The top 10 was shaken up in the 2021 NFL Draft order as the 49ers, Eagles and Dolphins came together to complete two separate deals. The new draft order is laid out below.

The Dolphins, Jets and Jaguars all have two picks in the first round. As draft night approaches, more teams could fall into that category as trade conversations continue around the league. All eyes are focused on situations involving Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Texans, Seahawks and Rams are all without a first-round pick.

Here is a look at the order of picks in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft:

1. Jaguars (1-15)

Team Needs: QB, S, OT, WR, TE

Notable free agent additions: CB Shaquill Griffin, S Rayshawn Jenkins, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, WR Marvin Jones

Notable free agent losses: WR Keelan Cole, WR Chris Conley, QB Mike Glennon, CB Rashaan Melvin

2. Jets (2-14)

Team Needs: EDGE, CB, iOL, RB, TE, LB

Notable free agent additions: EDGE Carl Lawson, WR Corey Davis, DT Sheldon Rankins, WR Keelan Cole

Notable free agent losses: WR Breshad Perriman, EDGE Jordan Jenkins, DT Henry Anderson, OG Pat Elflein

3. 49ers (6-10) via trade with Dolphins

Team Needs: CB, S, DT, iOL, WR, QB

Notable free agent additions: C Alex Mack, EDGE Samson Ebukam

Notable free agent losses: CB Richard Sherman, DL Solomon Thomas, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, WR Kendrick Bourne

4. Falcons (4-12)

Team Needs: EDGE, S, CB, RB, OG

Notable free agent additions: RB Mike Davis, S Erik Harris, LB Barkevious Mingo, LB Brandon Copeland

Notable free agent losses: OG Justin McCray, EDGE Charles Harris, C Alex Mack, S Keanu Neal

5. Bengals (4-11-1)

Team Needs: OT, iOL, EDGE, WR, LB

Notable free agent additions: EDGE Trey Hendrickson, CB Mike Hilton, CB Chidobe Awuzie, OT Riley Reiff, DT Larry Ogunjobi

Notable free agent losses: WR A.J. Green, CB William Jackson, EDGE Carl Lawson, WR John Ross

6. Dolphins (10-6) via trade with Eagles

Team Needs: OT, EDGE, LB, S, RB

Notable free agent additions: WR Will Fuller, QB Jacoby Brissett, DT Adam Butler, RB Malcolm Brown, C Matt Skura

Notable free agent losses: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, C Ted Karras, LB Kyle Van Noy, EDGE Kamu Grugier-Hill, DT Davon Godchaux

7. Lions (5-11)

Team Needs: WR, EDGE, LB, DT, S

Notable free agent additions: RB Jamaal Williams, WR Tyrell Williams, WR Breshad Perriman, K Randy Bullock

Notable free agent losses: WR Marvin Jones, WR Jamal Agnew, LB Jarrad Davis, WR Kenny Golladay, K Matt Prater

8. Panthers (5-11)

Team Needs: QB, OT, CB, TE, OL

Notable free agent additions: OG Pat Elflein, OG Cameron Erving, EDGE Morgan Fox, EDGE Haason Reddick, TE Dan Arnold

Notable free agent losses: TE Chris Manhertz, RB Mike Davis, WR Curtis Samuel, P Michael Palardy, EDGE Stephen Weatherly

9. Broncos (5-11)

Team Needs: QB, OT, iOL, DT, LB

Notable free agent additions: CB Ronald Darby, CB Kyle Fuller, RB Mike Boone

Notable free agent losses: OLB Jeremiah Attaochu, RB Phillip Lindsay, OG Elijah Wilkinson

10. Cowboys (6-10)

Team Needs: CB, S, LB, EDGDE, TE, OG, DT

Notable free agent additions: CB Jourdan Lewis, LB Tarell Basham, S Keanu Neal, EDGE Carlos Watkins

Notable free agent losses: QB Andy Dalton, CB Chidode Awuzie, LB Joe Thomas, OG Cameron Erving

11. Giants (6-10)

Team Needs: EDGE, CB, iOL, TE,

Notable free agent additions: WR Kenny Golladay, CB Adoree Jackson, TE Kyle Rudolph, WR John Ross

Notable free agent losses: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, OG Kevin Zeitler, LB David Mayo

12. Eagles (4-11-1) via trade with Dolphins

Team Needs: WR, LB, CB, QB, OL

Notable free agent additions: S Anthony Harris, S Andrew Adams

Notable free agent losses: CB Jalen Mills, DT Malik Jackson, WR DeSean Jackson

13. Chargers (7-9)

Team Needs: OT, CB, Slot receiver, TE, EDGE

Notable free agent additions: C Corey Linsley, OG Matt Feiler, OG Oday Aboushi, TE Jared Cook

Notable free agent losses: TE Hunter Henry, S Rayshawn Jenkins, OG Dan Feeney, OT Sam Tevi

14. Vikings (7-9)

Team Needs: EDGE, OT, OG, S, WR

Notable free agent additions: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, DE Stephen Weatherly

Notable free agent losses: S Anthony Harris, TE Kyle Rudolph, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, OG Dakota Dozier, OT Riley Reiff

15. Patriots (7-9)

Team Needs: QB, CB, WR, DT, EDGE

Notable free agent additions: EDGE Matt Judon, TE Jonnu Smith, TE Hunter Henry, DT Davon Godchaux, LB Kyle Van Noy

Notable free agent losses: OG Joe Thuney, DT Adam Butler

16. Cardinals (8-8)

Team Needs: CB, DT, TE, EDGE, OG

Notable free agents: EDGE J.J. Watt, K Matt Prater, WR A.J. Green, CB Robert Alford

Notable free agent losses: CB Patrick Peterson, RB Kenyan Drake, TE Dan Arnold, EDGE Haason Reddick

17. Raiders (8-8)

Team Needs: DT, LB, CB, S, EDGE, WR

Notable free agent additions: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, RB Kenyan Drake, DT Solomon Thomas, WR John Brown

Notable free agent losses: EDGE Takk McKinley, LB Raekwon McMillan, WR Tyrell Williams, WR Nelson Agholor

18. Dolphins (10-6)

Team Needs: OT, EDGE, LB, S, RB

Notable free agent additions: WR Will Fuller, QB Jacoby Brissett, DT Adam Butler, RB Malcolm Brown, C Matt Skura

Notable free agent losses: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, C Ted Karras, LB Kyle Van Noy, EDGE Kamu Grugier-Hill, DT Davon Godchaux

19. Washington (7-9)

Team Needs: QB, OT, LB, WR, iOL, TE

Notable free agent additions: CB William Jackson III, WR Curtis Samuel, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Notable free agent losses: OLB Ryan Anderson, CB Ronald Darby

20. Bears (8-8)

Team Needs: QB, OT, iOL, CB, WR, S, EDGE

Notable free agent additions: QB Andy Dalton, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, DE Angelo Blackson, OG Elijah Wilkinson

Notable free agent losses: QB Mitchell Trubisky, CB Kyle Fuller, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, LB Barkevious Mingo

21. Colts (11-5)

Team Needs: OT, EDGE, CB, WR

Notable free agent additions: CB Xavier Rhodes, DT Isaac Rochell, OT Sam Tevi

Notable free agent losses: QB Jacoby Brissett, DT Denico Autry, LB Anthony Walker

22. Titans (11-5)

Team Needs: EDGE, WR, CB, DT, OT, iOL

Notable free agent additions: EDGE Bud Dupree, DT Denico Autry, OT Kendall Lamm

Notable free agent losses: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, CB Adoree Jackson, WR Corey Davis, CB Desmond King, TE Jonnu Smith

23. Jets (via Seahawks) (12-4)

Team Needs: EDGE, CB, iOL, RB, TE, LB

Notable free agent additions: EDGE Carl Lawson, WR Corey Davis, DT Sheldon Rankins, WR Keelan Cole

Notable free agent losses: WR Breshad Perriman, EDGE Jordan Jenkins, DT Henry Anderson, OG Pat Elflein

24. Steelers (12-4)

Team Needs: OT, RB, QB, CB, TE

Notable free agent additions: OT Joe Haeg

Notable free agent losses: EDGE Bud Dupree, OG Matt Feiler, DL Tyson Alualu, CB Mike Hilton

25. Jaguars (via Rams) (12-4)

Team Needs: QB, S, OT, WR, TE

Notable free agent additions: CB Shaquill Griffin, S Rayshawn Jenkins, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, WR Marvin Jones

Notable free agent losses: WR Keelan Cole, WR Chris Conley, QB Mike Glennon, CB Rashaan Melvin

26. Browns (11-5)

Team Needs: EDGE, LB, CB, S, DL, WR

Notable free agent additions: S John Johnson III, CB Troy Hill, DT Malik Jackson, EDGE Takk McKinley, LB Anthony Walker

Notable free agent losses: CB Terrance Mitchell, DT Larry Ogunjobi, OT Kendall Lamm

27. Ravens (11-5)

Team Needs: WR, EDGE, S, iOL, OT

Notable free agent additions: OG Kevin Zeitler, S Geno Stone

Notable free agent losses: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE Matt Judon, RB Mark Ingram, C Matt Skura

28. Saints (12-4)

Team Needs: QB, CB, TE, EDGE, DT, WR

Notable free agent additions:

Notable free agent losses: DT Sheldon Rankins, EDGE Trey Hendrickson, CB PJ Williams, TE Jared Cook, WR Emmanuel Sanders

29. Packers (13-3)

Team Needs: LB, CB, WR, DT, TE

Notable free agent additions:

Notable free agent losses: C Corey Linsley, LB Christian Kirksey, RB Jamaal Williams,

30. Bills (13-3)

Team Needs: EDGE, CB, iOL, LB, DT

Notable free agent additions: WR Emmanuel Sanders, P Matt Haack, QB Mitchell Trubisky

Notable free agent losses: P Corey Bojorquez, WR Andre Roberts, WR John Brown, DT Quinton Jefferson

31. Chiefs (14-2)

Team Needs: OT, C, EDGE, CB, LB, WR

Notable free agent additions: OG Joe Thuney, OT Mike Remmers

Notable free agent losses:

32. Buccaneers (11-5)

Team Needs: OT, DT, RB, LB, WR

Notable free agent additions:

Notable free agent losses: OT Joe Haeg

Teams without a first-round pick:

Houston Texans

Team Needs: WR, CB, EDGE, DT, S

Notable free agent additions: CB Terrance Mitchell, EDGE Jordan Jenkins, LB Christian Kirksey, CB Desmond King

Notable free agent losses: EDGE J.J. Watt, WR Will Fuller,

Los Angeles Rams

Team Needs: LB, iOL, OT, EDGE, LB, CB

Notable free agent additions: None

Notable free agent losses: CB Troy Hill, TE Gerald Everett, S John Johnson, WR Josh Reynolds, EDGE Morgan Fox

Seattle Seahawks

Team Needs: iOL, OT, CB, EDGE, DT

Notable free agent additions: EDGE Kerry Hyder, TE Gerald Everett, CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Notable free agent losses: WR David Moore, CB Shaquill Griffin, RB Carlos Hyde

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.