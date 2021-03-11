Pro days have officially commenced. The sprint to the finish line has begun for prospective 2021 NFL Draft selections. The collegiate events carry more weight than ever with the NFL Scouting Combine being conducted virtually.

As the reports begin to surface, CBSSports.com will be tracking all of the results. Below is a schedule of events:

March 5

Kansas

Notable prospects: RB Pooka Williams

Williams measured 5-foot-8.5 inches, 175 lbs. with 30.70-inch arms. The running back posted a 31.5-inch vertical jump, 108-inch broad jump, 4.38 second 40-yard dash and 7.02 second three-cone drill.

March 9

Kansas State

Notable prospects: EDGE Wyatt Hubert, TE Briley Moore-McKinney

Hubert ran a 7.00 second three-cone drill. The early declaration says that he has spoken to several NFL teams, including the Bengals, Chiefs and Cardinals. In fact, he has talked to Kansas City twice and is scheduled to speak with them a third time.

Northwestern

Notable prospects: OT Rashawn Slater, S JR Pace, CB Greg Newsome II, LB Paddy Fisher, DT Earnest Brown IV

Slater measured 6-foot-4, 304 lbs. with 33-inch arms and reportedly clocked a 4.88 second 40-yard dash with a 1.68 second 10-yard split. He also put up 33 repetitions on the bench press, ran a 7.48 second three-cone drill.

Newsome ran a 4.31 second unofficial 40-yard dash, which was later corrected to 4.38 seconds officially.

Wisconsin-Whitewater

Notable prospects: OG Quinn Meinerz

Meinerz posted a 32-inch vertical jump. The lineman ran a 4.96 second 40-yard dash, broadly jumped 9-feet, 3-inches, ran a 7.54 second 3-cone drill and ran a 1.73 second 10-yard split.

March 10

Arkansas

Notable prospects: RB Rakeem Boyd, QB Feleipe Franks

Marshall

Notable prospects: LB Tavante Beckett, OT Josh Ball, RB Brenden Knox

Maryland

Notable prospects: N/A

Northern Illinois

Notable prospects: DT Jack Heflin

Wisconsin

Notable prospects: S Eric Burrell, CB Rachad Wildgoose, OT Cole Van Lanen, DT Isaiahh Loudermilk

Burrell ran a 4.64 second 40-yard dash with a 1.58 second ten yard split. He also had a 35.5 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 3 inch broad jump, 4.16 second shuttle and 8 repetitions on the bench press.

Wildgoose ran a 4.41 second 40-yard dash with a 1.49 second ten yard split. He had a 36-inch vertical jump and a 10 feet broad jump with 11 repetitions on the bench press.

March 11

Clemson

Notable prospects: QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, WR Amari Rodgers, WR Cornell Powell, OL Jackson Carman

Etienne ran a 4.45 second 40-yard dash. He had a 33.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-feet, eight-inches broad jump. The Louisiana native measured 5101 and 215 lbs.

Rodgers had a 33-inch vertical jump and a 10-feet, one-inch broad jump.

Powell had a 36.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-feet, eight-inch broad jump.

Carman measured 6047 and 317 lbs. He had an 87-inch wingspan and 32.5-inch arms.

Nevada

Notable prospects: N/A

New Mexico

Notable prospects: P Tyson Dyer

Texas

Notable prospects: EDGE Joseph Ossai, OT Samuel Cosmi, S Caden Sterns, QB Sam Ehlinger, S Chris Brown

March 12

Arkansas State

Notable prospects: WR Jonathan Adams, DT Forrest Merrill

North Dakota State

Notable prospects: QB Trey Lance, OT Dillon Radunz

Oklahoma

Notable prospects: OC Creed Humphrey, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, EDGE Ronnie Perkins, CB Tre Brown, CB Tre Norwood

March 15

Army

Notable prospects: N/A

Kent State

Notable prospects: WR Isaiah McKoy

Middle Tennessee

Notable prospects: OG Robert Jones

Vanderbilt

Notable prospects: EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo

March 16

Georgia Tech

Notable prospects: WR Jalen Camp, P Pressley Harvin III

Temple

Notable prospects: DT Ifeanyi Maijeh

March 17

Arizona

Notable prospects: CB Lorenzo Burns

Georgia

Notable prospects: EDGE Azeez Ojulari, CB Eric Stokes Jr., CB Tyson Campbell, TE Tre McKitty, OG Ben Cleveland

Stokes reportedly ran a 4.29 second 40-yard dash at the HOA Combine on Mar. 5.

Illinois

Notable prospects: OG Kendrick Green, WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, CB Nate Hobbs

Pittsburgh

Notable prospects: OC Jimmy Morrissey, DT Jaylen Twyman, EDGE Patrick Jones II, EDGE Rashad Weaver, S Paris Ford

San Jose State

Notable prospects: QB Nick Starkel

March 18

Auburn

Notable prospects: WR Seth Williams, WR Anthony Schwartz, S Jamien Sherwood, CB Christian Tutt

Buffalo

Notable prospects: OG Kayode Awosika, RB Jaret Patterson, WR Antonio Nunn, EDGE Malcolm Koonce

Central Arkansas

Notable prospects: CB Robert Rochell

Louisiana Tech

Notable prospects: DT Milton Williams, RB Justin Henderson, WR Adrian Hardy

Louisiana-Monroe

Notable prospects: RB Josh Johnson

Stanford

Notable prospects: QB Davis Mills, CB Paulson Adebo, WR Simi Fehoko, OT Walker Little, OC Drew Dalman

Troy

Notable prospects: N/A

West Virginia

Notable prospects: LB Tony Fields II, DT Darius Stills

March 19

Memphis

Notable prospects: RB Kenneth Gainwell, WR Damonte Coxie, K Riley Patterson, QB Brady White

Ohio

Notable prospects: N/A

TCU

Notable prospects: S Trevon Moehrig, S Ar'Darius Washington, LB Garrett Wallow, TE Pro Wells

March 22

Air Force

Notable prospects: EDGE Jordan Jackson

Bowling Green

Notable prospects: TE Quintin Morris

Colorado

Notable prospects: DT Mustafa Johnson, OT William Sherman

Colorado State

Notable prospects: WR Warren Jackson

Florida State

Notable prospects: EDGE Joshua Kaindoh, S Hamsah Nasirildeen, DT Marvin Wilson, CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Iowa

Notable prospects: DT Daviyon Nixon, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, EDGE Chauncey Golston, OT Alaric Jackson

Missouri

Notable prospects: S Joshua Bledsoe, S Tyree Gillespie, RB Larry Rountree III, LB Nick Bolton, OT Larry Borom

Toledo

Notable prospects: RB Shakif Seymour

March 23

Alabama

Notable prospects: QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, WR Devonta Smith, WR Jaylen Waddle, DT Christian Barmore

Central Michigan

Notable prospects: N/A

Iowa State

Notable prospects: TE Dylan Soehner

Nebraska

Notable prospects: OT Brenden Jaimes, RB Dedrick Mills

Purdue

Notable prospects: WR Rondale Moore, LB Derrick Barnes, DT Lorenzo Neal

March 24

Michigan State

Notable prospects: CB Shakur Brown, DT Naquan Jones

Mississippi State

Notable prospects: RB Kylin Hill, S Marcus Murphy, OT Greg Eiland

South Carolina

Notable prospects: CB Jaycee Horn, CB Israel Mukuamu, WR Shi Smith, OG Sadarius Hutcherson, LB Ernest Jones

USC

Notable prospects: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, DT Jay Tufele, DT Marlon Tuipulotu, OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, S Talanoa Hufanga

Virginia

Notable prospects: LB Charles Snowden, TE Tony Poljan, S D'Angelo Amos

March 25

Georgia Southern

Notable prospects: EDGE Raymond Johnson III

Liberty

Notable prospects: N/A

UMass

Notable prospects: N/A

Ole Miss

Notable prospects: WR Elijah Moore, OG Royce Newman, TE Kenny Yeboah

North Texas

Notable prospects: WR Jaelon Darden

Penn State

Notable prospects: LB Micah Parsons, TE Pat Freiermuth, EDGE Jayson Oweh, OC Michael Menet, S Jaquan Brisker

San Diego State

Notable prospects: S Tariq Thompson, CB Darren Hall

SMU

Notable prospects: TE Kylen Granson, QB Shane Buechele, CB Brandon Stephens

Tennessee

Notable prospects: WR Josh Palmer, OG Trey Smith

Western Michigan

Notable prospects: WR D'Wayne Eskridge, OT Jaylon Moore

March 26

Boston College

Notable prospects: TE Hunter Long, LB Isaiah McDuffie

BYU

Notable prospects: QB Zach Wilson, WR Dax Milne, DT Khyiris Tonga, OT Brady Christensen, OG Tristen Hoge

Michigan

Notable prospects: EDGE Kwity Paye, LB Cameron McGrone, WR Nico Collins, FB Ben Mason, RB Chris Evans

South Dakota State

Notable prospects: WR Cade Johnson

Virginia Tech

Notable prospects: CB Caleb Farley, OT Christian Darrisaw, RB Khalil Herbert, S Divine Deablo

March 29

Arizona State

Notable prospects: WR Frank Darby, S Aashari Crosswell

Duke

Notable prospects: TE Noah Gray, EDGE Victor Dimukeje, EDGE Chris Rumph II, S Michael Carter II, CB Mark Gilbert

Louisiana-Lafayette

Notable prospects: RB Trey Ragas, RB Elijah Mitchell

Miami (Fla.)

Notable prospects: EDGE Gregory Rousseau, EDGE Jaelan Phillips, EDGE Quincy Roche, TE Brevin Jordan

Miami (Ohio)

Notable prospects: CB Manny Rugamba, OT Tommy Doyle

North Carolina

Notable prospects: RB Javonte Williams, RB Michael Carter, LB Chazz Surratt, WR Dazz Newsome, WR Dyami Brown

Washington State

Notable prospects: LB Jahad Woods

March 30

Alabama

Notable prospects: QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, WR Devonta Smith, WR Jaylen Waddle, DT Christian Barmore

East Carolina

Notable prospects: OT D'Ante Smith, WR Blake Proehl

Florida Atlantic

Notable prospects: RB B.J. Emmons

Louisville

Notable prospects: WR Tutu Atwell, RB Javian Hawkins, WR, Dez Fitzpatrick, TE Marshon Ford, LB Dorian Etheridge

North Carolina State

Notable prospects: DT Alim McNeill, TE Cary Angeline

Ohio State

Notable prospects: QB Justin Fields, RB Trey Sermon, OC Josh Myers, OG Wyatt Davis, LB Pete Werner, LB Baron Browning

Texas A&M

Notable prospects: QB Kellen Mond, DT Bobby Brown III, OT Dan Moore Jr., WR Jhamon Ausbon, OG Carson Green

Tulane

Notable prospects: EDGE Patrick Johnson, EDGE Cameron Sample

Washington

Notable prospects: EDGE Joe Tryon, DT Levi Onwuzurike, CB Elijah Molden, CB Keith Taylor

March 31

Baylor

Notable prospects: EDGE William Bradley-King, TE Charlie Brewer

Boise State

Notable prospects: TE John Bates, CB Avery Williams

Florida

Notable prospects: TE Kyle Pitts, QB Kyle Trask, WR Kadarius Toney, OT Stone Forsythe, CB Marco Wilson

Kentucky

Notable prospects: LB Jamin Davis, CB Kelvin Joseph, OC Drake Jackson, OT Landon Young, CB Brandin Echols

LSU

Notable prospects: WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Terrace Marshall, CB Kary Vincent, DT Tyler Shelvin, S Jacoby Stevens

Notre Dame

Notable prospects: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah, EDGE Ade Ogundeji, TE Tommy Tremble, OT Liam Eichenberg

Wake Forest

Notable prospects: WR Sage Surratt, EDGE Boogie Basham

April 1

Appalachian State

Notable prospects: QB Zac Thomas, EDGE Demetrius Taylor

Minnesota

Notable prospects: WR Rashod Bateman, CB Benjamin St-Juste

Charlotte

Notable prospects: N/A

Oklahoma State

Notable prospects: WR Tylan Wallace, TE Teven Jenkins, CB Rodarius Williams, RB Chuba Hubbard, WR Dylan Stoner

Oregon State

Notable prospects: EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr., CB Nahshon Wright, RB Jermar Jefferson

USF

Notable prospects: CB K.J. Sails

UCF

Notable prospects: S Richie Grant, CB Tay Gowan, CB Aaron Robinson, WR Marlon Williams

Western Kentucky

Notable prospects: N/A

April 2

Indiana

Notable prospects: DT Jerome Johnson, WR Whop Philyor, S Jamar Johnson

Oregon

Notable prospects: OT Penei Sewell, CB Thomas Graham Jr., CB Deommodore Lenoir, S Jevon Holland, DT Jordon Scott

Tulsa

Notable prospects: LB Zaven Collins, QB Zach Smith

April 7

Texas Tech

Notable prospects: OG Jack Anderson, WR T.J. Vasher, CB DaMarcus Fields

April 9

Ball State

Notable prospects: CB Antonio Phillips, RB Caleb Huntley

Houston

Notable prospects: DT Payton Turner, WR Marquez Stevenson, LB Grant Stuard,

Rice

Notable prospects: N/A

UAB

Notable prospects: EDGE Jordan Smith, RB Spencer Brown, WR Austin Watkins