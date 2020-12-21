The New York Jets won their first game of the season -- although it may feel like a loss for Jets fans -- against the Los Angeles Rams, which creates the first stir-up at the top of the order in several weeks. The Jacksonville Jaguars have moved into possession of the No. 1 overall selection and, as most assume, the rights to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jets are still in position to land a potentially great quarterback; BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance are widely regarded as the next best options at the position.

If the season concluded today, the 2021 NFL Draft order would be as follows based on Week 15 outcomes and last week's strength of schedule:

Jaguars (1-13) Jets (1-13) Bengals (2-10-1)* Falcons (4-10) Panthers (4-10) Dolphins (via Texans) (4-10) Eagles (4-9-1) Chargers (5-9)

Lions (5-9)

Cowboys (5-9) 49ers (5-9) Broncos (5-9) Giants (5-8)* Vikings (6-8) Patriots (6-8) Bears (7-7) Raiders (7-7) Ravens (9-5)

*Week 15 result TBD

One of the biggest beneficiaries of Sunday's games, other than Jacksonville, is the Miami Dolphins. With the Houston Texans losing to the Indianapolis Colts and a few other teams winning, the Dolphins' pick from Houston moves up to No. 6 overall, in theory.

Why is it so important to hold the No. 1 overall pick? Lawrence is the most highly rated quarterback prospect in quite some time. He offers elite size, above average mobility and the ability to make every throw. In recent years, the league has seen the benefits of having a competent signal caller. Cincinnati was a much better team capable of winning any given week with a healthy Joe Burrow. Kyler Murray had media projecting a playoff berth for an improved Cardinals team.

The hope is that Lawrence has a similar impact on whichever franchise ultimately lands his services. The 2021 NFL Draft order will be fluid over the next two weeks until the regular season draws to a close. Fans can follow along with prospect rankings, mock draft scenarios and much more at CBS Sports.