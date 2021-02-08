The 2021 NFL Draft is set following Tampa Bay's Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs. The personnel acquisition portion of the offseason has arrived as teams look to close the gap on the Buccaneers, who will pick last in the first round as a result of beating the Chiefs 31-9.

The Dolphins, Jets and Jaguars all have two picks in the first round. As draft night approaches, more teams could fall into that category as trade conversations continue around the league. All eyes are focused on situations involving Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Texans, Seahawks and Rams are all without a first-round pick.

Here is a look at the order of picks in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft:

Jaguars (1-15) Jets (2-14) Dolphins (via Texans) (4-12) Falcons (4-12) Bengals (4-11-1) Eagles (4-11-1) Lions (5-11) Panthers (5-11) Broncos (5-11) Cowboys (6-10) Giants (6-10) 49ers (6-10) Chargers (7-9) Vikings (7-9) Patriots (7-9) Cardinals (8-8) Raiders (8-8) Dolphins (10-6)

Washington (7-9) Bears (8-8) Colts (11-5) Titans (11-5) Jets (via Seahawks) (12-4) Steelers (12-4) Jaguars (via Rams) (12-4) Browns (11-5) Ravens (11-5) Saints (12-4) Packers (13-3) Bills (13-3) Chiefs (14-2) Buccaneers (11-5)

For more information about the 2021 NFL Draft and CBS Sports' coverage, check out the prospect rankings that will be updated often in the coming months. For a look at current projections, check out the mock draft landing page for three unique perspectives on what your favorite team will look to accomplish in the first round.