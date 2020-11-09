What a Saturday for top quarterback prospects. It's like they couldn't miss. And this epic day happened without Mac Jones and Alabama or Trevor Lawrence in action. Imagine that. Below I run through the usual suspects at the game's most vital position with the most NFL draft buzz and include a newcomer who's absolutely on my draft radar after the hot start he's experienced this season.

Oh, and speaking of hot starts, the Zach Wilson hype train is humming along as fast as hype trains can glide down the tracks. I don't think mocking him inside the top 10 is out of the question anymore. Really don't. Strictly from a draft evaluation perspective, I hope we get to see BYU in a huge bowl game -- or the College Football Playoff? -- to see Wilson against top competition. North Alabama and San Diego State are the only remaining games on the Cougars' schedule.

Justin Fields, Ohio State

Six incompletions. Five touchdowns. Another nearly flawless performance from Fields. And this outing against Rutgers showcased arguably the best, most comfortable pocket presence I've ever seen from a collegiate quarterback. Dead serious. Fields kept his eyes up all evening, drifted when needed, and the internal clock inside his head was perfectly timed, as on many occasions he calmly released the ball a split second before a defender was in his lap.

On the second drive, Fields had an unblocked rusher right in his face after catching the shotgun snap. What did he do? Stepped to his right, reset and delivered a strike from a balanced base from inside the pocket. All-Pro quarterback type stuff.

But it wasn't all stoic passing from the pocket for Fields against the Scarlet Knights. Midway through the second, he felt a blitz off the edge, spun out to his left and got it to his intended target near the left sideline, in such a smooth display of his athleticism and improvisational ability. The play was called back due to a penalty, but it was a sweet showing of creativity from Fields. The Ohio State quarterback worked through his reads often too. Sure, the competition needs to be considered -- although Rutgers is better than they've been -- but Fields again put many franchise quarterback skills on film Saturday night. He finished 24-of-28 for 314 yards with five scores and no picks.

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

It was easy pickings for Mond against South Carolina. He went 16-of-26 for 224 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the 48-3 beatdown on the road. He also ran for a score and accumulated 31 yards on six carries.

While he wasn't pressured much and found some wide open receivers at all levels of the field, Mond was in rhythm and threw with proper velocity, touch, and ball placement all night. On his fourth touchdown toss, the senior quarterback waited inside the pocket, and put just enough trajectory on the football to get it over a linebacker down the seam and into the arms of his receiver (with no one else around him). Mond is slowly but surely improving his stock every week. He rarely misses a throw.

Kyle Trask, Florida

It seemed as though the Bulldogs defensive backs completely forgot that the opposing team was allowed to throw the ball outside the hashmarks. Trask and the Gators' passing offense repeatedly attacked the outside with short throws into the flat and wheel routes from backs and tight ends with little to no resistance.

While the stat line indicates Trask was incredible against Georgia -- 30-of-43 for 474 yards with four touchdowns and one pick -- the interception was a force throw late and with a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter, he made another ill-advised decision that should've led to a pick six but was dropped. Don't get me wrong though, Trask made a handful of on-target throws, particularly short over the middle and at the intermediate level outside the numbers. I love that Trask isn't afraid to give his receivers -- and tight ends -- a chance on throws downfield.

Even after superstar tight end Kyle Pitts left with an injury, Trask operated Dan Mullen's offense efficiently in the convincing rivalry game win. His arm strength is a concern for me.

Zach Wilson, BYU

As if Wilson didn't already have a massive amount of hype, the junior quarterback went 21-of-27 for 359 yards with two touchdowns and no picks along with another rushing score in a 51-17 rout of No. 21 ranked Boise State.

Early in the game, he rolled left and made a tight-window throw before his receiver went out of bounds, and it looked like a breeze for him. With just a seven-point lead in the second quarter, Wilson led an impressive, pass-heavy 96-yard touchdown drive that ended with his rushing score and featured a variety of lasers toward the sideline. The ball seemed to be popping out of Wilson's hands with more velocity than what I've noticed in the past. Great sign.

While moving outside the pocket on a third down early in the third, he unleashed a roped deep shot over 45 yards in the air that connected with a diving wideout near the sideline. A few plays later, Wilson again demonstrated his arm talent on a play-action long ball down the middle. Wilson was, again, stupendous in an impressive BYU victory.

Malik Willis, Liberty

I have to give some love to the 7-0 Liberty Flames, particularly after their thrilling 38-35 win over Virginia Tech. Willis, an Auburn transfer, is quietly piecing together a phenomenal season. Against the Hokies, he went 20-of-30 for 217 yards with three scores through the air and 19 carries for 108 yards and another touchdown.

In the second, Willis rolled right, took a hit, spun off it, and dropped a dime nearly 50 yards down the sideline. His touchdown scamper was a designed run right in which he read his block then cut back inside to daylight for six. Willis is an explosive, sharp-cutting runner with good vision. His delivery isn't ultra-quick, but his arm is plenty strong enough. Willis is on my draft radar because he's an athletic quarterback with dynamic playmaking capabilities, and those are very en vogue in today's NFL. Willis has thrown 12 touchdowns to just one pick on the season and is averaging 6.7 yards per rush -- remember, in college, sacks are discounted from quarterback rushing yards -- with seven more scores.