Where is your favorite team selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft? With the conference championship games now decided, the draft order for 30 of the NFL's 32 teams is also set in stone. It also means we're very close to diving deep into draft season and that means excitement is ahead. While its assumed the Jacksonville Jaguars will select Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall, there's no telling what Urban Meyer has in store in his first NFL draft. Do the New York Jets trade the No. 2 overall pick and commit to Sam Darnold, or does new head coach Robert Saleh move on from Darnold and reset the franchise?

The Dolphins have the draft capital to trade for Deshaun Watson (should he become available), but can also set themselves up for one of the game-changing receivers in the draft. Will the Atlanta Falcons add defense, the Cincinnati Bengals select a lineman, the Philadelphia Eagles a game-breaking receiver? The list just goes on as the draft draws nearer and mock drafts take over the offseason.

The NFL Draft has not been finalized yet as teams being eliminated from the playoffs are starting to know where they will select come April. Four teams will learn their draft fate this weekend while he other four teams will play for a Super Bowl title.

Here is the official order for April's draft as divisional weekend has come to a close:

Jaguars (1-15) Jets (2-14) Dolphins (via Texans) (4-12) Falcons (4-12) Bengals (4-11-1) Eagles (4-11-1) Lions (5-11) Panthers (5-11) Broncos (5-11) Cowboys (6-10) Giants (6-10) 49ers (6-10) Chargers (7-9) Vikings (7-9) Patriots (7-9) Cardinals (8-8) Raiders (8-8) Dolphins (10-6)

Washington (7-9) Bears (8-8) Colts (11-5) Titans (11-5) Jets (via Seahawks) (12-4) Steelers (12-4) Jaguars (via Rams) (12-4) Browns (11-5) Ravens (11-5) Saints (12-4) Green Bay Packers (13-3) Buffalo Bills (13-3)

31-32 to be determined after the Super Bowl

Follow along with the CBS Sports mock draft page to stay up-to-date on all the latest projections for your favorite team!