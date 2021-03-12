As more film is digested, CBS Sports' 2021 NFL Draft prospect rankings are being updated. From the initial top 100 aggregate rankings released early in the college football season, there have been several risers and fallers. Each group of 25 players is examined to highlight a few takeaways. Below is the updated top 150:
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
4. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
5. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
6. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
7. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
8. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
9. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
10. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
11. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
12. Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
13. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
14. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
15. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
16. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
17. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
18. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
19. Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC
20. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
21. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
22. Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
23. Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
24. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
25. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
TCU safety Trevon Moehrig and Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins were big risers in the aggregate update. Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is the only defensive player within the top 10. One of every five prospects in the top 25 is a quarterback.
26. Zaven Collins, EDGE, Tulsa
27. Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
28. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
29. Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
30. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
31. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
32. Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington
33. Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
34. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
35. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
36. Christian Barmore, IDL, Alabama
37. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
38. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
39. Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
40. Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
41. Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
42. Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
43. Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa
44. Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
45. Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest
46. Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
47. Ifeatu Melifonwu, S, Syracuse
48. Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
49. Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
50. Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State
Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau fell several spots to No. 42 overall. Ohio State offensive guard Wyatt Davis and Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore were two others in descent. From No. 37-41, there are four cornerbacks: South Carolina's Jaycee Horn, Northwestern's Greg Newsome II, UCF's Aaron Robinson and Kentucky's Kelvin Joseph. Teams will be sorting through that group of players. Clemson's Travis Etienne is the first running back to make the list.
51. D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
52. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
53. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
54. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
55. Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
56. Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
57. Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
58. Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
59. Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma
60. Richie Grant, S, UCF
61. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
62. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
63. Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh
64. Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
65. Alim McNeill, IDL, NC State
66. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
67. Landon Dickerson, OT, Alabama
68. James Hudson III, OT, Cincinnati
69. Osa Odighizuwa, EDGE, UCLA
70. Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee
71. Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU
72. Payton Turner, DL, Houston
73. Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
74. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
75. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey stands out as a great value in this range. Alabama center Landon Dickerson has battled injuries but has the ability to be taken in the first round. Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith is one of the biggest fallers, along with Humphrey, in this grouping. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is the sixth rated quarterback, after the five projected to go in the first round.
76. Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama
77. Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
78. Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina
79. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
80. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
81. Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh
82. Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
83. Walker Little, OT, Stanford
84. Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest
85. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
86. Jay Tufele, IDL, USC
87. Tyler Shelvin, IDL, LSU
88. Marlon Tuipulotu, DL, USC
89. Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
90. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
91. Adetokunbo Ogundeji, EDGE, Notre Dame
92. Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
93. Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami
94. Josh Myers, IOL, Ohio State
95. Quinn Meinerz, OG, Wisconsin-Whitewater
96. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma
97. Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
98. Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
99. Thomas Graham Jr., CB, Oregon
100. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses is in one of the steepest declines, similar to the one Mack Wilson went through a few years ago. Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers stands out as one of the safest players in the draft. Ohio State center Josh Myers is another who fell substantially. Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little has essentially been off the grid because of injuries and an opt out this past season.
101. Chris Rumph II, EDGE, Duke
102. Jordan Smith, EDGE, UAB
103. Jaylen Twyman, IDL, Pittsburgh
104. Darius Stills, IDL, West Virginia
105. Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
106. Victor Dimukeje, EDGE, Duke
107. Marlon Williams, WR, UCF
108. Hamilcar Rashed Jr., EDGE, Oregon State
109. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
110. Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn
111. Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
112. Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State
113. Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina
114. Marvin Wilson, IDL, Florida State
115. Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State
116. Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
117. Damonte Coxie, WR, Memphis
118. Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson
119. Robert Jones, IOL, Middle Tennessee State
120. Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
121. Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee
122. Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State
123. Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State
124. Camryn Bynum, CB, California
125. Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
UAB edge rusher Jordan Smith has immense potential. His natural ability to bend around the corner is among the best in the class. Oregon State's Hamilcar Rashed Jr. has been misused in college and could be a steal if he lands in Tennessee, Indianapolis or another destination that will utilize him as a stand-up edge rusher. Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade is one of the free falling talents. Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown is mobile and athletic. Brown has been working out with former NFL offensive tackle Joe Staley.
126. Aaron Banks, IOL, Notre Dame
127. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa
128. Drake Jackson, IOL, Kentucky
129. Joshua Kaindoh, EDGE, Florida State
130. Tedarrell Slaton, IDL, Florida
131. Shaka Toney, EDGE, Penn State
132. Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri
133. Larry Borom, OT, Missouri
134. Chatarius Atwell, WR, Louisville
135. Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo
136. Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State
137. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
138. Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
139. Justin Hilliard, LB, Ohio State
140. Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan
141. Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech
142. Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State
143. Demetric Felton, RB, UCLA
144. Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh
145. Marco Wilson, CB, Florida
146. Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU
147. Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee
148. Brady Christensen, OT, BYU
149. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State
150. Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was one of college football's most dynamic talents. In general, this grouping has a lot of versatility and speed. Louisville wide receiver Chatarius "Tutu" Atwell, Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson, Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert, UCLA running back Demetric Felton and North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden are capable of reaching the end zone on any given touch.