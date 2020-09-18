The upcoming weekend marks the final one without SEC football. The ACC and Big 12 welcome their fellow Power 5 conference to the schedule next week. The ACC has presented viewers with a gift: the first meeting between ranked teams this season. Miami-Louisville is one of five games that will fill your mind with football on Saturday from beginning to end, if you so choose. Here's a look at which NFL draft prospects to keep an eye on.

Boston College at Duke

Saturday, Sep. 19 at noon ET on ESPN3

A.J. Dillon's success was a combination of ability and the talent in front of him. The former Boston College running back had one of the best offensive lines in college football last season. The Eagles return offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel, offensive guard Zion Johnson, offensive guard Alec Lindstrom and offensive tackle Ben Petrula. Vrabel and Johnson are garnering some discussion as potential Day 2 choices. Linebacker Max Richardson is a high-volume tackler on defense.

Duke has tight end Noah Gray and a few other pieces on offense, but edge rusher Chris Rumph II is the prospect drawing my attention. He looks bigger than his listed weight (235 pounds). The Florida native does a good job getting skinny and splitting blockers. He moves really well for his size. The hope is that the sack production matches the talent this season.

Tulsa at No. 11 Oklahoma State

Saturday, Sep. 19 at noon ET on ESPN

Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith could work his way into the Day 3 conversation. He threw for 3,279 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. The senior from Texas has good size and looks comfortable in the pocket.

Oklahoma State was featured last week as well. The Pokes have a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball: quarterback Spencer Sanders, running back Chuba Hubbard, offensive tackle Teven Jenkins and offensive tackle Josh Sills. The crown jewel is wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who flashes first-round ability when healthy. The Texas native is ranked No. 53 overall by CBS Sports in what is considered a deep class for the position.

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Rodarius Williams, brother of Browns cornerback Greedy Williams, and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel roam the secondary. Harvell-Peel was involved in nine turnover plays in 2019.

No. 23 Appalachian State at Marshall

Saturday, Sep. 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS (stream on CBS All Access)

Quarterback Zac Thomas and the Mountaineers had big goals entering the campaign but he will have to do it without one of his star receivers. Corey Sutton, who is fifth on the school's career touchdown receptions list, opted out of the season. His decision laid more pressure at the feet of wide receiver Jalen Virgil and running back Marcus Williams Jr. Appalachian State has produced NFL running backs Darrynton Evans and Jalin Moore in recent years. Williams would like to be next.

Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett is high energy and always around the football. Offensive tackle Josh Ball has the athleticism to succeed but needs to work on his technique. The lineman tends to lean and reach rather than relying on proper footwork.

SMU at North Texas

Saturday, Sep. 19 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network (stream on CBS All Access)

The Mustangs passing attack begins with quarterback Shane Buechele, whose father played in MLB for 11 seasons. His primary receiving options are wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. and tight end Kylen Granson. Roberson has taken on a larger role in the absence of James Proche II, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Ravens. Those expectations were rewarded by his inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden is diminutive but explosive. He caught five passes against Houston Baptist and three of them went for touchdowns. Wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. transferred to Hawaii during the offseason.

No. 17 Miami at No. 18 Louisville

Saturday, Sep. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

D'Eriq King was efficient and versatile in the Hurricanes' Week 2 win over UAB. He threw for 144 yards, one touchdown with a 67-percent completion percentage and ran for an additional 83 yards. Running back Cam'Ron Harris had a big game as well. Tight end Brevin Jordan is tough to handle in the air attack. Although it is a loaded tight end class, Jordan could easily carve out a role for himself in the first two days of the draft.

Edge rusher Gregory Rousseau opted out of the season but that is one role where Miami was equipped to handle a loss. Former No. 1 overall high school recruit Jaelan Phillips and Temple transfer Quincy Roche command the corners. Roche rose to No. 7 in my latest mock draft. Safety Bubba Bolden, a USC transfer, was regarded as a Top 100 high school recruit as well. There is a lot of natural ability.

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is quietly strengthening his army of supporters. He threw for over 300 yards against Western Kentucky and is capable of running the ball as well. Wide receiver Tutu Atwell and running back Javian Hawkins are threats to take the ball to the house on any given play.

The full slate of Week 3 games can be found on CBSSports.com.