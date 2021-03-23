proday.jpg
Getty Images

Pro days have officially commenced. The sprint to the finish line has begun for prospective 2021 NFL Draft selections, and the collegiate events carry more weight than ever with the NFL Scouting Combine being conducted virtually. 

As the reports begin to surface, CBSSports.com will be tracking all of the results, along with the entire schedule of events: 

March 5

Kansas
Notable prospects: RB Pooka Williams

  • Williams measured 5-foot-8.5 inches, 175 pounds with 30.70-inch arms. The running back posted a 31.5-inch vertical jump, 108-inch broad jump, 4.38 second 40-yard dash and 7.02 second three-cone drill. 

March 9

Kansas State
Notable prospects: EDGE Wyatt Hubert, TE Briley Moore-McKinney

  • Hubert ran a 7.00 second three-cone drill. The early declaration says that he has spoken to several NFL teams, including the Bengals, Chiefs and Cardinals. In fact, he has talked to Kansas City twice and is scheduled to speak with them a third time. 

Northwestern
Notable prospects: OT Rashawn Slater, S JR Pace, CB Greg Newsome II, LB Paddy Fisher, DT Earnest Brown IV

  • Slater measured 6-foot-4, 304 pounds with 33-inch arms and reportedly clocked a 4.88 second 40-yard dash with a 1.68 second 10-yard split. He also put up 33 repetitions on the bench press, ran a 7.48 second three-cone drill.

Wisconsin-Whitewater
Notable prospects: OG Quinn Meinerz

March 10

Arkansas
Notable prospects: RB Rakeem Boyd, QB Feleipe Franks

Marshall
Notable prospects: LB Tavante Beckett, OT Josh Ball, RB Brenden Knox

Maryland
Notable prospects: N/A

Northern Illinois
Notable prospects: DT Jack Heflin

Wisconsin
Notable prospects: S Eric Burrell, CB Rachad Wildgoose, OT Cole Van Lanen, DT Isaiahh Loudermilk

  • Burrell ran a 4.64 second 40-yard dash with a 1.58 second 10-yard split. He also had a 35.5 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 3 inch broad jump, 4.16 second shuttle and 8 repetitions on the bench press. 
  • Wildgoose ran a 4.41 second 40-yard dash with a 1.49 second 10-yard split. He had a 36-inch vertical jump and a 10 feet broad jump with 11 repetitions on the bench press. 

March 11

Clemson
Notable prospects: QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, WR Amari Rodgers, WR Cornell Powell, OL Jackson Carman

Nevada
Notable prospects: N/A

New Mexico
Notable prospects: P Tyson Dyer

Texas
Notable prospects: EDGE Joseph Ossai, OT Samuel Cosmi, S Caden Sterns, QB Sam Ehlinger, S Chris Brown

March 12

Arkansas State
Notable prospects: WR Jonathan Adams, DT Forrest Merrill

North Dakota State 
Notable prospects: QB Trey Lance, OT Dillon Radunz

Oklahoma
Notable prospects: OC Creed Humphrey, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, EDGE Ronnie Perkins, CB Tre Brown, CB Tre Norwood

  • Humphrey had a 112-inch broad jump and a 33-inch vertical jump. He ran a 5.09 second 40-yard dash, 4.46 second 20-yard shuttle, 7.54 second 3-cone drill in addition to putting up 29 repetitions on the bench press.
  • Here were the other reported vertical jumps: Brown (38), Ealy (24.5), Norwood (33.5), Perkins (32) and Stevenson (31.5). 
  • Stevenson had a 9-feet, 4-inch broad jump, 4.63 second 40-yard dash, 4.47 second 20-yard shuttle, 7.09 second 3-cone drill and 15 repetitions on the bench press. 
  • Brown also had a 4.40 second 40-yard dash, 10-feet, 3-inch broad jump, 4.27 second 20-yard shuttle, 7.08 second 3-cone drill and 13 repetitions on the bench press. 
  • Norwood had a 4.58 second 40-yard dash, 4.45 second 20-yard shuttle, 7.65 second 3-cone drill, 10-feet, 3-inch broad jump and 12 repetitions on the bench press. 
  • Perkins had a 9-feet, 7-inch broad jump in addition to a 4.71 second 40-yard dash, 4.69 second 20-yard shuttle and 25 repetitions on the bench press. The Bears, Bengals, Jaguars, Panthers and Steelers had scouts there to work him out.

March 15

Army
Notable prospects: N/A

Kent State
Notable prospects: WR Isaiah McKoy

Middle Tennessee
Notable prospects: OG Robert Jones

Vanderbilt
Notable prospects: EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo

March 16

Georgia Tech
Notable prospects: WR Jalen Camp, P Pressley Harvin III

Temple
Notable prospects: DT Ifeanyi Maijeh

March 17

Arizona
Notable prospects: CB Lorenzo Burns

Georgia
Notable prospects: EDGE Azeez Ojulari, CB Eric Stokes Jr., CB Tyson Campbell, TE Tre McKitty, OG Ben Cleveland

  • Stokes reportedly ran a 4.29 second 40-yard dash at the HOA Combine on March 5. He matched that figure at his Pro Day and ran 1.50 second 10-yard split. He posted a 38.5 inch vertical jump and a 10-feet, 8-inch broad jump
  • Cornerback Mark Webb had a 36.5 inch vertical jump and a 11-feet, 4-inch broad jump.
  • Linebacker Monty Rice ran a 4.57 second 40-yard dash with a 1.64 second 10-yard split.
  • Ojulari posted 26 repetitions on the bench press as well as a 10-feet, 7-inch broad jump, and a 4.62 second 40-yard dash with a 1.61 second 10-yard split.
  • Safety Richard Lecounte measured 5-foot-10 4/8 inches, 196 pounds with 9 inch hands, 31 5/8 inch arms and a 77 4/8 inch wingspan. Ojulari measured 6-foot-2 2/8 inches, 249 pounds with 10 4/8 inch hands, 34 3/8 inch arms and an 82 4/8 wingspan. Stokes measured 6-foot 5/8 inches, 194 pounds with a 9 1/8 inch hand, 32 6/8 inch arms and a 78 inch wingspan. Campbell measured 6-foot-1, 193 pounds with 9 inch hands, 32 inch arms and a 75 4/8 inch wingspan. Center Trey Hill measured 6-foot-3 4/8 inches, 319 pounds with 9 3/8 inch hands, 33 5/8 inch arms and a 80 3/8 inch wingspan. 

Illinois
Notable prospects: OG Kendrick Green, WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, CB Nate Hobbs

Pittsburgh
Notable prospects: OC Jimmy Morrissey, DT Jaylen Twyman, EDGE Patrick Jones II, EDGE Rashad Weaver, S Paris Ford

  • Weaver measured 6-foot-4 3/8 inches, 259 pounds with 9 3/4 inch hands, 33 1/2 inch arms and an 82 inch wingspan. He also had a 32 inch vertical jump, 9-feet, 6-inch broad jump, 4.83 second 40-yard dash, 4.30 second short shuttle, 6.98 second 3-cone drill and 20 repetitions on the bench press.
  • Jones measured 6-foot-4 2/8 inches, 261 pounds with 10 inch hands, 32 7/8 inch arms, 79 1/8 inch wingspan. He also had a 31.5 inch vertical jump, 8-feet, 11-inch broad jump and 22 repetitions on the bench press.
  • Defensive back Andre Pinnock measured 6-foot 4/8 inches, 204 pounds with 9 1/4 inch hands, 32 3/8 inch arms and 79 1/4 inch wingspan. He also had a 39.5 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 8 inch broad jump, a 4.52 second 40-yard dash, 4.10 second short shuttle and a 6.93 second 3-cone drill.
  • Cornerback Damar Hamlin measured 6-foot 7/8 inches, 200 pounds with 8 7/8 inch hands, 32 1/4 inch arms and a 76 1/2 inch wingspan. He posted a 35 inch vertical jump, 9-feet, 10 inch broad jump, 4.59 second 40-yard dash, 4.34 second short shuttle, 7.03 second 3-cone drill and 18 repetitions on the bench press.
  • Morrissey measured 6-foot-3 2/8 inches, 303 pounds with 10 inch hands, 32 1/8 inch arms and a 78 5/8 inch wingspan. He also had a 31 inch vertical jump, 8-feet, 9-inch broad jump, 5.33 second 40-yard dash, 4.46 second short shuttle, 7.48 second 3-cone drill and 26 repetitions on the bench press.
  • Twyman measured 6-foot-1 6/8 inches, 301 pounds with 10 inch hands, 32 1/8 inch arms and a 78 4/8 inch wingspan. He posted a 32.5 inch vertical jump, 8-feet, 8-inch broad jump, 5.39 second 40-yard dash with a 1.74 second 10-yard split, 8.00 second 3-cone drill and 40 repetitions on the bench press. 
  • Ford measured 6-foot 5/8 inches, 197 pounds with 9 1/2 inch hands, 32 3/8 inch arms and a 76 4/8 inch wingspan. He also had a 28.5 inch vertical jump, 9-feet, 2-inch broad jump, 4.83 second 40-yard dash with a 1.64 second 40-yard dash, 4.53 second short shuttle and a 7.65 second 3-cone drill.

San Jose State
Notable prospects: QB Nick Starkel

Grambling State
Notable prospects: OL David Moore

  • Moore measured 6-foot-1 5/8 inches, 330 pounds with 9 1/8 inch hands, 34 1/8 inch arms and an 81 5/8 inch wingspan. He also ran a 5.17 second 40-yard dash and posted a 27.5 inch vertical jump, 8-feet, 9-inch broad jump, 4.87 second short shuttle, 8.01 second 3-cone drill and 31 repetitions on the bench press. 

Illinois State
Notable prospects: DB Christian Uphoff

  • Uphoff measured 6-foot-2, 209 pounds with 9 7/8 inch hands, 30 1/8 inch arms and a 74 6/8 inch wingspan. He also ran a 4.59 second 40-yard dash with a 1.65 second 10-yard split. Uphoff had a 33-inch vertical jump, 10-foot broad jump, a 4.41-second short shuttle, 7.06-second 3-cone drill and 17 repetitions on the bench press.

March 18

Auburn
Notable prospects: WR Seth Williams, WR Anthony Schwartz, S Jamien Sherwood, CB Christian Tutt

  • Schwartz measured 6-foot, 186 pounds with 9 3/8 inch hands, 31 4/8 inch arms and a 75 4/8 inch wingspan. Williams measured 6030, 211 lbs. with 9 7/8 inch hands, 33 4/8 inch arms and 81 1/8 inch wingspan. Sherwood measured 6016, 216 pounds with 10 inch hands, 34 inch arms and an 81 7/8 inch wingspan.
  • Wide receiver Eli Stove measured 5-foot-11 3/8 inches, 194 pounds with 9 1/8 inch hands, 32 1/8 inch arms and a 75 2/8 inch wingspan. Linebacker K.J. Britt measured 6004, 235 pounds with 9 2/8 inch hands, 31 inch arms and a 75 4/8 inch wingspan. Defensive back Jordyn Peters measured 6006, 202 pounds with 9 2/8 inch hands, 32 4/8 inch arms and a 79 5/8 inch wingspan. 

Buffalo
Notable prospects: OG Kayode Awosika, RB Jaret Patterson, WR Antonio Nunn, EDGE Malcolm Koonce

Central Arkansas
Notable prospects: CB Robert Rochell

  • There were 22 teams at Rochell's Pro Day. The only ones absent: Bengals, Patriots, Dolphins, Jaguars, Football Team, Eagles, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers and Buccaneers. 
  • Rochell measured 5-foot-11 6/8 inches, 193 pounds with 8 5/8 inch hands, 32 1/2 inch arms, and a 78 3/8 inch wingspan. He posted a 43 inch vertical jump, 11 feet, 1 inch broad jump, 4.39 second 40-yard dash, 4.08 second short shuttle, 6.83 second 3-cone drill and 9 repetitions on the bench press. 

Louisiana Tech
Notable prospects: DT Milton Williams, RB Justin Henderson, WR Adrian Hardy

Louisiana-Monroe
Notable prospects: RB Josh Johnson

Stanford
Notable prospects: QB Davis Mills, CB Paulson Adebo, WR Simi Fehoko, OT Walker Little, OC Drew Dalman

  • Adebo measured 6-foot-1, 198 pounds with 10 inch hands, 31 1/2 inch arms and a 76 7/8 inch wingspan. He posted a 4.42 second 40-yard dash with a 1.57 second 10-yard split as well as a 36.5 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 1 inch broad jump, 4.09 second short shuttle, 6.70 second 3-cone drill and 18 repetitions on the bench press.
  • Little measured 6-foot-7 3/8 inches, 313 pounds with 10 1/8 inch hands, 33 1/4 inch arms and an 81 3/4 inch wingspan. He ran a 5.29 second 40-yard dash with a 1.82 second 10-yard split as well as a 29.5 inch vertical jump, 9 feet, 3 inch broad jump, 4.58 second short shuttle, 7.43 second 3-cone drill and 24 repetitions on the bench press. 
  • Mills measured 6-foot-3 6/8 inches, 217 pounds with 9 1/2 inch hands, 31 3/8 inch arms and a 77 3/4 inch wingspan. He posted a 4.78 second 40-yard dash with a 1.71 second 10-yard split. He posted a 32 inch vertical jump, 9 feet, 2 inch broad jump, 4.40 second short shuttle and a 6.96 second 3-cone drill.
  • Fehoko measured 6-foot-3 7/8 inches, 222 pounds with 10 1/4 inch hands, 31 5/8 inch arms and a 76 7/8 inch wingspan. He posted a 4.42 second 40-yard dash with a 1.59 second 10-yard split as well as a 34.5 inch vertical jump, 10 feet broad jump, 4.23 second short shuttle, 6.86 second 3-cone drill and 16 repetitions on the bench press.
  • Linebacker Curtis Robinson measured 6-foot-3 1/8 inches, 236 pounds with 10 inch hands, 31 5/8 inch arms and a 77 1/2 inch wingspan. He posted a 4.60 second 40-yard dash with a 1.64 second 10-yard split. He also had a 37.5 inch vertical jump with a 9 feet, 9 inch broad jump, 4.22 second short shuttle, 7.02 second 3-cone drill and 22 repetitions on the bench press. 
  • Offensive tackle Foster Sarrell measured 6-foot-6 4/8 inches, 318 pounds with 9 3/4 inch hands, 33 3/8 inch arms and a 80 1/8 inch wingspan. He ran a 5.46 second 40-yard dash with a 1.89 second 10-yard split. He posted a 27 inch vertical jump, 8 feet, 1 inch broad jump, 4.65 second short shuttle, 7.61 second 3-cone drill and 26 repetitions on the bench press.
  • Wide receiver Connor Wedington measured 6-foot 4/8 inches, 196 pounds with 9 3/4 inch hands, 31 7/8 inch arms and a 76 1/2 inch wingspan. He posted a 4.47 second 40-yard dash with a 1.56 second 10-yard split, 38.5 inch vertical jump, 9 feet, 9 inch broad jump, 4.05 second short shuttle, 6.67 second 3-cone drill and 13 repetitions on the bench press. 

Troy
Notable prospects: N/A

West Virginia
Notable prospects: LB Tony Fields II, DT Darius Stills

  • Fields measured 6-foot 2/8 inches, 222 pounds with 9 inch hands, 31 1/4 inch arms and a 76 1/2 inch wingspan. He posted a 34 inch vertical jump, 9 feet, 6 inch broad jump, 4.60 second 40-yard dash, 4.48 second short shuttle, 7.10 second 3-cone drill and 17 repetitions on the bench press.
  • Stills measured 6-foot 4/8 inches, 278 pounds with 8 7/8 inch hands, 32 1/4 inch arms and a 76 1/2 inch wingspan. He posted a 32.5 inch vertical jump, 9 feet, 2 inch broad jump, 4.97 second 40-yard dash, 4.60 second short shuttle, 7.20 second 3-cone drill and 23 repetitions on the bench press. 

March 19

Fresno State
Notable prospects: OT Syrus Tuitele

Memphis
Notable prospects: RB Kenneth Gainwell, WR Damonte Coxie, K Riley Patterson, QB Brady White

Ohio
Notable prospects: N/A

Syracuse
Notable prospects: CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, S Andre Cisco, CB Trill Williams

  • Melifonwu measured 6-foot-2 4/8 inches, 205 pounds with 8 7/8 inch hands, 32 1/4 inch arms and a 78 1/2 inch wingspan. He posted a 4.48 second 40-yard dash with a 1.48 second 10-yard split, 41.5 inch vertical jump, 11 feet, 2 inch broad jump, 4.34 second short shuttle, 7.01 second 3-cone drill and 16 repetitions on the bench press.

South Alabama
Notable prospects: LB Riley Cole

TCU
Notable prospects: S Trevon Moehrig, S Ar'Darius Washington, LB Garrett Wallow, TE Pro Wells

March 22

Air Force
Notable prospects: EDGE Jordan Jackson

Bowling Green
Notable prospects: TE Quintin Morris

Colorado
Notable prospects: DT Mustafa Johnson, OT William Sherman

Colorado State
Notable prospects: WR Warren Jackson

Florida State
Notable prospects: EDGE Joshua Kaindoh, S Hamsah Nasirildeen, DT Marvin Wilson, CB Asante Samuel Jr.

  • Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin, Bills general manager Brandon Beane and Packers general manager Brian Gutekuenst were all present at the Florida State Pro Day. Defensive line coaches from the Steelers, Cowboys and Bengals, as well as linebackers coaches from the Patriots, Cardinals and Dolphins were represented.
  • Nasirildeen measured 6-foot-3 2/8 inches, 215 pounds. with 9 3/4 inch hands, 34 1/2 inch arms and a 81 7/8 inch wingspan. He posted a 32 inch vertical jump, 4.31 second short shuttle, 7.05 second 3-cone drill and 17 repetitions on the bench press. He did not run the 40-yard dash or broad jump due to a lingering hamstring injury. 
  • Edge rusher Janarius Robinson measured 6-foot-5 3/8 inches, 263 pounds. with 10 7/8 inch hands, 35 1/4 inch arms and a 86 1/4 inch wingspan. He ran a 4.72 second 40-yard dash and posted a 34 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 1 inch broad jump, 4.40 second short shuttle, 7.31 second 3-cone drill and 25 repetitions on the bench press.
  • Wilson measured 6-foot-3 7/8 inches, 303 pounds with 9 3/4 inch hands, 33 3/8 inch arms and a 33 3/8 inch wingspan. He also ran the 40-yard dash in 5.12 seconds and posted a 25.5 inch vertical jump, 8 feet, 11 inch broad jump, 4.91 second short shuttle, 7.64 second 3-cone drill and 23 repetitions on the bench press. 
  • Samuel measured 5-foot-10 1/8 inches, 180 pounds with 8 7/8 inch hands, 30 1/8 inch arms and a 72 1/4 inch wingspan. He posted a 4.45 second 40-yard dash, 35 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 4 inch broad jump, 4.13 second short shuttle, 6.95 second 3-cone drill and 12 repetitions on the bench press. 
  • Kaindoh measured 6-foot-5 6/8 inches, 260 pounds with 9 1/2 inch hands, 34 1/2 inch arms and a 81 7/8 inch wingspan. He posted a 4.70 second 40-yard dash, 36.5 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 5 inch broad jump, 4.38 second short shuttle, 7.21 second 3-cone drill and 21 repetitions on the bench press.
  • Wide receiver Tamorrion Terry measured 6-foot-2 6/8 inches, 207 pounds with 9 1/2 inch hands, 33 3/8 inch arms and a 78 1/8 inch wingspan. He ran a 4.44 second 40-yard dash, 32.5 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 6 inch broad jump, 4.53 second short shuttle, 7.00 second 3-cone drill and 15 repetitions on the bench press. 

Iowa
Notable prospects: DT Daviyon Nixon, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, EDGE Chauncey Golston, OT Alaric Jackson

  • Golston measured 6-foot-4 6/8 inches, 269 pounds with 10 3/8 inch hands, 34 6/8 inch arms and an 84 2/8 inch wingspan. He ran 4.86 seconds in the 40-yard dash and posted a 36 inch vertical jump, 9 feet, 11 inch broad jump, 7.52 second 3-cone drill and bench pressed 22 repetitions. 
  • Jackson measured 6-foot-5 4/8 inches, 321 pounds with 9 2/8 inch hands, 33 7/8 inch arms and an 82 3/8 inch wingspan. He also posted a 5.38 second 40-yard dash as well as a 35 inch vertical jump, 8 feet, 7 inch broad jump, 7.70 second 3-cone drill and 20 repetitions on the bench press.

Missouri
Notable prospects: S Joshua Bledsoe, S Tyree Gillespie, RB Larry Rountree III, LB Nick Bolton, OT Larry Borom

  • Bolton measured 5-foot-11 1/8 inches, 237 pounds with 10 3/8 inch hands, 31 7/8 inch arms and a 76 1/4 inch wingspan. He posted a 4.59 second 40-yard dash, 32 inch  vertical jump, 9 feet, 7 inch broad jump, 4.50 second short shuttle, 7.40 second 3-cone drill and 24 repetitions on the bench press.
  • Gillespie measured 5116, 207 pounds with 9 1/2 inch hands, 31 1/4 inch arms and a 75 1/4 inch wingspan. He also posted a 4.38 second 40-yard dash, 35.5 inch vertical jump, 9 feet, 11-inch broad jump, 4.39 second short shuttle, 7.06 second 3-cone drill and 15 repetitions on the bench press. 
  • Rountree measured 5105, 211 lbs. with 9 1/8 inch hands, 30 3/4 inch arms and a 73 7/8 inch wingspan. He also ran a 4.62 second 40-yard dash and posted a 30 inch vertical jump, 9 feet, 0 inch broad jump, 4.47 second short shuttle, 6.96 second 3-cone drill and 18 repetitions on the bench press.
  • Wide receiver Damon Hazelton measured 6-foot-2 6/8 inches, 206 pounds with 9 3/4 inch hands, 33 3/8 inch arms, 78 7/8 inch wingspan. He also posted a 4.60 second 40-yard dash, 37.5 inch vertical jump, 10 feet, 0 inch broad jump and a 4.32 second short shuttle.

Toledo
Notable prospects: RB Shakif Seymour

March 23

Alabama 
Notable prospects: QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, WR Devonta Smith, WR Jaylen Waddle, DT Christian Barmore

Central Michigan
Notable prospects: N/A

Iowa State
Notable prospects: TE Dylan Soehner

Nebraska
Notable prospects: OT Brenden Jaimes, RB Dedrick Mills

Purdue
Notable prospects: WR Rondale Moore, LB Derrick Barnes, DT Lorenzo Neal

March 24

Michigan State
Notable prospects: CB Shakur Brown, DT Naquan Jones

Mississippi State
Notable prospects: RB Kylin Hill, S Marcus Murphy, OT Greg Eiland

South Carolina
Notable prospects: CB Jaycee Horn, CB Israel Mukuamu, WR Shi Smith, OG Sadarius Hutcherson, LB Ernest Jones

USC 
Notable prospects: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, DT Jay Tufele, DT Marlon Tuipulotu, OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, S Talanoa Hufanga

Virginia
Notable prospects: LB Charles Snowden, TE Tony Poljan, S D'Angelo Amos

March 25

Georgia Southern
Notable prospects: EDGE Raymond Johnson III

Liberty
Notable prospects: N/A

UMass
Notable prospects: N/A

Ole Miss
Notable prospects: WR Elijah Moore, OG Royce Newman, TE Kenny Yeboah

North Texas
Notable prospects: WR Jaelon Darden

Penn State
Notable prospects: LB Micah Parsons, TE Pat Freiermuth, EDGE Jayson Oweh, OC Michael Menet, S Jaquan Brisker

San Diego State
Notable prospects: S Tariq Thompson, CB Darren Hall

SMU
Notable prospects: TE Kylen Granson, QB Shane Buechele, CB Brandon Stephens

Tennessee
Notable prospects: WR Josh Palmer, OG Trey Smith

Western Michigan
Notable prospects: WR D'Wayne Eskridge, OT Jaylon Moore

March 26

Boston College
Notable prospects: TE Hunter Long, LB Isaiah McDuffie

BYU 
Notable prospects: QB Zach Wilson, WR Dax Milne, DT Khyiris Tonga, OT Brady Christensen, OG Tristen Hoge

Michigan
Notable prospects: EDGE Kwity Paye, LB Cameron McGrone, WR Nico Collins, FB Ben Mason, RB Chris Evans

South Dakota State
Notable prospects: WR Cade Johnson

Virginia Tech
Notable prospects: CB Caleb Farley, OT Christian Darrisaw, RB Khalil Herbert, S Divine Deablo

March 29

Arizona State
Notable prospects: WR Frank Darby, S Aashari Crosswell

Duke
Notable prospects: TE Noah Gray, EDGE Victor Dimukeje, EDGE Chris Rumph II, S Michael Carter II, CB Mark Gilbert

Louisiana-Lafayette
Notable prospects: RB Trey Ragas, RB Elijah Mitchell

Miami (Fla.) 
Notable prospects: EDGE Gregory Rousseau, EDGE Jaelan Phillips, EDGE Quincy Roche, TE Brevin Jordan

Miami (Ohio)
Notable prospects: CB Manny Rugamba, OT Tommy Doyle

North Carolina
Notable prospects: RB Javonte Williams, RB Michael Carter, LB Chazz Surratt, WR Dazz Newsome, WR Dyami Brown

Washington State
Notable prospects: LB Jahad Woods

March 30

Alabama 
Notable prospects: QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, WR Devonta Smith, WR Jaylen Waddle, DT Christian Barmore

East Carolina
Notable prospects: OT D'Ante Smith, WR Blake Proehl

Florida Atlantic
Notable prospects: RB B.J. Emmons

Louisville
Notable prospects: WR Tutu Atwell, RB Javian Hawkins, WR, Dez Fitzpatrick, TE Marshon Ford, LB Dorian Etheridge

North Carolina State
Notable prospects: DT Alim McNeill, TE Cary Angeline

Ohio State 
Notable prospects: QB Justin Fields, RB Trey Sermon, OC Josh Myers, OG Wyatt Davis, LB Pete Werner, LB Baron Browning

Texas A&M
Notable prospects: QB Kellen Mond, DT Bobby Brown III, OT Dan Moore Jr., WR Jhamon Ausbon, OG Carson Green

Tulane
Notable prospects: EDGE Patrick Johnson, EDGE Cameron Sample

Washington
Notable prospects: EDGE Joe Tryon, DT Levi Onwuzurike, CB Elijah Molden, CB Keith Taylor

March 31

Baylor
Notable prospects: EDGE William Bradley-King, TE Charlie Brewer

Boise State
Notable prospects: TE John Bates, CB Avery Williams

Florida
Notable prospects: TE Kyle Pitts, QB Kyle Trask, WR Kadarius Toney, OT Stone Forsythe, CB Marco Wilson

Kentucky
Notable prospects: LB Jamin Davis, CB Kelvin Joseph, OC Drake Jackson, OT Landon Young, CB Brandin Echols

LSU
Notable prospects: WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Terrace Marshall, CB Kary Vincent, DT Tyler Shelvin, S Jacoby Stevens

Notre Dame
Notable prospects: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah, EDGE Ade Ogundeji, TE Tommy Tremble, OT Liam Eichenberg

Wake Forest
Notable prospects: WR Sage Surratt, EDGE Boogie Basham

April 1

Appalachian State
Notable prospects: QB Zac Thomas, EDGE Demetrius Taylor

Minnesota
Notable prospects: WR Rashod Bateman, CB Benjamin St-Juste

Charlotte
Notable prospects: N/A

Oklahoma State
Notable prospects: WR Tylan Wallace, TE Teven Jenkins, CB Rodarius Williams, RB Chuba Hubbard, WR Dylan Stoner

Oregon State
Notable prospects: EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr., CB Nahshon Wright, RB Jermar Jefferson

USF
Notable prospects: CB K.J. Sails

UCF
Notable prospects: S Richie Grant, CB Tay Gowan, CB Aaron Robinson, WR Marlon Williams

Western Kentucky
Notable prospects: N/A

April 2

Indiana
Notable prospects: DT Jerome Johnson, WR Whop Philyor, S Jamar Johnson

Oregon
Notable prospects: OT Penei Sewell, CB Thomas Graham Jr., CB Deommodore Lenoir, S Jevon Holland, DT Jordon Scott

Tulsa
Notable prospects: LB Zaven Collins, QB Zach Smith

April 7

Texas Tech
Notable prospects: OG Jack Anderson, WR T.J. Vasher, CB DaMarcus Fields

April 9

Ball State
Notable prospects: CB Antonio Phillips, RB Caleb Huntley

Houston
Notable prospects: DT Payton Turner, WR Marquez Stevenson, LB Grant Stuard, 

Rice
Notable prospects: N/A

UAB
Notable prospects: EDGE Jordan Smith, RB Spencer Brown, WR Austin Watkins