trey-lance.jpg
Getty Images

Pro days have officially commenced. The sprint to the finish line has begun for prospective 2021 NFL Draft selections, and the collegiate events carry more weight than ever with the NFL Scouting Combine being conducted virtually. 

As the reports begin to surface, CBSSports.com will be tracking all of the results, along with the entire schedule of events: 

March 5

Kansas
Notable prospects: RB Pooka Williams

  • Williams measured 5-foot-8.5 inches, 175 pounds with 30.70-inch arms. The running back posted a 31.5-inch vertical jump, 108-inch broad jump, 4.38 second 40-yard dash and 7.02 second three-cone drill. 

March 9

Kansas State
Notable prospects: EDGE Wyatt Hubert, TE Briley Moore-McKinney

  • Hubert ran a 7.00 second three-cone drill. The early declaration says that he has spoken to several NFL teams, including the Bengals, Chiefs and Cardinals. In fact, he has talked to Kansas City twice and is scheduled to speak with them a third time. 

Northwestern
Notable prospects: OT Rashawn Slater, S JR Pace, CB Greg Newsome II, LB Paddy Fisher, DT Earnest Brown IV

  • Slater measured 6-foot-4, 304 pounds with 33-inch arms and reportedly clocked a 4.88 second 40-yard dash with a 1.68 second 10-yard split. He also put up 33 repetitions on the bench press, ran a 7.48 second three-cone drill.

Wisconsin-Whitewater
Notable prospects: OG Quinn Meinerz

March 10

Arkansas
Notable prospects: RB Rakeem Boyd, QB Feleipe Franks

Marshall
Notable prospects: LB Tavante Beckett, OT Josh Ball, RB Brenden Knox

Maryland
Notable prospects: N/A

Northern Illinois
Notable prospects: DT Jack Heflin

Wisconsin
Notable prospects: S Eric Burrell, CB Rachad Wildgoose, OT Cole Van Lanen, DT Isaiahh Loudermilk

  • Burrell ran a 4.64 second 40-yard dash with a 1.58 second 10-yard split. He also had a 35.5 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 3 inch broad jump, 4.16 second shuttle and 8 repetitions on the bench press. 
  • Wildgoose ran a 4.41 second 40-yard dash with a 1.49 second 10-yard split. He had a 36-inch vertical jump and a 10 feet broad jump with 11 repetitions on the bench press. 

March 11

Clemson
Notable prospects: QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, WR Amari Rodgers, WR Cornell Powell, OL Jackson Carman

Nevada
Notable prospects: N/A

New Mexico
Notable prospects: P Tyson Dyer

Texas
Notable prospects: EDGE Joseph Ossai, OT Samuel Cosmi, S Caden Sterns, QB Sam Ehlinger, S Chris Brown

March 12

Arkansas State
Notable prospects: WR Jonathan Adams, DT Forrest Merrill

North Dakota State 
Notable prospects: QB Trey Lance, OT Dillon Radunz

  • Lance measured 6037, 224 lbs. with 9 1/8-inch hands as well as a 31 1/2-inch arm length and 76 3/4-inch wingspan.
  • Radunz ran a 5.11 second 40-yard dash as well as a 4.53 second short shuttle and a 7.27 3-cone drill. He also threw up 24 repetitions on the bench press and posted a 9-feet, 4-inch broad jump and 32-inch vertical jump.

Oklahoma
Notable prospects: OC Creed Humphrey, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, EDGE Ronnie Perkins, CB Tre Brown, CB Tre Norwood

  • Humphrey had a 112-inch broad jump and a 33-inch vertical jump. He ran a 5.09 second 40-yard dash, 4.46 second 20-yard shuttle, 7.54 second 3-cone drill in addition to putting up 29 repetitions on the bench press.
  • Here were the other reported vertical jumps: Brown (38), Ealy (24.5), Norwood (33.5), Perkins (32) and Stevenson (31.5). 
  • Stevenson had a 9-feet, 4-inch broad jump, 4.63 second 40-yard dash, 4.47 second 20-yard shuttle, 7.09 second 3-cone drill and 15 repetitions on the bench press. 
  • Brown also had a 4.40 second 40-yard dash, 10-feet, 3-inch broad jump, 4.27 second 20-yard shuttle, 7.08 second 3-cone drill and 13 repetitions on the bench press. 
  • Norwood had a 4.58 second 40-yard dash, 4.45 second 20-yard shuttle, 7.65 second 3-cone drill, 10-feet, 3-inch broad jump and 12 repetitions on the bench press. 
  • Perkins had a 9-feet, 7-inch broad jump in addition to a 4.71 second 40-yard dash, 4.69 second 20-yard shuttle and 25 repetitions on the bench press. The Bears, Bengals, Jaguars, Panthers and Steelers had scouts there to work him out.

March 15

Army
Notable prospects: N/A

Kent State
Notable prospects: WR Isaiah McKoy

Middle Tennessee
Notable prospects: OG Robert Jones

Vanderbilt
Notable prospects: EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo

March 16

Georgia Tech
Notable prospects: WR Jalen Camp, P Pressley Harvin III

Temple
Notable prospects: DT Ifeanyi Maijeh

March 17

Arizona
Notable prospects: CB Lorenzo Burns

Georgia
Notable prospects: EDGE Azeez Ojulari, CB Eric Stokes Jr., CB Tyson Campbell, TE Tre McKitty, OG Ben Cleveland

Illinois
Notable prospects: OG Kendrick Green, WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, CB Nate Hobbs

Pittsburgh
Notable prospects: OC Jimmy Morrissey, DT Jaylen Twyman, EDGE Patrick Jones II, EDGE Rashad Weaver, S Paris Ford

San Jose State
Notable prospects: QB Nick Starkel

March 18

Auburn
Notable prospects: WR Seth Williams, WR Anthony Schwartz, S Jamien Sherwood, CB Christian Tutt

Buffalo
Notable prospects: OG Kayode Awosika, RB Jaret Patterson, WR Antonio Nunn, EDGE Malcolm Koonce

Central Arkansas
Notable prospects: CB Robert Rochell

Louisiana Tech
Notable prospects: DT Milton Williams, RB Justin Henderson, WR Adrian Hardy

Louisiana-Monroe
Notable prospects: RB Josh Johnson

Stanford
Notable prospects: QB Davis Mills, CB Paulson Adebo, WR Simi Fehoko, OT Walker Little, OC Drew Dalman

Troy
Notable prospects: N/A

West Virginia
Notable prospects: LB Tony Fields II, DT Darius Stills

March 19

Memphis
Notable prospects: RB Kenneth Gainwell, WR Damonte Coxie, K Riley Patterson, QB Brady White

Ohio
Notable prospects: N/A

TCU
Notable prospects: S Trevon Moehrig, S Ar'Darius Washington, LB Garrett Wallow, TE Pro Wells

March 22

Air Force
Notable prospects: EDGE Jordan Jackson

Bowling Green
Notable prospects: TE Quintin Morris

Colorado
Notable prospects: DT Mustafa Johnson, OT William Sherman

Colorado State
Notable prospects: WR Warren Jackson

Florida State
Notable prospects: EDGE Joshua Kaindoh, S Hamsah Nasirildeen, DT Marvin Wilson, CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Iowa
Notable prospects: DT Daviyon Nixon, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, EDGE Chauncey Golston, OT Alaric Jackson

Missouri
Notable prospects: S Joshua Bledsoe, S Tyree Gillespie, RB Larry Rountree III, LB Nick Bolton, OT Larry Borom

Toledo
Notable prospects: RB Shakif Seymour

March 23

Alabama 
Notable prospects: QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, WR Devonta Smith, WR Jaylen Waddle, DT Christian Barmore

Central Michigan
Notable prospects: N/A

Iowa State
Notable prospects: TE Dylan Soehner

Nebraska
Notable prospects: OT Brenden Jaimes, RB Dedrick Mills

Purdue
Notable prospects: WR Rondale Moore, LB Derrick Barnes, DT Lorenzo Neal

March 24

Michigan State
Notable prospects: CB Shakur Brown, DT Naquan Jones

Mississippi State
Notable prospects: RB Kylin Hill, S Marcus Murphy, OT Greg Eiland

South Carolina
Notable prospects: CB Jaycee Horn, CB Israel Mukuamu, WR Shi Smith, OG Sadarius Hutcherson, LB Ernest Jones

USC 
Notable prospects: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, DT Jay Tufele, DT Marlon Tuipulotu, OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, S Talanoa Hufanga

Virginia
Notable prospects: LB Charles Snowden, TE Tony Poljan, S D'Angelo Amos

March 25

Georgia Southern
Notable prospects: EDGE Raymond Johnson III

Liberty
Notable prospects: N/A

UMass
Notable prospects: N/A

Ole Miss
Notable prospects: WR Elijah Moore, OG Royce Newman, TE Kenny Yeboah

North Texas
Notable prospects: WR Jaelon Darden

Penn State
Notable prospects: LB Micah Parsons, TE Pat Freiermuth, EDGE Jayson Oweh, OC Michael Menet, S Jaquan Brisker

San Diego State
Notable prospects: S Tariq Thompson, CB Darren Hall

SMU
Notable prospects: TE Kylen Granson, QB Shane Buechele, CB Brandon Stephens

Tennessee
Notable prospects: WR Josh Palmer, OG Trey Smith

Western Michigan
Notable prospects: WR D'Wayne Eskridge, OT Jaylon Moore

March 26

Boston College
Notable prospects: TE Hunter Long, LB Isaiah McDuffie

BYU 
Notable prospects: QB Zach Wilson, WR Dax Milne, DT Khyiris Tonga, OT Brady Christensen, OG Tristen Hoge

Michigan
Notable prospects: EDGE Kwity Paye, LB Cameron McGrone, WR Nico Collins, FB Ben Mason, RB Chris Evans

South Dakota State
Notable prospects: WR Cade Johnson

Virginia Tech
Notable prospects: CB Caleb Farley, OT Christian Darrisaw, RB Khalil Herbert, S Divine Deablo

March 29

Arizona State
Notable prospects: WR Frank Darby, S Aashari Crosswell

Duke
Notable prospects: TE Noah Gray, EDGE Victor Dimukeje, EDGE Chris Rumph II, S Michael Carter II, CB Mark Gilbert

Louisiana-Lafayette
Notable prospects: RB Trey Ragas, RB Elijah Mitchell

Miami (Fla.) 
Notable prospects: EDGE Gregory Rousseau, EDGE Jaelan Phillips, EDGE Quincy Roche, TE Brevin Jordan

Miami (Ohio)
Notable prospects: CB Manny Rugamba, OT Tommy Doyle

North Carolina
Notable prospects: RB Javonte Williams, RB Michael Carter, LB Chazz Surratt, WR Dazz Newsome, WR Dyami Brown

Washington State
Notable prospects: LB Jahad Woods

March 30

Alabama 
Notable prospects: QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, WR Devonta Smith, WR Jaylen Waddle, DT Christian Barmore

East Carolina
Notable prospects: OT D'Ante Smith, WR Blake Proehl

Florida Atlantic
Notable prospects: RB B.J. Emmons

Louisville
Notable prospects: WR Tutu Atwell, RB Javian Hawkins, WR, Dez Fitzpatrick, TE Marshon Ford, LB Dorian Etheridge

North Carolina State
Notable prospects: DT Alim McNeill, TE Cary Angeline

Ohio State 
Notable prospects: QB Justin Fields, RB Trey Sermon, OC Josh Myers, OG Wyatt Davis, LB Pete Werner, LB Baron Browning

Texas A&M
Notable prospects: QB Kellen Mond, DT Bobby Brown III, OT Dan Moore Jr., WR Jhamon Ausbon, OG Carson Green

Tulane
Notable prospects: EDGE Patrick Johnson, EDGE Cameron Sample

Washington
Notable prospects: EDGE Joe Tryon, DT Levi Onwuzurike, CB Elijah Molden, CB Keith Taylor

March 31

Baylor
Notable prospects: EDGE William Bradley-King, TE Charlie Brewer

Boise State
Notable prospects: TE John Bates, CB Avery Williams

Florida
Notable prospects: TE Kyle Pitts, QB Kyle Trask, WR Kadarius Toney, OT Stone Forsythe, CB Marco Wilson

Kentucky
Notable prospects: LB Jamin Davis, CB Kelvin Joseph, OC Drake Jackson, OT Landon Young, CB Brandin Echols

LSU
Notable prospects: WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Terrace Marshall, CB Kary Vincent, DT Tyler Shelvin, S Jacoby Stevens

Notre Dame
Notable prospects: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah, EDGE Ade Ogundeji, TE Tommy Tremble, OT Liam Eichenberg

Wake Forest
Notable prospects: WR Sage Surratt, EDGE Boogie Basham

April 1

Appalachian State
Notable prospects: QB Zac Thomas, EDGE Demetrius Taylor

Minnesota
Notable prospects: WR Rashod Bateman, CB Benjamin St-Juste

Charlotte
Notable prospects: N/A

Oklahoma State
Notable prospects: WR Tylan Wallace, TE Teven Jenkins, CB Rodarius Williams, RB Chuba Hubbard, WR Dylan Stoner

Oregon State
Notable prospects: EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr., CB Nahshon Wright, RB Jermar Jefferson

USF
Notable prospects: CB K.J. Sails

UCF
Notable prospects: S Richie Grant, CB Tay Gowan, CB Aaron Robinson, WR Marlon Williams

Western Kentucky
Notable prospects: N/A

April 2

Indiana
Notable prospects: DT Jerome Johnson, WR Whop Philyor, S Jamar Johnson

Oregon
Notable prospects: OT Penei Sewell, CB Thomas Graham Jr., CB Deommodore Lenoir, S Jevon Holland, DT Jordon Scott

Tulsa
Notable prospects: LB Zaven Collins, QB Zach Smith

April 7

Texas Tech
Notable prospects: OG Jack Anderson, WR T.J. Vasher, CB DaMarcus Fields

April 9

Ball State
Notable prospects: CB Antonio Phillips, RB Caleb Huntley

Houston
Notable prospects: DT Payton Turner, WR Marquez Stevenson, LB Grant Stuard, 

Rice
Notable prospects: N/A

UAB
Notable prospects: EDGE Jordan Smith, RB Spencer Brown, WR Austin Watkins