Championship Weekend has arrived in college football. It is essentially the beginning to the end of the current season. Upon completion of the weekend, bowl season begins in earnest and continues nonstop for about two weeks. Enjoy this weekend's festivities and all that follows because it will not be long before a live football game is no longer an option.

With that aside, here are the games and corresponding prospects to watch this weekend:

No. 14 Northwestern at No. 4 Ohio State

Saturday, Dec. 19 at noon ET on Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is one of the best offensive linemen in the 2021 class but he opted out prior to the season. Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II is a prospect to watch on defense. His ceiling is a little higher than other Wildcat prospects on defense.

It all starts with quarterback Justin Fields for the Buckeyes. Fields is certainly one of the top three quarterback prospects that could be available alongside Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson. Fields will be handing off to Trey Sermon, Master Teague and throwing to Chris Olave, Jeremy Ruckert; all of whom should be drafted if they declare. Offensive guard Wyatt Davis is a potential first-round pick.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ohio State is no less stacked. The front seven features defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and inside linebacker Baron Browning. Cornerback Shaun Wade has made the transition from the field to the boundary and it has not gone as well as hoped. There is still time for him to change that narrative.

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 6 Iowa State

Saturday, Dec. 19 at noon ET on ABC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey is one of the best at his position and a potential first-round choice. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is a prospect that does not get enough recognition at his position. He is a well-rounded running back.

Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar is likely the team's highest rated prospect across the board. The junior has recorded 33 receptions for 465 yards and five touchdowns this season. Safety Greg Eisworth is next on the list. The junior college product, by way of Ole Miss, is second on the team in pass deflections.

No. 3 Clemson at No. 2 Notre Dame

Saturday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. ET on ABC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

As noted above, Trevor Lawrence is the unanimous top quarterback prospect in the upcoming class. After being forced to miss the previous meeting against Notre Dame with COVID-19, Lawrence is motivated to solidify a spot in the College Football Playoff. Travis Etienne is widely considered the No. 1 running back talent. The list of draftable talent continues with offensive tackle Jackson Carman, offensive guard Matt Bockhorst, wide receiver Cornell Powell and wide receiver Amari Rodgers, who has been a consistent weapon for Lawrence in the absence of Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross. Derion Kendrick, a former wide receiver, is one of the most athletic cornerback prospects that could be available.

Irish quarterback Ian Booker does not carry the same notoriety as Lawrence, but remains a competent NFL prospect in his own right. Booker has good mobility and displays accuracy and touch with his throws. The team is stacked with elite underclassmen running backs in addition to an offensive line with talent from left to right.

Notre Dame edge rusher Adetokunbo Ogundeji is a high motor talent with supreme strength. Operating behind Ogundeji is linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah, who is more adept in coverage.

No. 1 Alabama at No. 7 Florida

Saturday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS (stream on CBS All Access)

The Crimson Tide have simply reloaded with talent in 2020. Quarterback Mac Jones is well-liked by some. His lack of mobility and jumbled footwork in the pocket will likely lend himself to being a Day 2 selection. Running back Najee Harris is in the conversation to be one of the first off the board at his position. Wide receivers Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle are destined to be taken on Day 1. They could be the first two wide receivers off the board if not for LSU's Ja'Marr Chase. Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, offensive guard Deonte Brown and center Landon Dickerson all have the potential to be taken in the first-round.

Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore paves the way for the likes of linebacker Dylan Moses. Although each has slipped from the preseason hype, both could still find their way into the first round. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II is considered one of the best cornerback prospects available.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is a smart player that throws with great ball placement and touch. He is likely to be taken on Day 2 because of his lack of mobility. Wide receiver Kadarious Toney has helped his cause with more attention to detail in route-running to go along with his elite speed.

Wide receiver Trevon Grimes, safety Shawn Davis, edge rusher Jeremiah Moon, Toney, and Trask all have accepted invitations to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

No. 23 Tulsa at No. 9 Cincinnati

Saturday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins has improved as much as anyone over the past year. He does great work with his run fits and is comfortable in coverage. Collins has a solid chance of being taken in the first round.

Cincinnati safety James Wiggins has already accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl. His teammate, edge rusher Myjai Sanders, has received a lot of buzz in the scouting community. A year ago, I was unimpressed with the tape but it sounds as though he has taken huge strides in his career during that time. I look forward to re-evaluating him in the near future.

