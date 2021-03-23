Pro days have officially commenced. The sprint to the finish line has begun for prospective 2021 NFL Draft selections, and the collegiate events carry more weight than ever with the NFL Scouting Combine being conducted virtually.
As the reports begin to surface, CBSSports.com will be tracking all of the results, along with the entire schedule of events:
March 5
Kansas
Notable prospects: RB Pooka Williams
- Williams measured 5-foot-8.5 inches, 175 pounds with 30.70-inch arms. The running back posted a 31.5-inch vertical jump, 108-inch broad jump, 4.38 second 40-yard dash and 7.02 second three-cone drill.
March 9
Kansas State
Notable prospects: EDGE Wyatt Hubert, TE Briley Moore-McKinney
- Hubert ran a 7.00 second three-cone drill. The early declaration says that he has spoken to several NFL teams, including the Bengals, Chiefs and Cardinals. In fact, he has talked to Kansas City twice and is scheduled to speak with them a third time.
Northwestern
Notable prospects: OT Rashawn Slater, S JR Pace, CB Greg Newsome II, LB Paddy Fisher, DT Earnest Brown IV
- Slater measured 6-foot-4, 304 pounds with 33-inch arms and reportedly clocked a 4.88 second 40-yard dash with a 1.68 second 10-yard split. He also put up 33 repetitions on the bench press, ran a 7.48 second three-cone drill.
- Newsome ran a 4.31 second unofficial 40-yard dash, which was later corrected to 4.38 seconds officially.
Wisconsin-Whitewater
Notable prospects: OG Quinn Meinerz
- Meinerz posted a 32-inch vertical jump. The lineman ran a 4.96 second 40-yard dash, broadly jumped 9-feet, 3-inches, ran a 7.54 second 3-cone drill and ran a 1.73 second 10-yard split.
March 10
Arkansas
Notable prospects: RB Rakeem Boyd, QB Feleipe Franks
Marshall
Notable prospects: LB Tavante Beckett, OT Josh Ball, RB Brenden Knox
Maryland
Notable prospects: N/A
Northern Illinois
Notable prospects: DT Jack Heflin
Wisconsin
Notable prospects: S Eric Burrell, CB Rachad Wildgoose, OT Cole Van Lanen, DT Isaiahh Loudermilk
- Burrell ran a 4.64 second 40-yard dash with a 1.58 second 10-yard split. He also had a 35.5 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 3 inch broad jump, 4.16 second shuttle and 8 repetitions on the bench press.
- Wildgoose ran a 4.41 second 40-yard dash with a 1.49 second 10-yard split. He had a 36-inch vertical jump and a 10 feet broad jump with 11 repetitions on the bench press.
March 11
Clemson
Notable prospects: QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, WR Amari Rodgers, WR Cornell Powell, OL Jackson Carman
- Etienne ran a 4.45 second 40-yard dash. He had a 33.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-feet, eight-inches broad jump. The Louisiana native measured 5101 and 215 lbs.
- Rodgers had a 33-inch vertical jump and a 10-feet, one-inch broad jump.
- Powell had a 36.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-feet, eight-inch broad jump.
- Carman measured 6-foot-4 7/8 inches and 317 pounds. He had an 87-inch wingspan and 32.5-inch arms.
Nevada
Notable prospects: N/A
New Mexico
Notable prospects: P Tyson Dyer
Texas
Notable prospects: EDGE Joseph Ossai, OT Samuel Cosmi, S Caden Sterns, QB Sam Ehlinger, S Chris Brown
- Ossai measured 6-foot-3 6/8 inches, 256 pounds with 33 7/8 inch hands. He posted a 41.5-inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 11-inch broad jump and 19 repetitions on the bench press. Sterns had a 42-inch vertical jump, 10-feet, 8-inch broad jump and 14 repetitions on the bench press. He also ran a 4.40 second 40-yard dash and a 4.16 second short shuttle.
- Cosmi ran a 4.84 second 40-yard dash and did 36 repetitions on the bench press. He also had a 1.68 second 10-yard split, 9-feet, 9-inch broad jump, 7.35 second 3-cone drill and a 4.39 second 20-yard split.
March 12
Arkansas State
Notable prospects: WR Jonathan Adams, DT Forrest Merrill
- Adams had a 39-inch vertical jump and ran a 4.51 second 40-yard dash. There were a reported 22 teams at his pro day.
North Dakota State
Notable prospects: QB Trey Lance, OT Dillon Radunz
- Lance measured 6-foot-3 7/8 inches, 224 pounds with 9 1/8-inch hands as well as a 31 1/2-inch arm length and 76 3/4-inch wingspan.
- Radunz ran a 5.11 second 40-yard dash as well as a 4.53 second short shuttle and a 7.27 3-cone drill. He also threw up 24 repetitions on the bench press and posted a 9-feet, 4-inch broad jump and 32-inch vertical jump.
Trey Lance was dropping dimes throughout his @NDSUFootball Pro Day. @treylance09 | @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/su6FFrtEQu— NFL (@NFL) March 12, 2021
Oklahoma
Notable prospects: OC Creed Humphrey, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, EDGE Ronnie Perkins, CB Tre Brown, CB Tre Norwood
- Humphrey had a 112-inch broad jump and a 33-inch vertical jump. He ran a 5.09 second 40-yard dash, 4.46 second 20-yard shuttle, 7.54 second 3-cone drill in addition to putting up 29 repetitions on the bench press.
- Here were the other reported vertical jumps: Brown (38), Ealy (24.5), Norwood (33.5), Perkins (32) and Stevenson (31.5).
- Stevenson had a 9-feet, 4-inch broad jump, 4.63 second 40-yard dash, 4.47 second 20-yard shuttle, 7.09 second 3-cone drill and 15 repetitions on the bench press.
- Brown also had a 4.40 second 40-yard dash, 10-feet, 3-inch broad jump, 4.27 second 20-yard shuttle, 7.08 second 3-cone drill and 13 repetitions on the bench press.
- Norwood had a 4.58 second 40-yard dash, 4.45 second 20-yard shuttle, 7.65 second 3-cone drill, 10-feet, 3-inch broad jump and 12 repetitions on the bench press.
- Perkins had a 9-feet, 7-inch broad jump in addition to a 4.71 second 40-yard dash, 4.69 second 20-yard shuttle and 25 repetitions on the bench press. The Bears, Bengals, Jaguars, Panthers and Steelers had scouts there to work him out.
March 15
Army
Notable prospects: N/A
Kent State
Notable prospects: WR Isaiah McKoy
Middle Tennessee
Notable prospects: OG Robert Jones
Vanderbilt
Notable prospects: EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo
March 16
Georgia Tech
Notable prospects: WR Jalen Camp, P Pressley Harvin III
Temple
Notable prospects: DT Ifeanyi Maijeh
March 17
Arizona
Notable prospects: CB Lorenzo Burns
Georgia
Notable prospects: EDGE Azeez Ojulari, CB Eric Stokes Jr., CB Tyson Campbell, TE Tre McKitty, OG Ben Cleveland
- Stokes reportedly ran a 4.29 second 40-yard dash at the HOA Combine on March 5. He matched that figure at his Pro Day and ran 1.50 second 10-yard split. He posted a 38.5 inch vertical jump and a 10-feet, 8-inch broad jump.
- Cornerback Mark Webb had a 36.5 inch vertical jump and a 11-feet, 4-inch broad jump.
- Linebacker Monty Rice ran a 4.57 second 40-yard dash with a 1.64 second 10-yard split.
- Ojulari posted 26 repetitions on the bench press as well as a 10-feet, 7-inch broad jump, and a 4.62 second 40-yard dash with a 1.61 second 10-yard split.
- Safety Richard Lecounte measured 5-foot-10 4/8 inches, 196 pounds with 9 inch hands, 31 5/8 inch arms and a 77 4/8 inch wingspan. Ojulari measured 6-foot-2 2/8 inches, 249 pounds with 10 4/8 inch hands, 34 3/8 inch arms and an 82 4/8 wingspan. Stokes measured 6-foot 5/8 inches, 194 pounds with a 9 1/8 inch hand, 32 6/8 inch arms and a 78 inch wingspan. Campbell measured 6-foot-1, 193 pounds with 9 inch hands, 32 inch arms and a 75 4/8 inch wingspan. Center Trey Hill measured 6-foot-3 4/8 inches, 319 pounds with 9 3/8 inch hands, 33 5/8 inch arms and a 80 3/8 inch wingspan.
Illinois
Notable prospects: OG Kendrick Green, WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, CB Nate Hobbs
Pittsburgh
Notable prospects: OC Jimmy Morrissey, DT Jaylen Twyman, EDGE Patrick Jones II, EDGE Rashad Weaver, S Paris Ford
- Weaver measured 6-foot-4 3/8 inches, 259 pounds with 9 3/4 inch hands, 33 1/2 inch arms and an 82 inch wingspan. He also had a 32 inch vertical jump, 9-feet, 6-inch broad jump, 4.83 second 40-yard dash, 4.30 second short shuttle, 6.98 second 3-cone drill and 20 repetitions on the bench press.
- Jones measured 6-foot-4 2/8 inches, 261 pounds with 10 inch hands, 32 7/8 inch arms, 79 1/8 inch wingspan. He also had a 31.5 inch vertical jump, 8-feet, 11-inch broad jump and 22 repetitions on the bench press.
- Defensive back Andre Pinnock measured 6-foot 4/8 inches, 204 pounds with 9 1/4 inch hands, 32 3/8 inch arms and 79 1/4 inch wingspan. He also had a 39.5 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 8 inch broad jump, a 4.52 second 40-yard dash, 4.10 second short shuttle and a 6.93 second 3-cone drill.
- Cornerback Damar Hamlin measured 6-foot 7/8 inches, 200 pounds with 8 7/8 inch hands, 32 1/4 inch arms and a 76 1/2 inch wingspan. He posted a 35 inch vertical jump, 9-feet, 10 inch broad jump, 4.59 second 40-yard dash, 4.34 second short shuttle, 7.03 second 3-cone drill and 18 repetitions on the bench press.
- Morrissey measured 6-foot-3 2/8 inches, 303 pounds with 10 inch hands, 32 1/8 inch arms and a 78 5/8 inch wingspan. He also had a 31 inch vertical jump, 8-feet, 9-inch broad jump, 5.33 second 40-yard dash, 4.46 second short shuttle, 7.48 second 3-cone drill and 26 repetitions on the bench press.
- Twyman measured 6-foot-1 6/8 inches, 301 pounds with 10 inch hands, 32 1/8 inch arms and a 78 4/8 inch wingspan. He posted a 32.5 inch vertical jump, 8-feet, 8-inch broad jump, 5.39 second 40-yard dash with a 1.74 second 10-yard split, 8.00 second 3-cone drill and 40 repetitions on the bench press.
- Ford measured 6-foot 5/8 inches, 197 pounds with 9 1/2 inch hands, 32 3/8 inch arms and a 76 4/8 inch wingspan. He also had a 28.5 inch vertical jump, 9-feet, 2-inch broad jump, 4.83 second 40-yard dash with a 1.64 second 40-yard dash, 4.53 second short shuttle and a 7.65 second 3-cone drill.
San Jose State
Notable prospects: QB Nick Starkel
Grambling State
Notable prospects: OL David Moore
- Moore measured 6-foot-1 5/8 inches, 330 pounds with 9 1/8 inch hands, 34 1/8 inch arms and an 81 5/8 inch wingspan. He also ran a 5.17 second 40-yard dash and posted a 27.5 inch vertical jump, 8-feet, 9-inch broad jump, 4.87 second short shuttle, 8.01 second 3-cone drill and 31 repetitions on the bench press.
Illinois State
Notable prospects: DB Christian Uphoff
- Uphoff measured 6-foot-2, 209 pounds with 9 7/8 inch hands, 30 1/8 inch arms and a 74 6/8 inch wingspan. He also ran a 4.59 second 40-yard dash with a 1.65 second 10-yard split. Uphoff had a 33-inch vertical jump, 10-foot broad jump, a 4.41-second short shuttle, 7.06-second 3-cone drill and 17 repetitions on the bench press.
March 18
Auburn
Notable prospects: WR Seth Williams, WR Anthony Schwartz, S Jamien Sherwood, CB Christian Tutt
- Schwartz measured 6-foot, 186 pounds with 9 3/8 inch hands, 31 4/8 inch arms and a 75 4/8 inch wingspan. Williams measured 6030, 211 lbs. with 9 7/8 inch hands, 33 4/8 inch arms and 81 1/8 inch wingspan. Sherwood measured 6016, 216 pounds with 10 inch hands, 34 inch arms and an 81 7/8 inch wingspan.
- Wide receiver Eli Stove measured 5-foot-11 3/8 inches, 194 pounds with 9 1/8 inch hands, 32 1/8 inch arms and a 75 2/8 inch wingspan. Linebacker K.J. Britt measured 6004, 235 pounds with 9 2/8 inch hands, 31 inch arms and a 75 4/8 inch wingspan. Defensive back Jordyn Peters measured 6006, 202 pounds with 9 2/8 inch hands, 32 4/8 inch arms and a 79 5/8 inch wingspan.
Buffalo
Notable prospects: OG Kayode Awosika, RB Jaret Patterson, WR Antonio Nunn, EDGE Malcolm Koonce
- Patterson measured 5-foot-6 4/8 inches, 195 pounds with 9 1/4 inch hands, 28 3/4 inch arms and a 4.52 second 40-yard dash.
- Koonce measured 6-foot-2 2/8 inches, 249 pounds with 9 5/8 inch hands, 33 3/8 inch arms and an 81 inch wingspan.
Central Arkansas
Notable prospects: CB Robert Rochell
- There were 22 teams at Rochell's Pro Day. The only ones absent: Bengals, Patriots, Dolphins, Jaguars, Football Team, Eagles, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers and Buccaneers.
- Rochell measured 5-foot-11 6/8 inches, 193 pounds with 8 5/8 inch hands, 32 1/2 inch arms, and a 78 3/8 inch wingspan. He posted a 43 inch vertical jump, 11 feet, 1 inch broad jump, 4.39 second 40-yard dash, 4.08 second short shuttle, 6.83 second 3-cone drill and 9 repetitions on the bench press.
Louisiana Tech
Notable prospects: DT Milton Williams, RB Justin Henderson, WR Adrian Hardy
Louisiana-Monroe
Notable prospects: RB Josh Johnson
Stanford
Notable prospects: QB Davis Mills, CB Paulson Adebo, WR Simi Fehoko, OT Walker Little, OC Drew Dalman
- Adebo measured 6-foot-1, 198 pounds with 10 inch hands, 31 1/2 inch arms and a 76 7/8 inch wingspan. He posted a 4.42 second 40-yard dash with a 1.57 second 10-yard split as well as a 36.5 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 1 inch broad jump, 4.09 second short shuttle, 6.70 second 3-cone drill and 18 repetitions on the bench press.
- Little measured 6-foot-7 3/8 inches, 313 pounds with 10 1/8 inch hands, 33 1/4 inch arms and an 81 3/4 inch wingspan. He ran a 5.29 second 40-yard dash with a 1.82 second 10-yard split as well as a 29.5 inch vertical jump, 9 feet, 3 inch broad jump, 4.58 second short shuttle, 7.43 second 3-cone drill and 24 repetitions on the bench press.
- Mills measured 6-foot-3 6/8 inches, 217 pounds with 9 1/2 inch hands, 31 3/8 inch arms and a 77 3/4 inch wingspan. He posted a 4.78 second 40-yard dash with a 1.71 second 10-yard split. He posted a 32 inch vertical jump, 9 feet, 2 inch broad jump, 4.40 second short shuttle and a 6.96 second 3-cone drill.
- Fehoko measured 6-foot-3 7/8 inches, 222 pounds with 10 1/4 inch hands, 31 5/8 inch arms and a 76 7/8 inch wingspan. He posted a 4.42 second 40-yard dash with a 1.59 second 10-yard split as well as a 34.5 inch vertical jump, 10 feet broad jump, 4.23 second short shuttle, 6.86 second 3-cone drill and 16 repetitions on the bench press.
- Linebacker Curtis Robinson measured 6-foot-3 1/8 inches, 236 pounds with 10 inch hands, 31 5/8 inch arms and a 77 1/2 inch wingspan. He posted a 4.60 second 40-yard dash with a 1.64 second 10-yard split. He also had a 37.5 inch vertical jump with a 9 feet, 9 inch broad jump, 4.22 second short shuttle, 7.02 second 3-cone drill and 22 repetitions on the bench press.
- Offensive tackle Foster Sarrell measured 6-foot-6 4/8 inches, 318 pounds with 9 3/4 inch hands, 33 3/8 inch arms and a 80 1/8 inch wingspan. He ran a 5.46 second 40-yard dash with a 1.89 second 10-yard split. He posted a 27 inch vertical jump, 8 feet, 1 inch broad jump, 4.65 second short shuttle, 7.61 second 3-cone drill and 26 repetitions on the bench press.
- Wide receiver Connor Wedington measured 6-foot 4/8 inches, 196 pounds with 9 3/4 inch hands, 31 7/8 inch arms and a 76 1/2 inch wingspan. He posted a 4.47 second 40-yard dash with a 1.56 second 10-yard split, 38.5 inch vertical jump, 9 feet, 9 inch broad jump, 4.05 second short shuttle, 6.67 second 3-cone drill and 13 repetitions on the bench press.
Troy
Notable prospects: N/A
West Virginia
Notable prospects: LB Tony Fields II, DT Darius Stills
- Fields measured 6-foot 2/8 inches, 222 pounds with 9 inch hands, 31 1/4 inch arms and a 76 1/2 inch wingspan. He posted a 34 inch vertical jump, 9 feet, 6 inch broad jump, 4.60 second 40-yard dash, 4.48 second short shuttle, 7.10 second 3-cone drill and 17 repetitions on the bench press.
- Stills measured 6-foot 4/8 inches, 278 pounds with 8 7/8 inch hands, 32 1/4 inch arms and a 76 1/2 inch wingspan. He posted a 32.5 inch vertical jump, 9 feet, 2 inch broad jump, 4.97 second 40-yard dash, 4.60 second short shuttle, 7.20 second 3-cone drill and 23 repetitions on the bench press.
March 19
Fresno State
Notable prospects: OT Syrus Tuitele
- Tuitele measured 6-foot-5 4/8 inches, 311 pounds with 10 1/8 inch hands, 32 1/2 inch arms and a 77 1/2 inch wingspan. He ran a 5.21 second 40-yard dash and posted a 26 inch vertical jump, 7 feet, 10 inch broad jump, 4.89 second short shuttle, 8.25 second 3-cone drill and 36 repetitions on the bench press.
Memphis
Notable prospects: RB Kenneth Gainwell, WR Damonte Coxie, K Riley Patterson, QB Brady White
Ohio
Notable prospects: N/A
Syracuse
Notable prospects: CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, S Andre Cisco, CB Trill Williams
- Melifonwu measured 6-foot-2 4/8 inches, 205 pounds with 8 7/8 inch hands, 32 1/4 inch arms and a 78 1/2 inch wingspan. He posted a 4.48 second 40-yard dash with a 1.48 second 10-yard split, 41.5 inch vertical jump, 11 feet, 2 inch broad jump, 4.34 second short shuttle, 7.01 second 3-cone drill and 16 repetitions on the bench press.
South Alabama
Notable prospects: LB Riley Cole
- Cole measured 6-foot-2 6/8 inches, 240 pounds with 9 1/2 inch hands, 30 1/8 inch arms and a 75 inch wingspan. He ran a 4.72 second 40-yard dash, 4.35 second short shuttle, 7.46 second 3-cone drill and 26 repetitions on the bench press.
- Baker measured 6-foot 4/8 inches, 210 pounds with 10 1/2 inch hands, 32 1/2 inch arms and a 77 inch wingspan. He ran a 4.44 second 40-yard dash and posted a 39.5 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 9 inch broad jump, 4.41 second short shuttle, 7.42 second 3-cone drill and 21 repetitions on the bench press.
TCU
Notable prospects: S Trevon Moehrig, S Ar'Darius Washington, LB Garrett Wallow, TE Pro Wells
March 22
Air Force
Notable prospects: EDGE Jordan Jackson
Bowling Green
Notable prospects: TE Quintin Morris
- Morris measured 6-foot-2 2/8 inches, 243 pounds with 10 3/8 inch hands, 33 1/8 inch arms and a 79 2/8 inch wingspan. He posted a 4.60 second 40-yard dash, 34 inch vertical jump, 9-feet, 11-inch broad jump, 4.55 second short shuttle, 7.12 second 3-cone drill and 22 repetitions on the bench press.
Colorado
Notable prospects: DT Mustafa Johnson, OT William Sherman
Colorado State
Notable prospects: WR Warren Jackson
Florida State
Notable prospects: EDGE Joshua Kaindoh, S Hamsah Nasirildeen, DT Marvin Wilson, CB Asante Samuel Jr.
- Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin, Bills general manager Brandon Beane and Packers general manager Brian Gutekuenst were all present at the Florida State Pro Day. Defensive line coaches from the Steelers, Cowboys and Bengals, as well as linebackers coaches from the Patriots, Cardinals and Dolphins were represented.
- Nasirildeen measured 6-foot-3 2/8 inches, 215 pounds. with 9 3/4 inch hands, 34 1/2 inch arms and a 81 7/8 inch wingspan. He posted a 32 inch vertical jump, 4.31 second short shuttle, 7.05 second 3-cone drill and 17 repetitions on the bench press. He did not run the 40-yard dash or broad jump due to a lingering hamstring injury.
- Edge rusher Janarius Robinson measured 6-foot-5 3/8 inches, 263 pounds. with 10 7/8 inch hands, 35 1/4 inch arms and a 86 1/4 inch wingspan. He ran a 4.72 second 40-yard dash and posted a 34 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 1 inch broad jump, 4.40 second short shuttle, 7.31 second 3-cone drill and 25 repetitions on the bench press.
- Wilson measured 6-foot-3 7/8 inches, 303 pounds with 9 3/4 inch hands, 33 3/8 inch arms and a 33 3/8 inch wingspan. He also ran the 40-yard dash in 5.12 seconds and posted a 25.5 inch vertical jump, 8 feet, 11 inch broad jump, 4.91 second short shuttle, 7.64 second 3-cone drill and 23 repetitions on the bench press.
- Samuel measured 5-foot-10 1/8 inches, 180 pounds with 8 7/8 inch hands, 30 1/8 inch arms and a 72 1/4 inch wingspan. He posted a 4.45 second 40-yard dash, 35 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 4 inch broad jump, 4.13 second short shuttle, 6.95 second 3-cone drill and 12 repetitions on the bench press.
- Kaindoh measured 6-foot-5 6/8 inches, 260 pounds with 9 1/2 inch hands, 34 1/2 inch arms and a 81 7/8 inch wingspan. He posted a 4.70 second 40-yard dash, 36.5 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 5 inch broad jump, 4.38 second short shuttle, 7.21 second 3-cone drill and 21 repetitions on the bench press.
- Wide receiver Tamorrion Terry measured 6-foot-2 6/8 inches, 207 pounds with 9 1/2 inch hands, 33 3/8 inch arms and a 78 1/8 inch wingspan. He ran a 4.44 second 40-yard dash, 32.5 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 6 inch broad jump, 4.53 second short shuttle, 7.00 second 3-cone drill and 15 repetitions on the bench press.
Iowa
Notable prospects: DT Daviyon Nixon, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, EDGE Chauncey Golston, OT Alaric Jackson
- Golston measured 6-foot-4 6/8 inches, 269 pounds with 10 3/8 inch hands, 34 6/8 inch arms and an 84 2/8 inch wingspan. He ran 4.86 seconds in the 40-yard dash and posted a 36 inch vertical jump, 9 feet, 11 inch broad jump, 7.52 second 3-cone drill and bench pressed 22 repetitions.
- Jackson measured 6-foot-5 4/8 inches, 321 pounds with 9 2/8 inch hands, 33 7/8 inch arms and an 82 3/8 inch wingspan. He also posted a 5.38 second 40-yard dash as well as a 35 inch vertical jump, 8 feet, 7 inch broad jump, 7.70 second 3-cone drill and 20 repetitions on the bench press.
Missouri
Notable prospects: S Joshua Bledsoe, S Tyree Gillespie, RB Larry Rountree III, LB Nick Bolton, OT Larry Borom
- Bolton measured 5-foot-11 1/8 inches, 237 pounds with 10 3/8 inch hands, 31 7/8 inch arms and a 76 1/4 inch wingspan. He posted a 4.59 second 40-yard dash, 32 inch vertical jump, 9 feet, 7 inch broad jump, 4.50 second short shuttle, 7.40 second 3-cone drill and 24 repetitions on the bench press.
- Gillespie measured 5116, 207 pounds with 9 1/2 inch hands, 31 1/4 inch arms and a 75 1/4 inch wingspan. He also posted a 4.38 second 40-yard dash, 35.5 inch vertical jump, 9 feet, 11-inch broad jump, 4.39 second short shuttle, 7.06 second 3-cone drill and 15 repetitions on the bench press.
- Rountree measured 5105, 211 lbs. with 9 1/8 inch hands, 30 3/4 inch arms and a 73 7/8 inch wingspan. He also ran a 4.62 second 40-yard dash and posted a 30 inch vertical jump, 9 feet, 0 inch broad jump, 4.47 second short shuttle, 6.96 second 3-cone drill and 18 repetitions on the bench press.
- Wide receiver Damon Hazelton measured 6-foot-2 6/8 inches, 206 pounds with 9 3/4 inch hands, 33 3/8 inch arms, 78 7/8 inch wingspan. He also posted a 4.60 second 40-yard dash, 37.5 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 0 inch broad jump and a 4.32 second short shuttle.
Toledo
Notable prospects: RB Shakif Seymour
March 23
Alabama
Notable prospects: QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, WR Devonta Smith, WR Jaylen Waddle, DT Christian Barmore
Central Michigan
Notable prospects: N/A
Iowa State
Notable prospects: TE Dylan Soehner
Nebraska
Notable prospects: OT Brenden Jaimes, RB Dedrick Mills
Purdue
Notable prospects: WR Rondale Moore, LB Derrick Barnes, DT Lorenzo Neal
March 24
Michigan State
Notable prospects: CB Shakur Brown, DT Naquan Jones
Mississippi State
Notable prospects: RB Kylin Hill, S Marcus Murphy, OT Greg Eiland
South Carolina
Notable prospects: CB Jaycee Horn, CB Israel Mukuamu, WR Shi Smith, OG Sadarius Hutcherson, LB Ernest Jones
USC
Notable prospects: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, DT Jay Tufele, DT Marlon Tuipulotu, OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, S Talanoa Hufanga
Virginia
Notable prospects: LB Charles Snowden, TE Tony Poljan, S D'Angelo Amos
March 25
Georgia Southern
Notable prospects: EDGE Raymond Johnson III
Liberty
Notable prospects: N/A
UMass
Notable prospects: N/A
Ole Miss
Notable prospects: WR Elijah Moore, OG Royce Newman, TE Kenny Yeboah
North Texas
Notable prospects: WR Jaelon Darden
Penn State
Notable prospects: LB Micah Parsons, TE Pat Freiermuth, EDGE Jayson Oweh, OC Michael Menet, S Jaquan Brisker
San Diego State
Notable prospects: S Tariq Thompson, CB Darren Hall
SMU
Notable prospects: TE Kylen Granson, QB Shane Buechele, CB Brandon Stephens
Tennessee
Notable prospects: WR Josh Palmer, OG Trey Smith
Western Michigan
Notable prospects: WR D'Wayne Eskridge, OT Jaylon Moore
March 26
Boston College
Notable prospects: TE Hunter Long, LB Isaiah McDuffie
BYU
Notable prospects: QB Zach Wilson, WR Dax Milne, DT Khyiris Tonga, OT Brady Christensen, OG Tristen Hoge
Michigan
Notable prospects: EDGE Kwity Paye, LB Cameron McGrone, WR Nico Collins, FB Ben Mason, RB Chris Evans
South Dakota State
Notable prospects: WR Cade Johnson
Virginia Tech
Notable prospects: CB Caleb Farley, OT Christian Darrisaw, RB Khalil Herbert, S Divine Deablo
March 29
Arizona State
Notable prospects: WR Frank Darby, S Aashari Crosswell
Duke
Notable prospects: TE Noah Gray, EDGE Victor Dimukeje, EDGE Chris Rumph II, S Michael Carter II, CB Mark Gilbert
Louisiana-Lafayette
Notable prospects: RB Trey Ragas, RB Elijah Mitchell
Miami (Fla.)
Notable prospects: EDGE Gregory Rousseau, EDGE Jaelan Phillips, EDGE Quincy Roche, TE Brevin Jordan
Miami (Ohio)
Notable prospects: CB Manny Rugamba, OT Tommy Doyle
North Carolina
Notable prospects: RB Javonte Williams, RB Michael Carter, LB Chazz Surratt, WR Dazz Newsome, WR Dyami Brown
Washington State
Notable prospects: LB Jahad Woods
March 30
Alabama
Notable prospects: QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, WR Devonta Smith, WR Jaylen Waddle, DT Christian Barmore
East Carolina
Notable prospects: OT D'Ante Smith, WR Blake Proehl
Florida Atlantic
Notable prospects: RB B.J. Emmons
Louisville
Notable prospects: WR Tutu Atwell, RB Javian Hawkins, WR, Dez Fitzpatrick, TE Marshon Ford, LB Dorian Etheridge
North Carolina State
Notable prospects: DT Alim McNeill, TE Cary Angeline
Ohio State
Notable prospects: QB Justin Fields, RB Trey Sermon, OC Josh Myers, OG Wyatt Davis, LB Pete Werner, LB Baron Browning
Texas A&M
Notable prospects: QB Kellen Mond, DT Bobby Brown III, OT Dan Moore Jr., WR Jhamon Ausbon, OG Carson Green
Tulane
Notable prospects: EDGE Patrick Johnson, EDGE Cameron Sample
Washington
Notable prospects: EDGE Joe Tryon, DT Levi Onwuzurike, CB Elijah Molden, CB Keith Taylor
March 31
Baylor
Notable prospects: EDGE William Bradley-King, TE Charlie Brewer
Boise State
Notable prospects: TE John Bates, CB Avery Williams
Florida
Notable prospects: TE Kyle Pitts, QB Kyle Trask, WR Kadarius Toney, OT Stone Forsythe, CB Marco Wilson
Kentucky
Notable prospects: LB Jamin Davis, CB Kelvin Joseph, OC Drake Jackson, OT Landon Young, CB Brandin Echols
LSU
Notable prospects: WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Terrace Marshall, CB Kary Vincent, DT Tyler Shelvin, S Jacoby Stevens
Notre Dame
Notable prospects: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah, EDGE Ade Ogundeji, TE Tommy Tremble, OT Liam Eichenberg
Wake Forest
Notable prospects: WR Sage Surratt, EDGE Boogie Basham
April 1
Appalachian State
Notable prospects: QB Zac Thomas, EDGE Demetrius Taylor
Minnesota
Notable prospects: WR Rashod Bateman, CB Benjamin St-Juste
Charlotte
Notable prospects: N/A
Oklahoma State
Notable prospects: WR Tylan Wallace, TE Teven Jenkins, CB Rodarius Williams, RB Chuba Hubbard, WR Dylan Stoner
Oregon State
Notable prospects: EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr., CB Nahshon Wright, RB Jermar Jefferson
USF
Notable prospects: CB K.J. Sails
UCF
Notable prospects: S Richie Grant, CB Tay Gowan, CB Aaron Robinson, WR Marlon Williams
Western Kentucky
Notable prospects: N/A
April 2
Indiana
Notable prospects: DT Jerome Johnson, WR Whop Philyor, S Jamar Johnson
Oregon
Notable prospects: OT Penei Sewell, CB Thomas Graham Jr., CB Deommodore Lenoir, S Jevon Holland, DT Jordon Scott
Tulsa
Notable prospects: LB Zaven Collins, QB Zach Smith
April 7
Texas Tech
Notable prospects: OG Jack Anderson, WR T.J. Vasher, CB DaMarcus Fields
April 9
Ball State
Notable prospects: CB Antonio Phillips, RB Caleb Huntley
Houston
Notable prospects: DT Payton Turner, WR Marquez Stevenson, LB Grant Stuard,
Rice
Notable prospects: N/A
UAB
Notable prospects: EDGE Jordan Smith, RB Spencer Brown, WR Austin Watkins