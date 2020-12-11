Miami is not back but the program made strides in 2020. The Hurricanes have gambled on adding transfers and it has paid off immensely. D'Eriq King, Jaelen Phillips and Bubba Bolden all joined the program after entering the transfer portal and are filling critical roles this season. Manny Diaz's team is still looking for a signature win to propel the movement forward but they will have a chance to rise even further into the top 10 rankings with a win over No. 17 North Carolina. The Tar Heels are not looking to be another notch on Miami's belt, however. They have their own aspirations under head coach Mack Brown. A top-10 win would be the icing on the cake for the Tar Heels' season.

No. 9 Georgia at No. 25 Missouri

Saturday, Dec. 12 at noon ET on SEC Network (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

As one might expect, Georgia is loaded with talent. Center Trey Hill is a solid player at the heart of that offensive line. Running back Zamir White headlines a deep and diverse rushing attack. Most of the top end talent is found on defense, however.

It starts up front with defensive tackle Jordan Davis, a large human being capable of pushing the pocket and disrupting plays in the backfield. The Bulldogs can throw waves of edge rushers at you. Azeez Ojulari has received a lot of buzz this year for his play. He lands just outside of the first round in my personal rankings. Linebacker Monty Rice has caught my attention of late because of his well-rounded ability. Some off-ball linebackers excel in either coverage or run stopping but Rice has shown competence in both areas.

Cornerbacks Eric Stokes Jr. and Tyson Campbell have been mentioned among the best cornerbacks but I personally would not take either in the first round at this time. There is more for them to prove.

Missouri running back Larry Rountree has been gashing teams all season and deserves to be mentioned among the best prospects available at his position. Linebacker Nick Bolton has been all over the field for the Tigers. His name has fallen in line with the other top off-ball prospects. Defensive backs Joshuah Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie have accepted invitations to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami (Fla.)

Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Linebacker Chazz Surratt is an instinctual player for the Tar Heels. It is surprising to see an off-ball linebacker with six sacks but that's where things stand with one game remaining for No. 17 North Carolina.

North Carolina is loaded on offense. Quarterback Sam Howell will not be eligible until the 2022 NFL Draft but he is handing off to college football's version of the Cleveland Browns backfield: Michael Carter and Javonte Williams. Carter and Williams are less than 100 rushing yards away from topping 1,000. His pass catchers, Dazz Newsome and Dyami Brown, have been incredibly productive throughout their careers. On the year, the duo has a combined 97 receptions for 1,533 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips has made some mental errors this year but it is clear to see that he invested himself in training over the offseason and it has shown on the field. Phillips has been one of the fastest risers because the production is starting to match the athletic potential. Comparatively, teammate Quincy Roche is slipping a bit. Roche is the opposite of Phillips. He is a very polished edge rusher with solid hand fighting techniques but he lacks the athletic upside. Safety Bubba Bolden has shown a lot of improvement this year as well. The Las Vegas native is one of the most naturally gifted players in America and the game is starting to slow down for him.

On offense, Canes quarterback D'Eriq King is one of the most intriguing prospects in the country. He will be nickel-and-dimed for his size but the team capable of envisioning a role to maximize his skill set could land a steal in the middle rounds of the draft. Tight end Brevin Jordan is regarded as one of the best in the upcoming class.

Wisconsin at No. 16 Iowa

Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

I am probably a bit higher on Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell and wide receiver Danny Davis than others for different reasons. Burrell understands his role and often finds himself around the football. Davis is quick twitch and is incredibly dynamic, but the production has not matched.

Two Badgers with fewer questions are linebacker Jack Sanborn and tight end Jake Ferguson. Ferguson has been the primary target for quarterback Graham Mertz, specifically in the red zone. Each could find themselves on Day 2 of the draft.

The Hawkeyes have a solid offensive line with left tackle Alaric Jackson, center Tyler Linderbaum and right tackle Coy Cronk. Linderbaum is a player that caught my attention prior to the season but I honestly have not focused on him yet because he is still a sophomore.

California at Washington State

Saturday, Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. ET on FOX (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

California is off to a rough start this season but they have some promising future pros. Camryn Bynum and Kuony Deng are two players that will draw scouts to Berkeley.

Offensive tackle Abraham Lucas is a big body that has received more pass protection reps than run blocking throughout his career. He is projected as a late fourth, early fifth round pick at this time. His frame and athletic ability render him as one of the talents that could rise quickly.

No. 15 USC at UCLA

Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Alijah Vera-Tucker was a guard for the Trojans last season but selflessly made the move to left tackle when Austin Jackson was taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The transition to left tackle has been rather smooth for Vera-Tucker, who has only aided his stock by showing more versatility. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns are one of the best pass-catching duos in the Pac-12.

On defense, USC is particularly strong up the middle. Defensive tackle Jay Tufele proclaimed that he would return to school in order to solidify his claim as the top defensive tackle prospect. To his credit, the goal remains feasible.

UCLA is off to a 3-2 start with their lone losses coming by a total of nine points. Running back Demetric Felton has received 25-plus carries in three of the Bruins' games. He has not broken a long one this season but is also a consistent performer catching passes out of the backfield. Felton is off to the Reese's Senior Bowl in January. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has great mobility and a good arm but consistency, inaccuracy have been his biggest flaws. The junior is an exciting player. Edge rusher Osa Odighizuwa has already accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl as well. The Portland native has four sacks for the Bruins this season.