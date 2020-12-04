The most remarkable scheduling story in the 2020 college football season will play out Saturday in South Carolina. Unbeaten Coastal Carolina was scheduled to play Liberty (9-1) this weekend but medical officials suspended all team activities Thursday morning following a round of positive COVID-19 tests among players and coaches. BYU, which had pursued other résumé building opportunities such as Cincinnati, leapt at the chance to fill the sudden void in the Chanticleers' schedule. Both programs committed to playing each other less than 72 hours later. It is a unique challenge preparing for an accomplished team in such a short time frame. The Cougars have not played since Nov. 21. Few developments are considered surprises in an experimental 2020 campaign but this is certainly one to watch. And you can.

There will be several draft-worthy players to keep an eye on in that game and others. Here's a look:

No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is the main attraction in this contest. Mond shows flashes that warrant early round consideration but the consistency is lacking. Opportunities to make an impression are dwindling and the Texas native can ill afford to squander a chance on national television. Edge rusher Michael Clemons is another player that could slide into Day 2 but is more likely to remain a late round choice.

Wide receivers Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz are a dynamic duo for Auburn. Williams is a vertical threat who excels when the ball is in the air. He treats the football as if it were his birthright and often comes down with contested jump balls. Schwartz operates underneath and does most of his work after the catch.

No. 6 Florida at Tennessee

By now, you're probably familiar with Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. Trask is a tough signal caller with poise under pressure and great touch on his passes. His lack of mobility will present a ceiling of how high he can rise in the 2021 NFL Draft but there is value in having the senior on an NFL roster. Some players find a way to succeed and Trask is one of those players.

It does not hurt the quarterback position having talents like tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receivers Kadarius Toney, Trevon Grimes around. Pitts is built like a wide receiver and has a claim to any ball in his area like air traffic control. He could very well be taken in the Top 10 because of the unique matchup dilemmas he presents. Toney is lightning in a bottle. Slippery after the catch, the Mobile, Alabama native has proven effective in the return game as well. Grimes has matured and developed since arriving in Gainesville. He has been a consistent target for Trask.

The Gators are similarly loaded on defense. It starts up front with run stopper Tedarrell Slaton and pass rushers Brenton Cox Jr., Jeremiah Moon. Cox committed to Ohio State in high school before signing with Georgia and transferring to Florida. He has found his home in Gainesville and it has been a joy to watch him flourish this season. Defensive back Shawn Davis has already accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, similar to Toney, Trask, Moon and Grimes, and has benefitted from the pressure applied up front.

To be frank, Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith has been a minor disappointment this season. He was thought to be a slam dunk first round pick with his aggressive style of blocking but the production has not met the expectations. Smith could still wind up in the money round, and there have been moments of brilliance, but, overall, the season has not been as convincing as many expected. Offensive guard Cade Mays is another mauler to watch for the Volunteers.

Jeremy Pruitt's team may not have a lot of drafted players in the 2021 NFL Draft but there are some really talented players coming down the pike. Sophomore running back Eric Gray is a really exciting player and the same is true of sophomore inside linebacker Henry To'o To'o.

No. 12 Indiana at No. 16 Wisconsin

Indiana has been one of the more surprising teams to watch this season. The Hoosiers have had reasons to be excited beyond the play of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the strategic blitzes from head coach Tom Allen. Unfortunately, Penix suffered a knee injury that will rob him of the remainder of the season. Wide receivers Whop Philyor and Ty Fryfogle have combined for 65 receptions for 1,019 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Fryfogle has aided his stock as much as anyone. Offensive tackle Caleb Jones is a monster paving the way for that offense.

The 2020 regular season has been a roller coaster ride for the Badgers. They looked insurmountable in the opener but that jubilation was quickly extinguished by a COVID-19 outbreak that cost them multiple games. Linebacker Jack Sanborn is a borderline Day 2/Day 3 prospect. Safety Eric Burrell is a player that intrigues me because of his innate ability to be around the football.

Wide receiver Danny Davis III is a player that I have followed dating back to his time at Springfield High School in Ohio. He is a naturally gifted athlete. If he is able to put it all together, he could be a steal for one team in the draft. Tight end Jake Ferguson has been a black hole in the red zone. The junior from Madison has engulfed four of Graham Mertz's eight touchdown passes in 2020.

No. 13 BYU at No. 18 Coastal Carolina

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson has wedged himself into the conversation to become the second quarterback taken in April. The junior from Utah has great mobility and a cannon when stationary. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State's Justin Fields and Wilson have separated themselves from the rest of the available quarterback prospects. Offensive tackle Brady Christensen and offensive guard Tristen Hoge are considered two of the best offensive linemen in the country and have done a great job blocking for Wilson this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, nose tackle Khyiris Tonga has been a load. He has already recorded his single-season high sack total (2.5).

Over the past two seasons, Coastal Carolina edge rusher Tarron Jackson has been one of the most productive sack artists in college football. Since beginning of the 2019 season, the South Carolina native has registered 18.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. On Thursday evening, he accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Washington State at No. 20 USC

Washington State offensive tackle Abraham Lucas is regarded as a probable Day 3 selection at this time. He has a lot of athletic ability that would enable him to climb him in the rankings if he irons out a few technical flaws.

Dare I say the Trojans are actually overlooked? USC football is generally overhyped in the preseason and then fails to deliver in the regular season but they have some high end talent this year. Alijah Vera-Tucker, already considered a borderline Day 1 pick at guard, has shown his versatility by moving over to left tackle in a spot vacated by last year's first round pick Austin Jackson. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a thin-framed wide receiver that does most of his work after the catch. His brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, plays for the Packers.

Jay Tufele returned to school with the intention of becoming the top defensive tackle prospect and his goal remains a possibility. Palaie Gaoteote IV, listed at 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, carries his weight very well. He does a great job getting skinny and shooting gaps but can improve in coverage; a likely late Day 2, early Day 3 candidate.

