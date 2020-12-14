No. 17 North Carolina had the opportunity to make a statement this weekend against No. 10 Miami. The Tar Heels showed up and rushed all over the Hurricanes. Led by the two-headed monster featured below, Mack Brown's team amassed 554 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 55 carries. It was an historic performance. Those were just a few of the notable running back performances from the weekend. Let's break them down.

Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, North Carolina

As I am typing this article, Williams and Carter just rattled off a few more long runs. It was that kind of day for the Tar Heels backs as they combined for 544 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 47 yards (11.6 yards per carry). It was an NCAA record for a pair of teammates. North Carolina was not doing anything exotic. The Tar Heels just moved the line of scrimmage and Miami was attacking the wrong gaps, not fighting to get off its blocks.

Williams and Carter have surged into my personal Top 100 2021 NFL Draft prospects with a strong season. On this particular run, Williams hurdles a defender, absorbs an attempted body blow and steals the soul of a defensive back coming up to make a tackle en route to a touchdown.

Williams has four games with 150-plus yards and four games with three rushing touchdowns. He finished with 236 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. Williams breaks tackles at an alarming rate for defenses and has the speed to make you pay when he finds open grass.

His counterpart had 308 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Carter has converted 71.4% of third down opportunities this season.

Najee Harris, Alabama

In terms of statistics, it was not a banner day for the California native. He registered 46 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. His touchdowns were relatively short, easy runs up the middle. The most notable outcome of the day is Harris' rise up the program's all-time rushing touchdowns leaderboard. The senior tied Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry with his 41st and 42nd career rushing touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide have the SEC Championship against Florida remaining before likely heading to the College Football Playoffs. Harris should have at least a few chances to snatch the record for himself.

Over the course of the season, Harris has grown stronger in the second half. On 64 second half carries, he is averaging 7.05 yards per carry compared to his 5.26 total in the first half. His third-down conversion rate is 76.2% in 2020.

Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech

I was relatively slow coming around on the senior from Fort Lauderdale. Herbert had his sixth 100-plus rushing yards game of the season. He has averaged 7.7 yards per carry this season. The majority of his 162 rushing yard performance against rival Virginia came on a 76-yard burst where zero defenders laid a hand upon him.

Herbert, in an off-set position, took the handoff left from Braxton Burmeister and hit the gap on the center's backside. He meandered his way through the defense and relied upon his speed to reach the end zone. According to TruMedia stats, Herbert has just 11 carries on third down this season but he is averaging 14.73 yards per carry in those chances.

Vavae Malepeai, USC

The Trojans have a very talented backfield yet it was Malepeai receiving the majority of touches. He finished with 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries as well as 12 receiving yards on two receptions. The Hawaii native is a good player but will not receive the same draft consideration as other backs mentioned.

On his touchdown run, Malepeai showed a stiff change of direction but a desire to reach the end zone that was not matched by the defense. When the cutback lane presented itself, Malepeai attacked it and would not be denied. A few would-be tacklers stood in his way but the senior won the leverage battle and squeezed into the end zone.

Zamir White, Georgia

White had 30% of Georgia's running back carries and 41.9% of the team's running back yardage. He had 12 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown in a lopsided victory over Missouri. Facing a Cover 0, White took the handoff up the middle, made a cut to the left then planted on one foot and burst a final time before outracing Missouri to the goal line for a touchdown.

The North Carolina native is a physical runner who holds up well in pass protection. He has been lightly used in the Bulldogs' passing attack. If Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is going to be hurt by Dwayne Haskins' production in the NFL, then White should be aided by the success of Georgia running backs like Nick Chubb.