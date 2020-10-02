The past weekend was just the beginning for the SEC. Unfortunately for North Dakota State, the upcoming game against Central Arkansas is both the first and last for the Bison in 2020. Quarterback Trey Lance, a first-round projection, is putting his talents on display for NFL scouts one final time. The game is just one of a handful of intriguing entrees on the weekend menu of college football games.

We've got your guide to watching the best 2021 NFL Draft prospects on the first October weekend. The full slate of college football games can be found at CBSSports.com.

TCU at No. 9 Texas

Saturday, Oct. 3 at noon ET on FOX (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

The game has really slowed down for Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger and it is clear in his play. He looks confident in his reads and has been pushing the ball downfield. Wide receiver Tarik Black is an NFL weapon. His protection, led by left and right tackles Samuel Cosmi and Derek Kerstetter, has been sturdy.

Although Ehlinger presents challenges, TCU's secondary is up to the task. Ar'Darius Washington and Trevon Moehrig are in contention for the best safety duo across college football. If the Horned Frogs can apply some pressure on the upperclassman, it might be enough to create turnovers in the secondary.

Central Arkansas at North Dakota State

Saturday, Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

The Trey Lance Exposure Tour has arrived. The No. 3 rated quarterback prospect, according to CBS Sports, is playing a one-game schedule Saturday against Central Arkansas. Assuming all goes well, he is on pace to be taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He possesses a cannon for an arm and the ability to get chunk yardage on the ground.

Left tackle Dillon Radunz is mobile with strong fundamentals. He is rated the No. 32 prospect overall by CBS Sports. Right tackle Cordell Volson is another intriguing talent with developmental traits.

No. 25 Memphis at SMU

Saturday, Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Memphis and SMU are two teams built to push the ball downfield with quarterbacks Brady White and Shane Buechele. Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell shows good vision and acceleration through the hole. There are not many reps in pass protection but he has shown that he is more than capable of catching passes out of the backfield. Wide receiver Damonte Coxie is quick in and out of his breaks and physical after the catch, as a blocker.

SMU wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. is a highly efficient and productive asset in the Mustangs offense. He is lean but aggressive. Tight end Kylen Granson is not utilized as an inline blocker but has been effective out of the slot. It is the same offense that produced wide receiver James Proche last year.

No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama

Saturday, Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS (stream on CBS All Access)

The Vanderbilt and Texas A&M opener was a slugfest. Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond did not unleash his full potential against the Commodores so he has something to prove as the season progresses. Edge rusher Michael Clemons is a solid talent likely destined for Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Crimson Tide are stuffed to the brim with first-round ability. In an effort to keep this section manageable, the focus will remain on those expected to hear their names called early. Nick Saban's team lost wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III from last year's team. The thought of replacing them overnight is absurd ... for most teams, not Alabama. Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle appear destined to follow in the footsteps of Jeudy and Ruggs. Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood and offensive guard Deonte Brown could also slip into the back end of the first round.

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses is finally back on the field and even more impressive than the last time we saw him. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore has been hidden behind a barrage of talented players in Tuscaloosa. He may rank towards the top of that group before all is said and done. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the son of an 11-year NFL veteran and three-time Pro Bowl selection.

No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia

Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams is a stud. If the ball is in his vicinity, he believes that it belongs to him and no one else. He is a vertical receiver capable of making catches in a tight window. Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is dangerous after the catch. The Tigers manufacture touches for him close to the line of scrimmage. Cornerback Roger McCreary jumped a route in the end zone against Kentucky in the opener but it was brought back because of a penalty.

Georgia cornerbacks Eric Stokes Jr. and Tyson Campbell have the ability to be first-round selections. Campbell is particularly gifted and should only increase his exposure with more repetitions this year. Edge rusher Malik Herring and defensive tackle Jordan Davis are active players that know how to get after the quarterback.

