobile and athletic. Brown has been working out with former NFL offensive tackle Joe Staley.

126. Aaron Banks, IOL, Notre Dame

127. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa

128. Drake Jackson, IOL, Kentucky

129. Joshua Kaindoh, EDGE, Florida State

130. Tedarrell Slaton, IDL, Florida

131. Shaka Toney, EDGE, Penn State

132. Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri

133. Larry Borom, OT, Missouri

134. Chatarius Atwell, WR, Louisville

135. Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo

136. Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

137. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

138. Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

139. Justin Hilliard, LB, Ohio State

140. Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan

141. Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech

142. Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State

143. Demetric Felton, RB, UCLA

144. Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh

145. Marco Wilson, CB, Florida

146. Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU

147. Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee

148. Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

149. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

150. Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was one of college football's most dynamic talents. In general, this grouping has a lot of versatility and speed. Louisville wide receiver Chatarius "Tutu" Atwell, Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson, Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert, UCLA running back Demetric Felton and North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden are capable of reaching the end zone on any given touch.