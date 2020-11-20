Cancellations and postponements overshadowed the SEC and Big Ten schedules last week, but several of those teams are back in action this week. Not to freak anyone out, but there are less than two months remaining in the 2020-2021 college football season. Coastal Carolina-Appalachian State may not be the most exciting matchup, but soak it all in before it is too late.

No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State

Saturday, Nov. 21 at noon ET on FOX (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Indiana running back Stevie Scott shows good contact balance and a willingness to fight through tackles. He does well picking up blitzes and catching passes out of the backfield. His skill set lends him to be more of a between the tackles runner. Wide receiver Whop Philyor has a vibrant personality on the field and the athleticism to match. His frame is thin but he will run through contact. Offensive tackle Caleb Jones is one of the largest players in college football. Tight end Peyton Hendershot is another prospect with NFL aspirations.

The Buckeyes are loaded on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Justin Fields is considered one of the top quarterback prospects available and a likely Top 5 overall selection. Offensive guard Wyatt Davis and center Josh Myers are regarded as two of the best interior offensive linemen available. Tight ends Jeremy Ruckert and Luke Farrell as well as running backs Trey Sermon and Master Teague give Ohio State a lot of options on offense. Wide receiver Chris Olave is one of the best route runners coming out next spring.

Shaun Wade operated out of the slot last year and NFL teams were looking to see how he would fare on the boundary. The start to the season has been rocky but there is plenty of time to change the narrative. Linebackers Baron Browning and Pete Werner are active defenders capable of dropping into coverage.

California at Oregon State

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

As anticipated, cornerback Camryn Bynum and edge rusher Kuony Deng were all over the field for California in their opening loss to UCLA. Those are two most likely draft prospects for the Golden Bears this season. Bynum has the opportunity to secure his spot on Day 2.

A cornerback-pass rusher duo is the strength of Oregon State as well. Cornerback Isaiah Dunn is draftable prospect and his teammate Hamilcar Rashed Jr. has the talent to be a first-round pick. The senior from Phoenix has not recorded a sack in either of his team's games after registering 14 sacks in 2019.

No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET ABC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell is an instinctual player that seems to be in the right place at the right time. I have found that I am a little higher on his prospects than most. Jack Sanborn is a strong, physical linebacker with average athleticism for today's style of offense. Tight end Jake Ferguson has been a consistent presence in the passing game averaging two touchdowns per game.

Everyone is intrigued by quarterback Graham Mertz at Wisconsin but he is not eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft. He is a redshirt freshman for the Badgers.

Unfortunately for Northwestern, their best player and prospect, offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, opted out of the season. He has the capability to start at any of the five positions along the offensive line. Slater is a likely first round pick. The senior has already declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

The Oklahoma State offense has a lot of talent. Running back Chuba Hubbard is one of the most explosive talents in college football. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace is a potential first-round pick with his play strength and aggressiveness when the ball is in the air. Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins is a solid player that could land on Day 2 as well.

On defense, cornerback Rodarius Williams -- the brother of Browns cornerback Greedy Williams -- has elevated his level of play this season. Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel, another potential Day 2 selection, leads the team in interceptions (2) once again.

Outside of center Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma does not have the sheer volume of top end talent that has been seen in recent years. They do have solid players littered all over the field: offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, wide receiver Charleston Rambo, linebacker Dashaun White, edge rusher Ronnie Perkins, defensive tackle Jalen Redmond, linebacker Caleb Kelly, among others. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is a larger running back with plus-athleticism. Teams will have to dive into his recent suspension but there is a lot of ability.

Washington State at Stanford

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Washington State running back Max Borghi has yet to make his 2020 debut while battling an injury. He was Christian McCaffrey-like last season catching passes out of the backfield in bunches and showing burst at the line of scrimmage. Offensive tackle Abraham Lucas is a large human being that should be drafted in April as well.

Stanford's two best prospects -- cornerback Paulson Adebo and offensive tackle Walker Little -- opted out of the season. Adebo was a borderline first-round pick. Other players at the position have helped their stock this season and that is ultimately going to push an inactive Adebo down the draft board. Little has played very little football over the past two seasons. No one should criticize how an individual handles a once in a lifetime pandemic but talent evaluators would have loved to see how Little is recovering from his injury this year.

