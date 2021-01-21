The Chiefs, Bills, Packers, and Buccaneers are spearheaded by their phenomenal quarterbacks, so it's easy to overlook the other members of their respective teams that helped get them to this point.

And there are prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft whose games resemble those vital components of the four participants in the respective conference title games. This article provides those underrated stars and their draft-class counterparts.

You won't see any comparisons for Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, or Josh Allen below, not because I wouldn't compare any prospects to elite quarterbacks -- remember, all elite quarterbacks were once prospects -- it's just that I don't view any of the top passers in the 2021 class to Rodgers, Brady, Mahomes, or Allen stylistically, although Zach Wilson came closest ... and of the four listed, he compares closest to Rodgers.

Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu

TCU S Ar'Darius Washington

Mathieu has been an impactful defender at every level of the defense since his rookie season in 2013. And the on-field brilliance of Mathieu has always been due to him playing bigger than his size and excelling in coverage, against the run, and as a blitzer because of his instincts and aggression. He was a First-Team All-Pro in 2015 with the Cardinals and in 2019 with the Chiefs. He's had one heck of a resume for the 2020 season too with six picks in the regular season and one in the playoffs to go along with 10 total pass breakups and 75 total tackles.

At 5-foot-8 and 178 pounds, like Mathieu, Washington has the body type of a slot corner and can man up there but thrives playing robber over the middle, flying downhill on outside runs, and at times ranging from the deep middle. He had five interceptions in 2019 as a sophomore. While he didn't have a pick this past season, he knocked away four passes and rarely allowed receptions in his target area. Also similarly to Mathieu, Washington seemingly plays a step ahead of everyone on defense. He reads the offense in an instant and strikes.

Bills LB Matt Milano

Missouri LB Nick Bolton

Milano is ubiquitous. The former fifth-round pick is one of the league's most athletic, multi-dimensional linebackers, and he remains underrated. He's capable of carrying out all the responsibilities asked of a modern-day linebacker -- creating pressure as an A-gap blitzer, sticking with running backs and tight ends in coverage, and sifting through traffic to make splash plays against the run.

He plays extremely fast because of his athletic gifts and a keen awareness of where the offense is attempting to go with the football on a given play. Even at 6-0 and around 230 pounds, Milano packs a punch too.

Much of the same can be said about Bolton. His Missouri film is littered with high-impact collisions, impressive plays on the ball in coverage, and flashes across the field against the run. He had 103 tackles in 2019 to go along with 8.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and two picks. While Bolton didn't have an interception in 2020 with the Tigers, he had 95 tackles with eight tackles for loss, and five more pass breakups.

Green Bay EDGE Za'Darius Smith

Pittsburgh EDGE Rashad Weaver

Back in the 2015 draft, the book on Smith was that he was a high-motor rusher who'd enter the NFL with a pass-rush move toolbox but not as a twitchy athlete.

After a strong start to his career with the Ravens, Smith has erupted in Green Bay with the Packers. He led all edge rushers in pressures last season and while not as productive in 2020, he still had a more-than-respectable 51 pressures during the regular season. Then he was unblockable against the Rams with seven pressures of Jared Goff.

I get Smith vibes watching Weaver. He's not outstanding off the snap. After that, he looks like a first-round pick. Weaver has it all once he gets rushing upfield -- heavy hands he uses well and a surprising dip underneath bigger blockers. Plus, like Smith, Weaver is listed at around 6-5 and 270 pounds. He finished tied for sixth in all of college football with 48 pressures in 2020.

Don't be surprised if Weaver, like Smith, gets picked somewhere in the middle of the draft and far outplays his draft position.

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase

Godwin was a First-Team All-Pro in 2019, his true breakout campaign in his third NFL season. He caught 83 passes for 1,333 yards with nine touchdowns. Injuries pestered him more in 2020 than they did a year ago, and his yards-per-catch average dipped from 15.5 to 12.9, but Godwin still managed 840 yards and seven scores in 12 games. He has nine grabs for 119 yards and a touchdown in the first two Buccaneers playoff outings.

He wins with quality route-running, deceptive yards after the catch skills, and fantastic capabilities in contested-catch situations. Really, Godwin is one of the most well-rounded, hard-to-cover wideouts in the league regardless of the type of cornerback he's facing.

And all that applies to Chase's style on the field. He's a bully when there's a jump ball in his vicinity. Plus, he gets open with good regularity thanks to smooth athleticism and is a weapon after the catch.

