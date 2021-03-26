The top 10 was shaken up in the 2021 NFL Draft order as the 49ers, Eagles and Dolphins came together to complete two separate deals. The new draft order is laid out below.
The Dolphins, Jets and Jaguars all have two picks in the first round. As draft night approaches, more teams could fall into that category as trade conversations continue around the league. All eyes are focused on situations involving Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The Texans, Seahawks and Rams are all without a first-round pick.
Here is a look at the order of picks in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft:
1. Jaguars (1-15)
Team Needs: QB, S, OT, WR, TE
Notable free agent additions: CB Shaquill Griffin, S Rayshawn Jenkins, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, WR Marvin Jones
Notable free agent losses: WR Keelan Cole, WR Chris Conley, QB Mike Glennon, CB Rashaan Melvin
2. Jets (2-14)
Team Needs: EDGE, CB, iOL, RB, TE, LB
Notable free agent additions: EDGE Carl Lawson, WR Corey Davis, DT Sheldon Rankins, WR Keelan Cole
Notable free agent losses: WR Breshad Perriman, EDGE Jordan Jenkins, DT Henry Anderson, OG Pat Elflein
3. 49ers (6-10) via trade with Dolphins
Team Needs: CB, S, DT, iOL, WR, QB
Notable free agent additions: C Alex Mack, EDGE Samson Ebukam
Notable free agent losses: CB Richard Sherman, DL Solomon Thomas, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, WR Kendrick Bourne
4. Falcons (4-12)
Team Needs: EDGE, S, CB, RB, OG
Notable free agent additions: RB Mike Davis, S Erik Harris, LB Barkevious Mingo, LB Brandon Copeland
Notable free agent losses: OG Justin McCray, EDGE Charles Harris, C Alex Mack, S Keanu Neal
5. Bengals (4-11-1)
Team Needs: OT, iOL, EDGE, WR, LB
Notable free agent additions: EDGE Trey Hendrickson, CB Mike Hilton, CB Chidobe Awuzie, OT Riley Reiff, DT Larry Ogunjobi
Notable free agent losses: WR A.J. Green, CB William Jackson, EDGE Carl Lawson, WR John Ross
6. Dolphins (10-6) via trade with Eagles
Team Needs: OT, EDGE, LB, S, RB
Notable free agent additions: WR Will Fuller, QB Jacoby Brissett, DT Adam Butler, RB Malcolm Brown, C Matt Skura
Notable free agent losses: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, C Ted Karras, LB Kyle Van Noy, EDGE Kamu Grugier-Hill, DT Davon Godchaux
7. Lions (5-11)
Team Needs: WR, EDGE, LB, DT, S
Notable free agent additions: RB Jamaal Williams, WR Tyrell Williams, WR Breshad Perriman, K Randy Bullock
Notable free agent losses: WR Marvin Jones, WR Jamal Agnew, LB Jarrad Davis, WR Kenny Golladay, K Matt Prater
8. Panthers (5-11)
Team Needs: QB, OT, CB, TE, OL
Notable free agent additions: OG Pat Elflein, OG Cameron Erving, EDGE Morgan Fox, EDGE Haason Reddick, TE Dan Arnold
Notable free agent losses: TE Chris Manhertz, RB Mike Davis, WR Curtis Samuel, P Michael Palardy, EDGE Stephen Weatherly
9. Broncos (5-11)
Team Needs: QB, OT, iOL, DT, LB
Notable free agent additions: CB Ronald Darby, CB Kyle Fuller, RB Mike Boone
Notable free agent losses: OLB Jeremiah Attaochu, RB Phillip Lindsay, OG Elijah Wilkinson
10. Cowboys (6-10)
Team Needs: CB, S, LB, EDGDE, TE, OG, DT
Notable free agent additions: CB Jourdan Lewis, LB Tarell Basham, S Keanu Neal, EDGE Carlos Watkins
Notable free agent losses: QB Andy Dalton, CB Chidode Awuzie, LB Joe Thomas, OG Cameron Erving
11. Giants (6-10)
Team Needs: EDGE, CB, iOL, TE,
Notable free agent additions: WR Kenny Golladay, CB Adoree Jackson, TE Kyle Rudolph, WR John Ross
Notable free agent losses: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, OG Kevin Zeitler, LB David Mayo
12. Eagles (4-11-1) via trade with Dolphins
Team Needs: WR, LB, CB, QB, OL
Notable free agent additions: S Anthony Harris, S Andrew Adams
Notable free agent losses: CB Jalen Mills, DT Malik Jackson, WR DeSean Jackson
13. Chargers (7-9)
Team Needs: OT, CB, Slot receiver, TE, EDGE
Notable free agent additions: C Corey Linsley, OG Matt Feiler, OG Oday Aboushi, TE Jared Cook
Notable free agent losses: TE Hunter Henry, S Rayshawn Jenkins, OG Dan Feeney, OT Sam Tevi
14. Vikings (7-9)
Team Needs: EDGE, OT, OG, S, WR
Notable free agent additions: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, DE Stephen Weatherly
Notable free agent losses: S Anthony Harris, TE Kyle Rudolph, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, OG Dakota Dozier, OT Riley Reiff
15. Patriots (7-9)
Team Needs: QB, CB, WR, DT, EDGE
Notable free agent additions: EDGE Matt Judon, TE Jonnu Smith, TE Hunter Henry, DT Davon Godchaux, LB Kyle Van Noy
Notable free agent losses: OG Joe Thuney, DT Adam Butler
16. Cardinals (8-8)
Team Needs: CB, DT, TE, EDGE, OG
Notable free agents: EDGE J.J. Watt, K Matt Prater, WR A.J. Green, CB Robert Alford
Notable free agent losses: CB Patrick Peterson, RB Kenyan Drake, TE Dan Arnold, EDGE Haason Reddick
17. Raiders (8-8)
Team Needs: DT, LB, CB, S, EDGE, WR
Notable free agent additions: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, RB Kenyan Drake, DT Solomon Thomas, WR John Brown
Notable free agent losses: EDGE Takk McKinley, LB Raekwon McMillan, WR Tyrell Williams, WR Nelson Agholor
19. Washington (7-9)
Team Needs: QB, OT, LB, WR, iOL, TE
Notable free agent additions: CB William Jackson III, WR Curtis Samuel, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
Notable free agent losses: OLB Ryan Anderson, CB Ronald Darby
20. Bears (8-8)
Team Needs: QB, OT, iOL, CB, WR, S, EDGE
Notable free agent additions: QB Andy Dalton, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, DE Angelo Blackson, OG Elijah Wilkinson
Notable free agent losses: QB Mitchell Trubisky, CB Kyle Fuller, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, LB Barkevious Mingo
21. Colts (11-5)
Team Needs: OT, EDGE, CB, WR
Notable free agent additions: CB Xavier Rhodes, DT Isaac Rochell, OT Sam Tevi
Notable free agent losses: QB Jacoby Brissett, DT Denico Autry, LB Anthony Walker
22. Titans (11-5)
Team Needs: EDGE, WR, CB, DT, OT, iOL
Notable free agent additions: EDGE Bud Dupree, DT Denico Autry, OT Kendall Lamm
Notable free agent losses: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, CB Adoree Jackson, WR Corey Davis, CB Desmond King, TE Jonnu Smith
23. Jets (via Seahawks) (12-4)
Team Needs: EDGE, CB, iOL, RB, TE, LB
Notable free agent additions: EDGE Carl Lawson, WR Corey Davis, DT Sheldon Rankins, WR Keelan Cole
Notable free agent losses: WR Breshad Perriman, EDGE Jordan Jenkins, DT Henry Anderson, OG Pat Elflein
24. Steelers (12-4)
Team Needs: OT, RB, QB, CB, TE
Notable free agent additions: OT Joe Haeg
Notable free agent losses: EDGE Bud Dupree, OG Matt Feiler, DL Tyson Alualu, CB Mike Hilton
25. Jaguars (via Rams) (12-4)
Team Needs: QB, S, OT, WR, TE
Notable free agent additions: CB Shaquill Griffin, S Rayshawn Jenkins, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, WR Marvin Jones
Notable free agent losses: WR Keelan Cole, WR Chris Conley, QB Mike Glennon, CB Rashaan Melvin
26. Browns (11-5)
Team Needs: EDGE, LB, CB, S, DL, WR
Notable free agent additions: S John Johnson III, CB Troy Hill, DT Malik Jackson, EDGE Takk McKinley, LB Anthony Walker
Notable free agent losses: CB Terrance Mitchell, DT Larry Ogunjobi, OT Kendall Lamm
27. Ravens (11-5)
Team Needs: WR, EDGE, S, iOL, OT
Notable free agent additions: OG Kevin Zeitler, S Geno Stone
Notable free agent losses: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE Matt Judon, RB Mark Ingram, C Matt Skura
28. Saints (12-4)
Team Needs: QB, CB, TE, EDGE, DT, WR
Notable free agent additions:
Notable free agent losses: DT Sheldon Rankins, EDGE Trey Hendrickson, CB PJ Williams, TE Jared Cook, WR Emmanuel Sanders
29. Packers (13-3)
Team Needs: LB, CB, WR, DT, TE
Notable free agent additions:
Notable free agent losses: C Corey Linsley, LB Christian Kirksey, RB Jamaal Williams,
30. Bills (13-3)
Team Needs: EDGE, CB, iOL, LB, DT
Notable free agent additions: WR Emmanuel Sanders, P Matt Haack, QB Mitchell Trubisky
Notable free agent losses: P Corey Bojorquez, WR Andre Roberts, WR John Brown, DT Quinton Jefferson
31. Chiefs (14-2)
Team Needs: OT, C, EDGE, CB, LB, WR
Notable free agent additions: OG Joe Thuney, OT Mike Remmers
Notable free agent losses:
32. Buccaneers (11-5)
Team Needs: OT, DT, RB, LB, WR
Notable free agent additions:
Notable free agent losses: OT Joe Haeg
Teams without a first-round pick:
Houston Texans
Team Needs: WR, CB, EDGE, DT, S
Notable free agent additions: CB Terrance Mitchell, EDGE Jordan Jenkins, LB Christian Kirksey, CB Desmond King
Notable free agent losses: EDGE J.J. Watt, WR Will Fuller,
Los Angeles Rams
Team Needs: LB, iOL, OT, EDGE, LB, CB
Notable free agent additions: None
Notable free agent losses: CB Troy Hill, TE Gerald Everett, S John Johnson, WR Josh Reynolds, EDGE Morgan Fox
Seattle Seahawks
Team Needs: iOL, OT, CB, EDGE, DT
Notable free agent additions: EDGE Kerry Hyder, TE Gerald Everett, CB Ahkello Witherspoon
Notable free agent losses: WR David Moore, CB Shaquill Griffin, RB Carlos Hyde
The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.
