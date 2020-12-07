When we think of Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields or Zach Wilson, majestic strikes through the air come to mind first. And they should. All three quarterbacks have put plenty of those on their NFL draft resume this season. But their athleticism is a sizable part of what makes each of those passers so intriguing as prospects.

And neither Lawrence, Fields, nor Wilson had tremendous contests throwing the football over the weekend -- by their lofty standards -- but all were noticeably dangerous with their legs on designed runs and when things got messy inside the pocket. Let's go deeper on their performances and the games from the two of the other top quarterbacks in the 2021 class.

Zach Wilson, BYU

The instant classic between two Group of Five powers nearly started with a bang, when Wilson connected with his favorite target Dax Milne on a long corner route that ultimately went for a 90-yard touchdown. It came back on a holding penalty, and Wilson started slowly through the air after that against Coastal Carolina's blitz-happy defense.

But, like Lawrence, Wilson put his athletic gifts on display generating offense with his legs early. Even deep in the second quarter, Wilson had a 18-yard run and finished with 10 carries for 55 yards on the evening. The impressive throws we've grown accustomed two every outing from Wilson were still absolutely there. His touchdown came when he made a long throw across the field to Milne who glanced off a would-be tackler and somehow stayed in bounds for 41 yards.

Wilson worked the entire field well. He only had a few misfires and was sacked just once, often eluding defenders before improvising outside the pocket. Down five with 32 seconds left, Wilson uncorked a frozen rope from his own goal line to the 40 and with the game on the line fired a rocket in traffic to Milne in traffic, but BYU's top target was tackled at the 1-yard-line as time expired. Not a completely dazzling effort from Wilson -- especially compared to what we've seen from him this season -- but another exemplary demonstration of his phenomenally fun skill set. He finished 19-of-30 for 240 yards with a touchdown and an interception on a end-of-half Hail Mary attempt.

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

This was a unique game for Lawrence and the Tigers. They only led by seven at the half and the future No. 1 overall pick went just 12-of-22 for 195 yards with one touchdown and one interception. While not the sharpest outing of his Clemson career -- his first sub 60% completion game of the season -- Lawrence did flash his "generational" talents.

On this play early in the game, Lawrence's target couldn't have been more wide open, but the quarterback's drift in the pocket away from pressure was outstanding.

He connected on a few long "NFL" throws near the sideline from the far hash and demonstrated his smoothness throwing on the run. Lawrence also had a 19-yard scamper for a touchdown in the first quarter. and a read-option keeper for a score in the second half. Vision and his cutting ability were on full display on each. Lawrence's interception was in the end zone, on a play in which he stared down his receiver a second too long over the middle and the safety from the other hash ranged in front of the pass.

Lawrence likely didn't even feel like he needed to look off that safety, but it was a heady play by that Virginia Tech defensive back to follow the quarterback's eyes to the football. Because of his athleticism, Lawrence can still make a positive impact on a game even when he's not on fire through the air. That's vital.

Kyle Trask, Florida

Trask added to his Heisman candidacy with another outrageous game for the stat sheet. He notched his third 400-plus yard game of the year (433) and fourth-straight with a completion percentage over 70 (71.4%) and fourth overall game with at least four touchdown passes.

He displayed his fine touch on the football on a few throws near the sideline that required extra loft to get over the underneath defender, repeatedly hit the hole shot against Cover 2 and made some quality throws on designed roll outs. Despite all that, something just seems off with Trask -- yes, even despite his absurd statistics. A large portion of his passes are to completely open wideouts on his first read. And while I like that he has shown he's been coached to step up into the pocket while scanning, his pocket presence doesn't seem natural, and he's a clunky athlete. I'm still worried about his arm strength too.

Two of his four touchdowns were schemed open short tosses near the end zone. Another was somewhat of a tight-window toss. Trask has become pretty close to a first-round lock at this juncture, but he, individually, hasn't been as spectacular as his statistics.

Justin Fields, Ohio State

After an uncharacteristic three-interception game a few weeks ago against Indiana, Fields returned to his typical efficient form, although the gaudy passing-yard figure wasn't there in the demolition of Michigan State. He went 17-of-24 for 199 yards with two passing touchdowns.

Much like Lawrence and Wilson, Fields' reminded everyone of his scrambling and designed-run prowess in the win. He had his first 100-plus rushing yard outing as a member of the Buckeyes and scored on the ground twice.

There really weren't any noticeably wayward tosses or bad decisions and plenty of lasers to his receivers at all levels of the field. He put it directly on Chris Olave deep downfield late in the game for a touchdown and found Garrett Wilson near the front corner of the end zone on a designed roll for his first throwing score of the game.

Hilariously, the most noteworthy play for Fields came when he followed running back Trey Sermon down the field on a long run and threw a block just before he reached the end zone. Fine demonstration of Fields' hustle and speed.

Mac Jones, Alabama

Here's where I'm at with Jones -- if Tua Tagovailoa can go No. 5 overall, Jones absolutely will be a first-round pick. No, he's not as twitchy or mobile as Tagovailoa but the passing efficiency speaks for itself. He's completing nearly 76% of his throws at a stupid 12.2 yards per attempt with 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Against LSU, it seemed like Jones was placing a tear drop perfectly into Devonta Smith or John Metchie's hands every possession. I've been impressed too that after Jaylen Waddle went down, the Jones-led Alabama aerial attack has not skipped a beat. At all. He doesn't have a cannon arm and is often awkward when moved off his spot in the pocket. And, yes, just like was the case with Tagovailoa, he has an embarrassment of riches around him with the Crimson Tide. Five-star recruits galore.

But his downfield accuracy has been tremendous, and he calmly scans the field on a routine basis.