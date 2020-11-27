Quarterbacks will be under the spotlight this weekend as the top teams in the country look to stave off an upset against ranked opponents. While indulging in the holiday festivities and overcoming the inevitable on-set food coma from Thanksgiving, CBS Sports is providing a viewing guide for the best college football games from a 2021 NFL Draft perspective.

Here are the games to follow:

No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 19 North Carolina

Friday, Nov. 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Quarterbacks on each sideline are of note in this contest. Notre Dame's Ian Book is one of five quarterbacks to accept an invite to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl in January. Book is relatively mobile, tough and throws with nice touch. Offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg is receiving a lot of first round projections because talent evaluators know who he is as a player. In a year with significant uncertainty, Eichenberg has below average athleticism but plus technique.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Irish have a personal favorite of mine: edge rusher Adetokunbo Ogundeji. Ogundeji looks like a man playing against high school players. He is aggressive at the point of contact and bullies linemen. He would remind me of Cam Jordan if he were a little bigger. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah is a rangy athlete that fits the modern day billing. He can drop into coverage and chase the play sideline-to-sideline. Safety Kyle Hamilton is not eligible until the 2022 NFL Draft but he has already displayed some elite traits.

For North Carolina, it starts with quarterback Sam Howell. Although ineligible for the 2021 NFL Draft, Howell is a smart, tough signal caller that elevates the play of his draft eligible wide receivers, like Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome. Each is solid in his own right. Running backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter are pulverizing defenses. Each is averaging over 7 yards per carry and Williams has 15(!) rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns.

Quarterback turned linebacker Chazz Surratt is a Day 1/Day 2 talent that has a high football IQ.

No. 13 Iowa State at No. 17 Texas

Friday, Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. ET on ABC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar is a polished pass catcher that has soft hands with which he high points the football. He moves well for his size and presents mismatches on offense. Quarterback Brock Purdy was well-thought of by some prior to the season but his decision-making has never been sound. It will need to improve before teams start considering him for the first round. Safety Greg Eisworth has been productive on the back end for the Cyclones. He is a potential Day 2 pick.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl. He displays good leadership but makes some questionable decisions with the football from time to time. Offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi is a member of the second grouping of offensive tackles that could end up being taken on Day 1.

Edge rusher Joseph Ossai does a good job flattening around the edge and creating an angle to the quarterback. When he gets around the edge, he does a great job of targeting the ball as the quarterback drops back in the pocket. His play has earned inclusion in first-round projections.

No. 22 Auburn at No. 1 Alabama

Saturday, Nov. 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS (stream on CBS All Access)

Auburn wide receivers Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz are the driving forces for the Tigers' offense. Williams is physical at the catch point and turns 50-50 balls into 80-20. Schwartz is a lightning rod with the ball in his hands and a menace on crossing patterns.

Talk surrounding Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has grown more positive in 2020. He throws a great deep ball with nice touch but there are concerns over his baseline athleticism. Quarterbacks with plus-mobility are finding success in the league and Jones will not be confused as having such. Life is a little easier when talents like running back Najee Harris, wide receiver Devonta Smith, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood and others are surrounding him. In Jones' defense, Tua Tagovailoa had a better supportive cast and has fared well in the NFL to this point. The aforementioned players should not be on the board when the first name is announced on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Crimson Tide are loaded with potential first-round picks on defense, per usual. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore and linebacker Dylan Moses were staples in early round projections pre-season, but stock has slipped a bit. Conversely, the stock of cornerback Patrick Surtain II has risen. He is widely seen as a Top 10 caliber player.

LSU at No. 5 Texas A&M

Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase opted out of the season but that has proven to be a blessing in disguise for wide receivers Terrace Marshall and Racey McMath. They have been given larger opportunity in the passing game and have made the most of it. Linebacker Jabril Cox is a modern day NFL linebacker that could find his way into the Day 2 conversation.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is a dual-threat quarterback that has improved his play in 2020. Mond has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl.