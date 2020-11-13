Eight college football games have been cancelled or postponed this week due to COVID-19 issues, including the annual Alabama-LSU affair. There were a few others teetering in that direction, but it sounds as though Kentucky-Vanderbilt and the others will continue as scheduled. There will still be more than a few players with NFL potential to keep an eye on.

Here are the 2021 NFL Draft prospects to know this week:

TCU at West Virginia

Saturday, Nov. 14 at noon ET on Fox

The Horned Frogs boast one of the best safety tandems in college football with Ar'Darius Washington and Trevon Moehrig. Both are considered potential Top 100 prospects. Wide receiver JD Spielman transferred from Nebraska, but has been lightly productive this season. Linebacker Garrett Wallow is a very productive player with some physical limitations.

West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II, a transfer from Arizona, is an undersized high-volume tackler. The Mountaineers have talent at all three levels of the defense. Defensive linemen Darius and Dante Stills are potential Day 2 selections. Running back Leddie Brown has exceeded 100 rushing yards in four of his team's seven games.

No. 9 Miami (Fla.) at Virginia Tech

Saturday, Nov. 14 at noon ET on ESPN2

Quarterback D'Eriq King is a dynamic college athlete. There are questions about whether his style of play will translate to the next level but teams will find a way to use his athletic ability. Brevin Jordan is a move tight end who can provide big plays in a variety of roles for the Hurricanes. The majority of the Hurricanes' NFL talent resides on the defensive side of the ball.

Edge rusher Gregory Rousseau opted out prior to the season and has been working out with specialist Chuck Smith. His progression in training will be crucial to determine his ceiling. There is a lot of raw talent but it needs refined. Miami was left with Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche on the edge. Both are draftable talents. Safety Bubba Bolden is one of the most athletically gifted secondary players in the nation. He covers the majority of the field and is capable of making plays near the line of scrimmage.

Northwestern at Purdue

Saturday, Nov. 14 at noon. ET on Big Ten Network

Offensive lineman Rashawn Slater made the decision not to play for Northwestern this season. He is traditionally undersized to play the offensive tackle position but that line of thinking is outdated. New England starts one offensive lineman 6-foot-4 or taller. Slater has the versatility to play anywhere along the offensive line, which will aid his stock dramatically.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore returned to Purdue after initially opting out of the season. Moore was a monster in the first two games of the Boilermakers' season but has not been as active in the most recent ones, and Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said he is a game-time decision for this one. Moore is an explosive talent and his value will vary team-by-team.

No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan

Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis has a lot of untapped athleticism. He can provide a boost to a team in the return game as well. Safety Eric Burrell is a smart player that I am probably higher on that most. Jack Sanborn is a modern day linebacker who could find his way into Day 2 but is losing ground as other players at the position rise.

Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye has been one of the most terrorizing presences in college football this season. Opposite Paye, Aidan Hutchinson had been an effective player until suffering a leg injury last week. Linebacker Cameron McGrone is a Day 2 talent. Defensive tackle Carlo Kemp is very athletic. Cornerback Ambry Thomas opted out prior to the season. Wide receivers Nico Collins and Ronnie Bell have been productive throughout their careers in Ann Arbor.

California at Arizona State

Saturday, Nov. 14 at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

California cornerback Camryn Bynum opted back into the season. He is a long player with tremendous ability. The Golden Bears have yet to play this season. Kuony Deng is a relatively raw player that improves with each additional year of experience. Deng is one to watch as a potential riser in the coming months.

Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones is a smaller, but gritty player similar to Amik Robertson a year ago. Inside linebacker Merlin Robertson is another potential Day 2 pick.

