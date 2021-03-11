Pro days have officially commenced. The sprint to the finish line has begun for prospective 2021 NFL Draft selections. The collegiate events carry more weight than ever with the NFL Scouting Combine being conducted virtually.
As the reports begin to surface, CBSSports.com will be tracking all of the results. Below is a schedule of events:
March 5
Kansas
Notable prospects: RB Pooka Williams
- Williams measured 5-foot-8.5 inches, 175 lbs. with 30.70-inch arms. The running back posted a 31.5-inch vertical jump, 108-inch broad jump, 4.38 second 40-yard dash and 7.02 second three-cone drill.
March 9
Kansas State
Notable prospects: EDGE Wyatt Hubert, TE Briley Moore-McKinney
- Hubert ran a 7.00 second three-cone drill. The early declaration says that he has spoken to several NFL teams, including the Bengals, Chiefs and Cardinals. In fact, he has talked to Kansas City twice and is scheduled to speak with them a third time.
Northwestern
Notable prospects: OT Rashawn Slater, S JR Pace, CB Greg Newsome II, LB Paddy Fisher, DT Earnest Brown IV
- Slater measured 6-foot-4, 304 lbs. with 33-inch arms and reportedly clocked a 4.88 second 40-yard dash with a 1.68 second 10-yard split. He also put up 33 repetitions on the bench press, ran a 7.48 second three-cone drill.
- Newsome ran a 4.31 second unofficial 40-yard dash, which was later corrected to 4.38 seconds officially.
Wisconsin-Whitewater
Notable prospects: OG Quinn Meinerz
- Meinerz posted a 32-inch vertical jump. The lineman ran a 4.96 second 40-yard dash, broadly jumped 9-feet, 3-inches, ran a 7.54 second 3-cone drill and ran a 1.73 second 10-yard split.
March 10
Arkansas
Notable prospects: RB Rakeem Boyd, QB Feleipe Franks
Marshall
Notable prospects: LB Tavante Beckett, OT Josh Ball, RB Brenden Knox
Maryland
Notable prospects: N/A
Northern Illinois
Notable prospects: DT Jack Heflin
Wisconsin
Notable prospects: S Eric Burrell, CB Rachad Wildgoose, OT Cole Van Lanen, DT Isaiahh Loudermilk
- Burrell ran a 4.64 second 40-yard dash with a 1.58 second ten yard split. He also had a 35.5 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 3 inch broad jump, 4.16 second shuttle and 8 repetitions on the bench press.
- Wildgoose ran a 4.41 second 40-yard dash with a 1.49 second ten yard split. He had a 36-inch vertical jump and a 10 feet broad jump with 11 repetitions on the bench press.
March 11
Clemson
Notable prospects: QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, WR Amari Rodgers, WR Cornell Powell, OL Jackson Carman
- Etienne ran a 4.45 second 40-yard dash. He had a 33.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-feet, eight-inches broad jump. The Louisiana native measured 5101 and 215 lbs.
- Rodgers had a 33-inch vertical jump and a 10-feet, one-inch broad jump.
- Powell had a 36.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-feet, eight-inch broad jump.
- Carman measured 6047 and 317 lbs. He had an 87-inch wingspan and 32.5-inch arms.
Nevada
Notable prospects: N/A
New Mexico
Notable prospects: P Tyson Dyer
Texas
Notable prospects: EDGE Joseph Ossai, OT Samuel Cosmi, S Caden Sterns, QB Sam Ehlinger, S Chris Brown
March 12
Arkansas State
Notable prospects: WR Jonathan Adams, DT Forrest Merrill
North Dakota State
Notable prospects: QB Trey Lance, OT Dillon Radunz
Oklahoma
Notable prospects: OC Creed Humphrey, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, EDGE Ronnie Perkins, CB Tre Brown, CB Tre Norwood
March 15
Army
Notable prospects: N/A
Kent State
Notable prospects: WR Isaiah McKoy
Middle Tennessee
Notable prospects: OG Robert Jones
Vanderbilt
Notable prospects: EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo
March 16
Georgia Tech
Notable prospects: WR Jalen Camp, P Pressley Harvin III
Temple
Notable prospects: DT Ifeanyi Maijeh
March 17
Arizona
Notable prospects: CB Lorenzo Burns
Georgia
Notable prospects: EDGE Azeez Ojulari, CB Eric Stokes Jr., CB Tyson Campbell, TE Tre McKitty, OG Ben Cleveland
- Stokes reportedly ran a 4.29 second 40-yard dash at the HOA Combine on Mar. 5.
Illinois
Notable prospects: OG Kendrick Green, WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, CB Nate Hobbs
Pittsburgh
Notable prospects: OC Jimmy Morrissey, DT Jaylen Twyman, EDGE Patrick Jones II, EDGE Rashad Weaver, S Paris Ford
San Jose State
Notable prospects: QB Nick Starkel
March 18
Auburn
Notable prospects: WR Seth Williams, WR Anthony Schwartz, S Jamien Sherwood, CB Christian Tutt
Buffalo
Notable prospects: OG Kayode Awosika, RB Jaret Patterson, WR Antonio Nunn, EDGE Malcolm Koonce
Central Arkansas
Notable prospects: CB Robert Rochell
Louisiana Tech
Notable prospects: DT Milton Williams, RB Justin Henderson, WR Adrian Hardy
Louisiana-Monroe
Notable prospects: RB Josh Johnson
Stanford
Notable prospects: QB Davis Mills, CB Paulson Adebo, WR Simi Fehoko, OT Walker Little, OC Drew Dalman
Troy
Notable prospects: N/A
West Virginia
Notable prospects: LB Tony Fields II, DT Darius Stills
March 19
Memphis
Notable prospects: RB Kenneth Gainwell, WR Damonte Coxie, K Riley Patterson, QB Brady White
Ohio
Notable prospects: N/A
TCU
Notable prospects: S Trevon Moehrig, S Ar'Darius Washington, LB Garrett Wallow, TE Pro Wells
March 22
Air Force
Notable prospects: EDGE Jordan Jackson
Bowling Green
Notable prospects: TE Quintin Morris
Colorado
Notable prospects: DT Mustafa Johnson, OT William Sherman
Colorado State
Notable prospects: WR Warren Jackson
Florida State
Notable prospects: EDGE Joshua Kaindoh, S Hamsah Nasirildeen, DT Marvin Wilson, CB Asante Samuel Jr.
Iowa
Notable prospects: DT Daviyon Nixon, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, EDGE Chauncey Golston, OT Alaric Jackson
Missouri
Notable prospects: S Joshua Bledsoe, S Tyree Gillespie, RB Larry Rountree III, LB Nick Bolton, OT Larry Borom
Toledo
Notable prospects: RB Shakif Seymour
March 23
Alabama
Notable prospects: QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, WR Devonta Smith, WR Jaylen Waddle, DT Christian Barmore
Central Michigan
Notable prospects: N/A
Iowa State
Notable prospects: TE Dylan Soehner
Nebraska
Notable prospects: OT Brenden Jaimes, RB Dedrick Mills
Purdue
Notable prospects: WR Rondale Moore, LB Derrick Barnes, DT Lorenzo Neal
March 24
Michigan State
Notable prospects: CB Shakur Brown, DT Naquan Jones
Mississippi State
Notable prospects: RB Kylin Hill, S Marcus Murphy, OT Greg Eiland
South Carolina
Notable prospects: CB Jaycee Horn, CB Israel Mukuamu, WR Shi Smith, OG Sadarius Hutcherson, LB Ernest Jones
USC
Notable prospects: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, DT Jay Tufele, DT Marlon Tuipulotu, OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, S Talanoa Hufanga
Virginia
Notable prospects: LB Charles Snowden, TE Tony Poljan, S D'Angelo Amos
March 25
Georgia Southern
Notable prospects: EDGE Raymond Johnson III
Liberty
Notable prospects: N/A
UMass
Notable prospects: N/A
Ole Miss
Notable prospects: WR Elijah Moore, OG Royce Newman, TE Kenny Yeboah
North Texas
Notable prospects: WR Jaelon Darden
Penn State
Notable prospects: LB Micah Parsons, TE Pat Freiermuth, EDGE Jayson Oweh, OC Michael Menet, S Jaquan Brisker
San Diego State
Notable prospects: S Tariq Thompson, CB Darren Hall
SMU
Notable prospects: TE Kylen Granson, QB Shane Buechele, CB Brandon Stephens
Tennessee
Notable prospects: WR Josh Palmer, OG Trey Smith
Western Michigan
Notable prospects: WR D'Wayne Eskridge, OT Jaylon Moore
March 26
Boston College
Notable prospects: TE Hunter Long, LB Isaiah McDuffie
BYU
Notable prospects: QB Zach Wilson, WR Dax Milne, DT Khyiris Tonga, OT Brady Christensen, OG Tristen Hoge
Michigan
Notable prospects: EDGE Kwity Paye, LB Cameron McGrone, WR Nico Collins, FB Ben Mason, RB Chris Evans
South Dakota State
Notable prospects: WR Cade Johnson
Virginia Tech
Notable prospects: CB Caleb Farley, OT Christian Darrisaw, RB Khalil Herbert, S Divine Deablo
March 29
Arizona State
Notable prospects: WR Frank Darby, S Aashari Crosswell
Duke
Notable prospects: TE Noah Gray, EDGE Victor Dimukeje, EDGE Chris Rumph II, S Michael Carter II, CB Mark Gilbert
Louisiana-Lafayette
Notable prospects: RB Trey Ragas, RB Elijah Mitchell
Miami (Fla.)
Notable prospects: EDGE Gregory Rousseau, EDGE Jaelan Phillips, EDGE Quincy Roche, TE Brevin Jordan
Miami (Ohio)
Notable prospects: CB Manny Rugamba, OT Tommy Doyle
North Carolina
Notable prospects: RB Javonte Williams, RB Michael Carter, LB Chazz Surratt, WR Dazz Newsome, WR Dyami Brown
Washington State
Notable prospects: LB Jahad Woods
March 30
Alabama
Notable prospects: QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, WR Devonta Smith, WR Jaylen Waddle, DT Christian Barmore
East Carolina
Notable prospects: OT D'Ante Smith, WR Blake Proehl
Florida Atlantic
Notable prospects: RB B.J. Emmons
Louisville
Notable prospects: WR Tutu Atwell, RB Javian Hawkins, WR, Dez Fitzpatrick, TE Marshon Ford, LB Dorian Etheridge
North Carolina State
Notable prospects: DT Alim McNeill, TE Cary Angeline
Ohio State
Notable prospects: QB Justin Fields, RB Trey Sermon, OC Josh Myers, OG Wyatt Davis, LB Pete Werner, LB Baron Browning
Texas A&M
Notable prospects: QB Kellen Mond, DT Bobby Brown III, OT Dan Moore Jr., WR Jhamon Ausbon, OG Carson Green
Tulane
Notable prospects: EDGE Patrick Johnson, EDGE Cameron Sample
Washington
Notable prospects: EDGE Joe Tryon, DT Levi Onwuzurike, CB Elijah Molden, CB Keith Taylor
March 31
Baylor
Notable prospects: EDGE William Bradley-King, TE Charlie Brewer
Boise State
Notable prospects: TE John Bates, CB Avery Williams
Florida
Notable prospects: TE Kyle Pitts, QB Kyle Trask, WR Kadarius Toney, OT Stone Forsythe, CB Marco Wilson
Kentucky
Notable prospects: LB Jamin Davis, CB Kelvin Joseph, OC Drake Jackson, OT Landon Young, CB Brandin Echols
LSU
Notable prospects: WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Terrace Marshall, CB Kary Vincent, DT Tyler Shelvin, S Jacoby Stevens
Notre Dame
Notable prospects: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah, EDGE Ade Ogundeji, TE Tommy Tremble, OT Liam Eichenberg
Wake Forest
Notable prospects: WR Sage Surratt, EDGE Boogie Basham
April 1
Appalachian State
Notable prospects: QB Zac Thomas, EDGE Demetrius Taylor
Minnesota
Notable prospects: WR Rashod Bateman, CB Benjamin St-Juste
Charlotte
Notable prospects: N/A
Oklahoma State
Notable prospects: WR Tylan Wallace, TE Teven Jenkins, CB Rodarius Williams, RB Chuba Hubbard, WR Dylan Stoner
Oregon State
Notable prospects: EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr., CB Nahshon Wright, RB Jermar Jefferson
USF
Notable prospects: CB K.J. Sails
UCF
Notable prospects: S Richie Grant, CB Tay Gowan, CB Aaron Robinson, WR Marlon Williams
Western Kentucky
Notable prospects: N/A
April 2
Indiana
Notable prospects: DT Jerome Johnson, WR Whop Philyor, S Jamar Johnson
Oregon
Notable prospects: OT Penei Sewell, CB Thomas Graham Jr., CB Deommodore Lenoir, S Jevon Holland, DT Jordon Scott
Tulsa
Notable prospects: LB Zaven Collins, QB Zach Smith
April 7
Texas Tech
Notable prospects: OG Jack Anderson, WR T.J. Vasher, CB DaMarcus Fields
April 9
Ball State
Notable prospects: CB Antonio Phillips, RB Caleb Huntley
Houston
Notable prospects: DT Payton Turner, WR Marquez Stevenson, LB Grant Stuard,
Rice
Notable prospects: N/A
UAB
Notable prospects: EDGE Jordan Smith, RB Spencer Brown, WR Austin Watkins